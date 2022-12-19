Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
CHIME IN: Winter weather photos
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Winter has arrived in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles with single-digit temperatures and light snow. Send them to us on our website at abc7amarillo.com/chimein or through the direct uploader below.
abc7amarillo.com
Texans should prepare for "life-threatening" wind chills
State officials warned residents Wednesday to prepare their homes and vehicles for the coming freeze while trying to reassure on-edge Texans that the electric grid will stay online. Temperatures are expected to plummet Thursday into single digits — with even lower wind chills. Leaders urged residents to check their car...
abc7amarillo.com
Warming centers activated across Texas panhandle amid arctic blast
Due to the extreme cold, warming centers were activated across the state Thursday, including nine in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, five warming centers are available in Amarillo, with one each in Pampa, Dalhart, Tulia and Dimmitt. In Amarillo, these include Faith City Mission,...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahomans should expect to pay more than other states to keep homes warm this winter
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma is projected to have the most expensive natural gas bills in the country this winter, according to a survey that cited data from the United States Energy Information Administration. Oklahoma residents should expect to pay up to $301 per month to heat their homes...
abc7amarillo.com
Gov. Stitt issues state of emergency for all 77 counties ahead of severe winter weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a state of emergency Wednesday for all 77 Oklahoma counties due to severe winter weather expected to hit the state. The winter storm is expected to include a mix of freezing rain, snow, strong wind, and low temperatures across the state beginning Wednesday, which may result in power outages, hazardous road conditions, as well as a potential for an increased demand for liquefied petroleum gas, and certain other fuels, as well as wholesale demand for petroleum commodities such as natural gas. Those damages are likely to cause undue hardship on Oklahomans, according to Stitt's office.
abc7amarillo.com
Survey projects Oklahoma to have highest natural gas bills in US this winter
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Winter could be extra-expensive for Oklahomans using natural gas this year, according to a new study. MoneyGeek projects the Sooner State will see the highest natural gas bills in the United States this winter. According to its survey, the site projects it'll cost Oklahomans $301 a month to heat their homes with the fuel, a rise of $56 from last winter.
abc7amarillo.com
High Plains, South Plains producers attend Texas A&M AgriLife seminar
The High Plains and South Plains are two regions consisting of the most diverse and intense agriculture areas in the country. Producers from both regions attended a seminar on Tuesday hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife to review crop production and crop protection. The upcoming two-day freeze and continuing drought are...
abc7amarillo.com
NC professor claims school fired him for criticizing 'racially divisive ideology'
RALEIGH, N.C. (CITC) — A North Carolina professor claims he was terminated from a prestigious high school program for criticizing ideologies adopted by the school system. Dr. David Phillips taught English at the Governor's School of North Carolina (NCGS) for eight years. NCGS, a publicly funded residential summer program, is home to more than 600 "academically gifted" high school students. Students must be nominated by their local high schools each year, and a state committee has the final say on who is selected.
Comments / 0