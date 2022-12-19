NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday as stronger-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy stoked worries about interest rates staying high. The S&P 500 fell 1.4% after having been down as much as 2.9% earlier in the day. The pullback brings Wall Street's main measure of health back to a loss of nearly 20% for the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% and the Nasdaq closed 2.2% lower.

