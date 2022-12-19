TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a state of emergency Wednesday for all 77 Oklahoma counties due to severe winter weather expected to hit the state. The winter storm is expected to include a mix of freezing rain, snow, strong wind, and low temperatures across the state beginning Wednesday, which may result in power outages, hazardous road conditions, as well as a potential for an increased demand for liquefied petroleum gas, and certain other fuels, as well as wholesale demand for petroleum commodities such as natural gas. Those damages are likely to cause undue hardship on Oklahomans, according to Stitt's office.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO