State College, PA

FanSided

FSU football: 4-star safety Conrad Hussey flips from Penn State to FSU

FSU football went into the Early Signing Day with a handful of uncommitted prospects they could sign. One of those was four-star safety and Penn State commit Conrad Hussey. Hussey chose to sign with the Noles Wednesday after flirting hard with Miami down the stretch. Hussey committed to Penn State on April 25th after they offered him in May 2021. FSU didn’t get into the game with an offer until January 2022.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FanSided

Penn State Wrestling: Nittany Lions hold on to win the 2022 National Collegiate Duals

Recapping the final in the Blue Pool for the 2022 National Collegiate Duals as Penn State Wrestling narrowly escapes Iowa State 22-12 By completely dismantling both Central Michigan and North Carolina last night, the top ranked Nittany Lions faced their toughest opponent to date in the Iowa State Cyclones. Winning its 35th straight dual meet would be no easy task for Penn State Wrestling.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
bahsredandwhite.com

Bellefonte swim team finds new home

For the past two and a half seasons, the Bellefonte boys and girls swimmers have had to travel 45 minutes to Tyrone for practice and then travel the whole way back, with normal days beginning for the swimmers at 4 in the afternoon and not returning home until 9 at night or even later.
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. to open in Centre County

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Central Pennsylvania restaurant that specializes in brick oven pizza and even brews its own beer will be opening a location in Centre County. Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. announced on Facebook Wednesday that they are opening up their State College spot soon. The eatery will be at 1215 North […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PSP: State College man accused of raping a child at his home

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man is facing rape charges after state police said he sexually assaulted a child at his home. The young girl told troopers in June that sometime during 2020, Ryan Harvey, 41, sexually assaulted her with “his ‘privates'” while at his residence, state police out of Rockview wrote in […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

SCI Houtzdale staff member accused of supplying drugs to inmates

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A staff member at SCI Houtzdale in Southern Clearfield County is facing legal issues after he was accused of smuggling drugs to multiple inmates. Prior to September 2022, security officials at the prison received information over a period of several months about Food Service Instructor Neil Rudy, 41, of Altoona. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
State College

Borough Council OKs Conditional Use Permit for Proposed State College High-Rise

Plans for a new mixed-use high-rise in downtown State College moved forward on Monday. At its final meeting of 2022, the State College Borough Council voted unanimously to approve a conditional use permit for a proposed 12-story commercial and residential building slated for the corner of East College Avenue and Sowers Street. While the permit does not serve as a finalized land development plan, it does serve as a key step to bring the high-rise — perhaps the last of its kind — to downtown State College.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

FanSided

