Bristol, TN

wcyb.com

Emergency shelters to open in Bristol due to frigid temperatures

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — With temperatures expected to plummet, the city of Bristol, Virginia says with assistance of the American Red Cross, Highlands Fellowship Church and the Bristol Department of Social Services, it is opening an emergency shelter due to the extreme cold temperatures. This shelter will be located...
BRISTOL, VA
How to keep pipes from freezing in and out of the home

TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — As the coldest temperatures in years are knocking on the door of the Tri-Cities, it's important to take care of pipes in your home. Having your temperature set to about 65 degrees and leaving your faucet dripping, these are just a few things you can do to keep your pipes from freezing this winter season.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Conserve energy while also staying warm during winter weather

Bristol, Tenn. (WCYB) — Some people may think the cooler it is outside, the warmer it should be inside, but experts say that could lead to higher energy costs. “Turn your thermostat down a little bit,” said BTES CEP Clayton Dowell. “68 degrees is a good temperature, but every degree that somebody can set below that saves about three percent on their energy bills."
BRISTOL, TN
Special Christmas tree designed with locomotives in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A special Christmas tree is designed with locomotives in mind. One man's love for trains at an early age is an inspiration for the tree. Ben Houser says it is a labor of love as it takes about 40 hours to assemble the tree. It...
BRISTOL, TN
Contract approved to renovate Kingsport Fire Station No. 2.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport officials approved a contract to replace fire station No. 2. Assistant Fire Chief Terry Arnold says they are in the design phase for the new station, which will be located beside the current one on Crescent Drive. He says the current station is not...
KINGSPORT, TN
Eco-friendly store opens in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A new eco-friendly store in Abingdon has opened. Earth and Element is a zero waste store designed to reduce plastics in the household. The store offers product re-fills with bottles, reusable bags, and several other items to promote reusing and recycling. It not only brings...
ABINGDON, VA
Prepare your vehicle now for possible winter driving challenges

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The winter season can result in hazardous driving conditions due to snow and ice. If you have to hit the road in bad weather, it's important to make sure your vehicle is ready. JR's Auto Repair in Bristol says it's important to have your car...
BRISTOL, VA
Woman dies following 2-vehicle crash in Kingsport, police say

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Kingsport Thursday morning, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Police responded to the crash on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane at around 9:40 a.m. According to police, the driver of a Kia Sorrento was going...
KINGSPORT, TN
Greeneville Police Department investigating after body found in burnt car

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Greeneville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a burnt car in a church parking lot Tuesday night. Authorities said they received a call just after 8 p.m. to a fire at Eastside Baptist Church, along Serral Drive. Crews responded, and found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Police said it was when the fire was put out that they discovered a body inside the vehicle.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Traffic crash on I-26 blocking multiple lanes near Kingsport cleared

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — UPDATE: Kingsport Police say that I-26 in Kingsport is back open, and that all lanes have been cleared and normal traffic patterns have resumed. The Kingsport Police Department says a crash is blocking multiple lanes along Interstate 26 this morning. According to a release from police, the crash is near mile-marker 3 in the Meadowview area of Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
Police investigating after body found in Damascus

DAMASCUS, Va. (WCYB) — A body was found in the town of Damascus Wednesday, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office. The body was recovered from a wooded area, police said. Multiple agencies responded to the scene. The body is being taken to Roanoke for an autopsy and...
DAMASCUS, VA

