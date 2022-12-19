Read full article on original website
Tuesday NKY HS hoops round-up: Ryle advances in Queen of Commonwealth, NDA loses in final of Lex Cath tourney
The Ryle Raiders girls basketball team (7-2) advanced to the semifinals of the Queen of the Commonwealth Tournament at Bullitt East with an impressive 64-45 win over the defending 3rd Region champion Meade County Wave (7-2). Meade County made it to the state quarterfinals last year losing to eventual state runner-up Bullitt East.
Bluebirds bounce back to take 5th at MCIT
William Herald was not in Highlands’ lineup this week. With Herald and his 22 points a game in Fort Thomas with the flu, the Bluebirds nicely persevered – they won two of three to take fifth place at the Mason County Invitational Tournament at The Fieldhouse. Highlands improved...
Monday NKY HS hoops round-up: Covington Catholic withstands 9th Region road challenge from NewCath
It is nothing new for the Covington Catholic basketball team. The state’s second-ranked team in the latest Associated Press poll has been receiving the best shots from opponents, especially in the 9th Region, starting in 2014 when the undefeated Colonels (8-0 overall) started their run of six region crowns in the last nine years and two state championships. The host Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds (5-4) hung with the Colonels for about two and half quarters.
Velasquez resigns as Bishop Brossart volleyball coach
Bree Velasquez took over the Bishop Brossart Mustangs volleyball program in 2018 hoping to build interest in the program. The 31-year-old left the program in much better shape than she found it. The Mustangs finished 83-69 over her five years. Velasquez and her husband Omar have a son Easton and are expecting another child at the end of February, so Velasquez decided it was time to step away from the game.
CovCath’s Jones signs with Army
Covington Catholic senior Aiden Jones signed his National Letter of Intent with Army on early signing day Wednesday. Jones was the Colonels second leading tackler in the 2022 season, collecting a team-high 18 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He forced two fumbles and recovered one, also recording a receiving touchdown.
Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati
After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
Four NKY coaches named NFHS Coach of the Year honorees
Four Northern Kentucky head coaches were named to the NFHS Coach of the year honoree list for the 2021-2022 seasons. Conner cross country coach Ian Johnstone, Ryle swimming and diving coach Jeff Floyd, Highlands track and field coach Ryan Leopold and Beechwood’s Noel Rash were all named to the list for the 2021-22 seasons.
Beechwood’s Robinson Jr. inks with Wake Forest
He may have been a part of Beechwood for just one season, but Antonio Robinson Jr. made the most of his opportunity. Now he’ll head to Winston-Salem as he signed his National Letter of Intent with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday to continue his academic and football career.
Winton Woods stars are childhood friends but 'enemies' in OSU-Michigan rivalry
Winton Woods cornerbacks Cameron Calhoun and Jermaine Mathews signed National Letters of Intent with Michigan and Ohio State, respectively, on Wednesday morning.
2022 UC Football National Signing Day Tracker
The Bearcats are adding a lot of talent on National Signing Day.
DeLong returning to Highlands volleyball
Jim DeLong admits there was no reason to leave Cincinnati (Ohio) Wyoming. It just came down to proximity. DeLong is a retired United States Post Office letter carrier and lives in Fort Thomas. He graduated from Highlands in 1976 and his kids did the same. The 64-year-old could have applied for the Highlands job last year, but did not.
O Captain! My Captain! Historic Covington Home Prepares for a New Chapter
Steeped in local history, this Covington home is ready to write its next chapter. The post O Captain! My Captain! Historic Covington Home Prepares for a New Chapter appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter
Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
Kenton County police searching for missing, endangered teen
WALTON, Ky. — The Kenton County Police department is searching for a missing and endangered person from the Walton, Kentucky, area. On Dec. 19, a crisis hotline contacted Kenton County police to perform a wellness check on 18-year-old Sasha Thompson. Police were informed Thompson was likely experiencing an emotional...
Report of a crash with injuries on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries, possible entrapment, on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Cincinnati man arrested after pursuit and standoff on Ohio interstate
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A Cincinnati man is in custody today after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and a standoff that left a major Ohio interstate closed for over an hour. It happened yesterday afternoon along I-71in Warren County. Authorities say the driver, 32-year-old Gerale Sanchez Witcher, of...
Level 1 Snow Emergency issued for Kenton, Boone County, travel advisory for Campbell
Here’s to hoping you have all the provisions for French toast on hand as counties prepare for an impending cold front. A Level 1 Snow Emergency has been issued for Kenton County, effective Dec. 22, 2022 at 6 p.m. until the emergency has been lifted. In Boone County there...
Abducted Ohio infant found alive, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The abducted five-month-old Ohio infant Kasson Thomas has been found alive, according to Columbus police. Kasson, who had been missing since late Monday, was found Thursday near a Papa John’s in Indianapolis, the department said around 7:30 p.m. He was found just several hours after the...
Crews responding to a crash with injuries on Greenup Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Greenup Street in Covington. A car has struck a pole. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
