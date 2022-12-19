ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorist found guilty of plotting to ‘topple government’ with coordinated terror attacks

By Aisha Rimi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SIZGy_0jo8L7YS00

A conspiracy theorist has been found guilty of plotting terror attacks on the UK’s communication systems and motorways to “topple the British government “.

Oliver Lewin, 38, from Coalville, Leicestershire, believed the spread of coronavirus had “triggered the emergence of a Chinese communist system” in the UK, and that the country was being controlled by a Jewish elite. He was was also “deeply suspicious” of the Covid vaccine.

The former AV engineer used the Telegram app to identify and recruit like-minded individuals to create a national network of those sharing his ideology to carry out coordinated attacks.

He planned to target “media, transport, infrastructure, power, communications, road and rail” as part of the plot.

Lewin claimed he was ex-military and wrote a manual to train others, with the police later finding him in possession of an electronic document entitled: “Civilian Resistance Operation Manual.”

Following his arrest on 25 August, officers seized a number of tools and army surplus combat gear as well as weapon accessories to accompany the three air rifles he owned.

Police also seized two air rifles and pellets, a pistol, BB gun, a walkie talkie, and binoculars as well as a packed rucksack to camp overnight.

He was found guilty of preparing to commit an act of terrorism at Birmingham Crown Court and will be sentenced in January 2023.

The court heard how Lewin built a hideout so he could hide from a police helicopter and planned to damage a culvert that disrupted water flow underneath the M1 motorway.

He carried out training exercises and taught himself to walk in the dark and how to avoid travelling by road at night.

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Payne, said: “In interview, Lewin claimed he was a fantasist but it is clear he took the steps to carry out reconnaissance of targets to attack, bought equipment and tools, dug hide-outs and tried to recruit and train others.

“He wanted to advance a political cause by damaging property and wiping out media organisations. Extremists use this kind of ideology to create discord, distrust and fear among our communities and we strive to counter this.”

Comments / 43

clowlee
3d ago

He looks pretty pitiful now . All that violence and hatred still lives inside him though.

Reply(1)
14
Willie One
3d ago

LITTLE BUDDY is about to be TOPPLED in PRISON LoL ha ha ha ha ha ha

Reply
15
Adam R
2d ago

To be fair, it really wouldn't take much to topple Britain. They are a pretty pathetic group of people.

Reply
5
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia says Crimean man sentenced to 12 years in prison for passing naval secrets to Ukraine intelligence

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian security officials said a Crimean court has sentenced a local man to 12 years in prison for passing data about Russia’s navy to Ukrainian intelligence. The Federal Security Service said Yevgeny Petrushin was convicted of treason for his alleged spying, which it said occurred in 2020-2021. It is unknown how Petrushin pleaded, and no further information was released. Russia has arrested dozens of people in Crimea since it annexed the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014 and established a Russian system of courts and administration.
The Independent

CCTV captures Putin's soldiers raiding Ukrainian orphanage to abduct children

Vladimir Putin's soldiers have been caught on CCTV raiding an orphanage in Ukraine to abduct children.Footage obtained by Sky News shows agents from the FSB - Russia's secret police - with soldiers armed with rifles walking through the building, which was thankfully empty.Orphanage director Volodymyr Sahaidak said they started hiding children due to the risk of them being captured by Russians. Fifty-two orphans were sent to the care of local people before Putin's soldiers advanced.Mr Sahaidak told Sky News that the children's files were confiscated by Russians hoping to find their whereabouts.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
coinchapter.com

Cryptocurrency Billionaire Died in a Suspicious Helicopter Crash Outside Monaco

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Crypto billionaire Vyacheslav Taran, the founder of crypto exchange Libertex and Forex Club, the largest operator of the Forex market in CIS, died in a helicopter crash outside Monaco on Nov 25. Fivos Papadopoulos, head of the PR and communications department at Libertex Europe, confirmed the...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
TheDailyBeast

Widow Says Fed-Up Putin Colonel Killed Himself at Boss’ Desk

The widow of a colonel found dead at one of the Russian navy’s top colleges earlier this month has written directly to Vladimir Putin to tell him her husband killed himself over problems plaguing the mobilization effort. Vadim Boiko, tasked with working with troops recently called up under Putin’s...
New York Post

Former Nazi ‘Secretary of Evil’, 97, speaks out for the first time

The former Nazi death camp secretary on trial for her complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people broke her silence for the first time this week, saying she was “sorry” for the horrors inflicted on prisoners.  “I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Irmgard Furchner told the Itzehoe Regional Court on Tuesday. Now 97, Furchner was a secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp in Poland from June 1943 through April 1945. Under German law, any person who helped Nazi death camps operate, even if they did not work directly on the site, can be held responsible as an accessory to the...
The Independent

JFK assassination expert says CIA has proof Lee Harvey Oswald was involved in secret operation in 1963

The CIA is withholding evidence that Lee Harvey Oswald was involved in a covert intelligence operation three months before assassinating John F. Kennedy in 1963, an author and investigator has claimed.Prominent JFK expert Jefferson Morley said the operation, which sought to blame Cuban leader Fidel Castro for an act of violence that could be used as a pretext for a full-scale invasion by the US, would fundamentally alter the accepted history of the presidential assassination. Mr Morley made the claim at a press conference on Monday for the Mary Ferrell Foundation, which filed a lawsuit in October seeking to...
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
The Independent

The Independent

988K+
Followers
318K+
Post
504M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy