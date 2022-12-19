ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Wonder Woman and Superman cameos in 'The Flash?' Don't get your hopes up too high

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Warner Bros. found other ways to cut ties with actors Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot, days after bringing their futures as DC superheroes to a close.

Cavill and Gadot, who respectively starred as Superman and Wonder Woman in DC's "Justice League" film franchise, have been removed from the studio's "The Flash," according to the Hollywood Reporter. The stars filmed cameos for the Ezra Miller-led movie, but those clips are "now being cut," sources told THR.

Representatives for Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to The Times' request for confirmation Monday.

Warner Bros.' phasing out of Cavill and Gadot in "The Flash" comes amid some major creative overhaul at DC Studios by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran.

As part of their efforts to redefine their vision for DC, Gunn and Safran shelved director Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman 3" and decided to bring Cavill's time as Clark Kent to an abrupt close .

Earlier this month, Gunn and Safran gave "Wonder Woman 3" the "Batgirl" treatment. According to THR, Jenkins submitted a treatment for the film, but Gunn and Safran were among the executives who deemed it unfit for the studio’s vision. Shortly after, the Wrap reported that it was Jenkins who departed the “Wonder Woman” franchise.

“This is simply not true. I never walked away,” Jenkins responded to those reports in a statement posted to Twitter on Dec. 13. “I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time.”

She added that "DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now."

Jenkins did not name Gunn or Safran, but the former replied to Jenkins ' tweet, saying "that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional."

Days later, Cavill announced on Instagram that he will hang up his Superman cape. The "sad news" came months after Cavill announced in October that he was set to return as Clark Kent.

"The changing of the guard is something that happens,” Cavill wrote in an Instagram last Wednesday. “I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Gadot, on the other hand, has not yet spoken out about her future, or lack thereof, with DC. Representatives for Gadot did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment Monday.

The chopped cameos are just the latest controversy surrounding "The Flash," which will premiere June 16, 2023. The action film has been under the microscope due to Miller's past bad behavior . Just this year, the actor was arrested twice in Hawaii and charged with felony burglary in Vermont. They pleaded not guilty to the Vermont charges in October.

In a lengthy statement shared with Variety in August, Miller said they're looking to move forward from the scandals.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
