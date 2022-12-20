ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Terry Hall death: The Specials lead singer dies, aged 63

By Joe Middleton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j4mcC_0jo8L9Ju00

Terry Hall, the lead singer of The Specials , has died aged 63, his bandmates said.

Hall, who was also a former member of Fun Boy Three and the Colourfield, died folllowing a brief illness.

The band tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.

“Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words…“Love Love Love”

“We would ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy at this very sad time.”

The Specials were formed in Hall’s home city of Coventry in 1977, by Jerry Dammers, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter - with Hall, Neville Staple, Roddy Byers and John Bradbury joining a year later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154twX_0jo8L9Ju00

The band were originally called The Automatics, before changing their name to The Coventry Automatics, The Specials AKA The Automatics and finally, in 1978, settling on The Specials.

The band made a name with their ska and rocksteady style, and for providing a musical backdrop to economic recession, urban decay and societal fracture in the early 1980s.

During their time together, The Specials produced a string of hit records including A Message To You, Rudy, Rat Race and Ghost Town, which reached number one.

The band split in 1981, after which Hall, Golding and Staple went on to form Fun Boy Three, while Dammers and Bradbury released an album under the moniker The Special AKA, which spawned the hit single Free Nelson Mandela in 1984.

Fun Boy Three achieved four UK top 10 singles during their time together, until Hall left the band in 1983 to form The Colourfield with ex-Swinging Cats members Toby Lyons and Karl Shale.

After undertaking a variety of solo and collaborative projects - Hall worked with the likes of Lily Allen - it was announced in 2008 that The Specials would be reforming for a number of tour dates and potential new music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yw2oH_0jo8L9Ju00

In September that year, Hall and five members of the band performed at Bestival music festival under the name Very “Special” Guests.

In 2009 he reflected on the performance, saying: “Bestival was a trial run. We did an unannounced slot so we could just could turn up, nameless. It was perfect.”

The Specials embarked on a 2009 tour to celebrate their 30th anniversary and in 2018 supported The Rolling Stones during a concert at Coventry’s Ricoh Arena.

In February 2019, The Specials released Encore, their first album of new material in 37 years.

Upon release, the album went straight to number one on the Official UK Album Chart, marking their first number one album, and the first time they had topped the charts since their classic track Ghost Town in 1981 and since their single Too Much Too Young became a number one in 1980.

The album’s lead single, the politically-themed Vote For Me, was considered by some fans as a follow-on from Ghost Town, which was hailed as a piece of popular social commentary having been released during the riots across England in 1981.

Hall told The Big Issue magazine in 2019: “I find myself in awe of the mess, nightly listening to politicians giving their opinion and thinking, I don’t necessarily trust any of you, really.

“It is pretty sad. I grew up aligned to a party, the Labour Party, quite strongly. Until Tony Blair made Noel Gallagher prime minister I knew exactly where I stood.”

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 0

Related
People

Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62: 'You Left the World Far Too Early' Singer Says

Ronnie Turner, whose father was Tina's ex-husband Ike Turner, was a musician like his parents Ronnie Turner, the son of legendary singer Tina Turner, has died. He was 62. Ronnie's wife, the French singer Afida Turner, confirmed her husband's death in an Instagram post that called him "a true angel" and her "best friend." "I did the best to the end this time I was no[t] able to save you. Love you for... 17 years this is very very very bad and I am very mad," she wrote in the caption of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Rod Stewart reveals brothers Don and Bob died within 2 months of each other

Rod Stewart paid tribute to his two brothers, Don and Bob, who passed away within two months of each other. The British rocker, 77, mourned his older brothers on Instagram Wednesday. His brother Bob died on Tuesday night, not long after his other brother Don, who died in early September. “It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky,” he wrote in the caption. He continued: “I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don...
Mary Duncan

“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Women's Health

The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Every Song Performed During Chanté Moore’s Timeless Medley of R&B Hits

Singer, songwriter, and actress Chanté Moore took viewers on a nostalgic ride through several timeless r&b records that reminded music lovers why they fell in love with the vocal stylings of the ultra-talent music veteran. Looking fierce in a pink mini dress and shimmery heels to match, Chantè’s voice soared far into the night before finishing off with a powerhouse performance of her signature hit song, ‘Chantè’s Got a Man.’
Distractify

'George and Tammy' Dives Into the Lives of Country Music Stars Tammy Wynette and George Jones

In terms of country music power couples, few have had the longstanding impact on the scope of the genre that Tammy Wynette and George Jones did. Despite the fact that they were only married for six short years, the music that they made during that time serenaded a generation and catapulted them both to stardom in ways that they couldn't have conceived as solo acts.
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

‘Unholy’ Matrimony: How Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Queer Anthem Became an Overnight Success

Overnight success was a long time coming for Kim Petras. After a decade navigating every rung of the music industry, she finally hit the jackpot with “Unholy.” At the beginning of October, the slinky Sam Smith collaboration became Petras’ first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and, to her complete astonishment, topped the chart a month later and earned a Grammy nomination. “There was a lot of crying,” the German artist says. Her shock is rooted in doubt about the public’s willingness to embrace a trans pop star.  “Executives would say, ‘You make gay club music,  you’re niche and we don’t...
Deadline

Singing The Praises Of ‘Hallelujah’ With A Film About Leonard Cohen’s Classic Song – Contenders Documentary

Leonard Cohen’s signature song, “Hallelujah,” had its journey to music immortality stopped almost at birth by a record executive. The chief of Cohen’s label, Columbia, vetoed the finished album containing the track in 1984 because he considered it unmarketable in the United States.  An intervention by an influential labelmate of Cohen’s, one Bob Dylan, helped “Hallelujah” to escape front-office purgatory and, over time, become the soaring secular hymn that musicians love to cover and listeners play at both weddings and funerals. RELATED: The Contenders Documentary – Deadline’s Full Coverage Dylan, in fact, might have been the first to cover the song. “Dylan loved ‘Hallelujah,’” filmmaker Dayna Goldfine said...
The Guardian

Jim Stewart, founder of Stax Records, dies aged 92

Jim Stewart, founder of influential southern soul label Stax Records, has died aged 92. Stax confirmed the news on social media this morning, writing that Stewart “passed away peacefully earlier today, surrounded by his family”. As the founder of Stax, Stewart was responsible for signing and nurturing the...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Avatar: The Way of Water writers say ‘crazy’ James Cameron idea was in danger of making film ‘silly’

The writers of Avatar: The Way of Water have opened up about the scene they thought could have been too risky.Earlier this month, James Cameron unveiled his expensive sequel, 13 years after the original was released.The film, which has received mostly positive reviews, has become a box office hit, and is quickly making its way up 2022’s global box office rankings.Its writers Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver have now discussed the film in a lengthy interview, and specifically zoned in on a moment they believed to be a “high-wire act”. The sequence in question explores the friendship between Jake’s...
The Independent

Ashley Banjo shares statement announcing ‘difficult’ split from wife Francesca Abbott

Ashley Banjo has announced that he and his wife Francesca Abbott have separated.The dancer and TV personality, who won Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 with dance group Diversity, released a statement on his social media describing the split as “difficult”.Banjo, 31, and Abbott, have been together for 16 years, since they were teenagers. They got engaged in 2014 and married the year after.The statement read: “Nearly 18 months ago, we took the difficult decision to separate. After being together for over 16 years, since we were teenagers, this is not a decision that has been taken lightly.“It has not...
The Independent

Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma are held hostage by their children in funny Christmas card

Hilary Duff has shared her family’s relatable holiday card.The Lizzie McGuire star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the silly photo her family took for the Christmas card they will be sending this year. In the picture, Duff and her husband – musician Matthew Koma – are seen with their mouths taped shut as her eldest child, 10-year-old Luca, ties them to chairs using Christmas lights.The couple’s four-year-old daughter, Banks, is seen holding the tape and smiling, while one-year-old Mae is snacking on some sweets.“Happy Holidays!” Duff captioned the post. The Christmas card also reads, “All is not...
The Independent

We need to talk about that bonkers, heart-stopping Traitors finale

Has your heart stopped hammering in your chest yet? No, not because it’s Christmas Eve tomorrow. But becauseThe Traitors – the best reality TV show of 2022 – aired its finale last night, with more twists and turns, backstabbing and roaring fires than Game of Thrones. And we need to talk about it.BBC One’s sleeper hit (watched by more people in the UK than Netflix’s Harry and Meghan) saw 22 strangers play a game, akin to Mafia or Werewolf, in a Scottish Highlands castle in the hope of winning up to £120,000.Hosted by Claudia Winkleman – who was so...
The Independent

The Independent

988K+
Followers
318K+
Post
504M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy