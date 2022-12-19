Read full article on original website
Keeping your pets safe during the winter storm
Even the furriest dog needs to be brought inside to keep them safe tonight. The biggest concern for outdoor pets is frostbite or hypothermia, and outdoor cats will need some extra shelter to keep warm. With tonight's windchill, people really shouldn't have their pets outside for more than 10 minutes...
Staying warm in winter conditions
With blizzard and winter storm warnings issued, plans were being made for emergencies and warming centers. South Bend updated its list of warming shelters. A warming center will now be open on Christmas Day in South Bend and other areas have made plans for the same, even though there are fewer volunteers available on the holiday.
Blizzard and winter storm conditions expected across Michiana through Saturday
A major winter storm will bring blizzard and winter storm conditions to the entire area Thursday night through Saturday. A BLIZZARD WARNING will be in effect for all of southwest Michiana and Elkhart, La Porte, and St. Joseph Co., IN until 1 p.m. EST Saturday. A WINTER STORM WARNING will...
Elkhart road crews ready for the incoming winter storm
Elkhart is preparing for the major winter storm hitting the region starting tomorrow. Mayor Rod Roberson says plans are in place to make sure drivers can stay safe. That includes the city's first responders. Elkhart officials met this afternoon at the street department. Elkhart's Street Commissioner said their salt barn...
South Bend and St. Joseph County officials say they are prepared for winter storm
South Bend and St. Joseph County leaders told WSBT their plans of action for this incoming blizzard. It is all hands on deck with many different departments working towards one goal and that’s to ensure safety for everybody. A South Bend Public Works official says main roads will be...
Local family displays elaborate Christmas lights
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — You have probably heard of Clark Griswold and his Christmas lights, when talking about the movie "Christmas Vacation". A local family may have outdone him. The display will be up and running until Christmas Eve. You can find it on Panda Court between...
Food Bank of Northern Indiana holds emergency food distribution in Mishawaka
The Mishawaka Food pantry is closed temporarily, so the Food Bank of Northern Indiana held an emergency food donation today to help those in need. Volunteers spent all day yesterday and today packing 300 boxes of food so Mishawaka residents can have food on their table for Christmas. Food bank...
Hogs die in LaPorte barn fire
LaPorte County, Ind. — About a dozen hogs died in a fully engulfed barn fire Tuesday night in LaPorte County. Firefighters after 11 p.m. responded to a small farm belonging to Kenneth Hunt in the 6800 block of E. 300 North. “It was a total loss,” said Kankakee Township...
Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Four Winds Casinos donate holiday meals
1,000 local families in need received a free holiday meal Tuesday, thanks to the Pokagon Band and Four Winds Casinos. Employees at Four Winds South Bend gave away 200 boxes with ham, stuffing, pineapples, mashed potatoes, and an apple pie in partnership with the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. The...
A major winter storm will bring heavy snow, strong winds, and an arctic blast to Michiana
Wednesday will be the last good day to travel across the Midwest before the Christmas holiday weekend. A major winter storm will impact Michiana and much of the Midwest Thursday through Friday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire WSBT22 viewing area. The watch will be in...
Police arrest man caught on video snatching purse of 80-year-old woman
Niles, Mich. — Police say they have arrested a man after DNA evidence identified him as the suspect in the robbery and injury of an 80-year-old woman from last April in Niles. During the robbery, the suspect’s shoe fell off and remained on the scene. The shoe was...
Notre Dame signs 24 players to national letters of intent
NOTRE DAME — The Notre Dame football recruiting class was signed on Wednesday, but not without a hiccup. Peyton Bowen, the highly sought after safety from Texas, flipped his commitment from Notre Dame at the last minute, and decided instead, to sign with Oregon. Nevertheless, it's still a class...
Elkhart man arrested after police pursuit in Goshen
An Elkhart man has been arrested after leading police on a chase in Goshen today. It happened around 2 p.m. on the 1700 block of Lincolnway East. Police say Donnie Kaomixay was allegedly passing cars in the turn lane and running red lights. When they tried to pull him over,...
Two women found dead near North Liberty identified
Police say the two women found on Monday near the St. Joseph/Marshal County line died from a suspected drug overdose. St. Joseph County Police identified them as Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30 of Walkerton and Tracy May Burns, 26, of Walkerton. Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle near the...
South Bend man sentenced to 21 years for fentanyl possession
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A South Bend man has been sentenced after pleading to possession of fentanyl. According to officials, Kendrick Johnson sold the drugs back in the spring of 2021. Later that year, investigators executed search warrants at his home and storage unit. There they found roughly...
Michigan City man arrested on drug and gun charges
A Michigan City man will spend 37 years behind bars after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges. According to investigators, Rico Marion conspired with others to distribute fentanyl in the Michigan City area. From June to August of 2021, Marion sold pills he claimed were oxycodone but were actually...
High School Spotlight: Elkhart's Samiyah Stout
ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Conference is stacked with talent this year on the girls side. You know about South Bend Washington and Marian, but one team to keep on the radar is the Elkhart Lions. The Lions are lead by a shutdown junior, whose game only continues to...
Versatile Miles paces Irish to 9-1 start
NOTRE DAME — Maybe its her trademark goggles, but Olivia Miles makes the game of basketball look easy. "I just stick to what I’m good at," Miles says. "I come into every game knowing that I’m going to do 'X,Y,Z' for the program. I’m going to get my points, get my rebounds, get my assists."
