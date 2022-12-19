TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — As the coldest temperatures in years are knocking on the door of the Tri-Cities, it's important to take care of pipes in your home. Having your temperature set to about 65 degrees and leaving your faucet dripping, these are just a few things you can do to keep your pipes from freezing this winter season.

