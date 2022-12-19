Read full article on original website
Related
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech
Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
Full List of Republicans Who Sat During Zelensky's Speech
Seven House Republicans "repeatedly remained seated" during standing ovations for President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Drew Griffin dead: Don Lemon breaks down in tears announcing death of CNN colleague
CNN Senior Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin died at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer, according to the network.
newsnationnow.com
Idaho murders: Signs a person is harboring an awful secret
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — For more than five weeks now, someone has been carrying around the secret that they murdered four people in Moscow, Idaho. Is it possible that the killer is exhibiting strange new behaviors, giving off telltale signs that would be huge red flags?. On Tuesday, NewsNation’s...
103.7 The Hawk
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0