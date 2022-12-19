ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Former Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne transfers to Arizona State

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0So1Ph_0jo8LSlE00

The Arizona State Sun Devils will have a new starting quarterback once the 2023 college football season kicks off. Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB Drew Pyne announced back on December 2, his plans to enter the transfer portal , opening up a world of opportunities for the 22-year-old signal-caller.

On Monday, we learned where Pyne will continue his college career, joining first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham at Arizona State.

For Pyne, this news comes after Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman indicated the soon-to-be junior QB would have a chance to compete for the starting role once again in the spring. Evidently, that won’t be the case, at least not in South Bend.

Related: 2023 NFL Draft QB rankings: Bryce Young leads best quarterback prospects in NFL Draft

Arizona State lands 4-star recruit with Drew Pyne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zLCMX_0jo8LSlE00
Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pyne initially competed with Tyler Buchner for the starting job last spring. He didn’t win the competition, but Pyne still got his chance after Buchner suffered a season-ending injury in just the second game of the season.

He would go on to lead the Fighting Irish to a respectable 8-2 record, but he may see the writing on the wall, with Buchner set to return and with Notre Dame possibly dipping a toe into the transfer portal as well.

In turn, the Sun Devils are getting a former four-star recruit, who also already has some experience under center.

  • Drew Pyne stats in 2022 : 64.6% comp rate, 2,021 passing yards, 22 TD, 6 INT

For Pyne, it’s a great opportunity to start off on the right foot under coach Dillingham, who reportedly already has built a strong relationship from the QB’s visit this past weekend. Pyne has been noted to be impressed with what Dillingham did with Bo Nix at Oregon and is excited to get to work.

Pyne joins a large group of new transfers coming to play for the Sun Devils, and chances are, landing one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in the transfer portal may help land a few more. The 6-foot QB has three years of eligibility left.

Related: Grading college football coaching hires 2022-’23: Rankings the best hires from the coaching carousel

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan lands interesting transfer QB

J.J. McCarthy will be Michigan’s starting quarterback for at least another season in 2023, but the Wolverines have landed an interesting transfer to compete for a backup job behind him. Sixth-year quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Tuesday that he is transferring to Michigan from Indiana. Excited for the future. #goblue pic.twitter.com/erixu5V0qT — Jack Tuttle (@jacktuttle14)... The post Michigan lands interesting transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Devin Brown Announces His Decision

Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown firmly put an end to any transfer speculation on Tuesday. Brown, a four-star freshman who has been the subject of rumors that he's looking to leave, announced that he's returning to OSU in amusing fashion. Brown posted the famous scene from Rounders featuring Matt Damon...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Buckeye transfer OT target Ajani Cornelius reveals commitment

Ajani Cornelius was a player that Ohio State was hoping to earn a commitment from on Early Signing Day. That was not the case. Cornelius eventually committed to Oregon on Wednesday after visiting with the Ducks. Cornelius visited with the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Tennessee and Nebraska were two other schools that Cornelius toured recently.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell responds to PJ Fleck's claims of negative recruiting

New Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell is defending himself and his stance on recruiting in response to Minnesota coach PJ Fleck’s comments. Earlier during Wednesday’s Early Signing Period, Fleck stated that Fickell and the Badgers tried to negatively recruit and flip Martin Owusu away from his pledge to the Gophers. A 3-star prospect out of Prior Lake, the Badgers offered Owusu on Dec. 20 despite being committed to Minnesota since June.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Michigan National Signing Day Capsule: OL Nathan Efobi

The common theme for Michigan this recruiting cycle has been late risers and that’s exactly Nathan Efobi. The Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth lineman didn’t enter his junior year with many offers, but had a breakout season and caught the attention of several programs including Michigan. The agile and athletic 6-foot-4, 282-pounder was getting looked at to play on either side of the line at the next level, but the Wolverines and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore preferred the intriguing prospect along the offensive line. They offered him after closely evaluating over the summer and then got him up to campus in September, where they absolutely blew him away. He would name Michigan his leader after that trip and just a few months later, he picked the Wolverines over a number of other schools. He returned and took his official visit to Ann Arbor this month and now he’s eager to start his Maize and Blue career.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Oregon Flips 5-Star Recruit From College Football Power

Oregon got a big-time commitment on Wednesday afternoon. Dan Lanning was able to flip five-star safety Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame. Bowen announced his commitment at his high school when he picked up an Oregon hat. Bowen is one of the best recruits in the 2023 class. He's the third-best...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Praying For Mark Richt

The football world has been praying for longtime college football coach Mark Richt this month. Richt, who served as the head coach at Miami and Georgia, respectively, has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The 62-year-old head coach has recently been undergoing treatment. Thankfully, Richt says the treatment has been going...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Big Ten's Major 5-Star Transfer

Michigan State scored a major transfer commitment on Wednesday. Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye, who entered the portal earlier this month, announced his decision to join the Spartans on Wednesday. "Giving out favors held me back," Adeleye wrote on Twitter. "Standing on business now." Rivals rated Adeleye as...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Phil Knight Today

Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike, is trending on Twitter this Wednesday because Oregon's football team has landed commitments from a handful of elite recruits. It all started with five-star safety Peyton Bowen committing to Oregon. Many people thought he'd go to Notre Dame. A few moments later, five-star edge...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Luke Fickell Reacts To His First Recruiting Class At Wisconsin

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell looked to commence a new era with his first national signing day. Fourteen players, including three four-star recruits, signed their national letter of intent. Just three recruits are from Wisconsin. On Wednesday, Fickell discussed the significance of his "very diverse class." "I think more than...
MADISON, WI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

93K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy