FSU football: 4-star safety Conrad Hussey flips from Penn State to FSU
FSU football went into the Early Signing Day with a handful of uncommitted prospects they could sign. One of those was four-star safety and Penn State commit Conrad Hussey. Hussey chose to sign with the Noles Wednesday after flirting hard with Miami down the stretch. Hussey committed to Penn State on April 25th after they offered him in May 2021. FSU didn’t get into the game with an offer until January 2022.
Penn State commit Tony Rojas named All-Met Offensive Player of the Year
Tony Rojas is coming to Penn State to play linebacker, but the Top247 recruit has been a special player on offense throughout his career at Fairfax (Va.) as well. That was recognized on Tuesday, as Rojas was named the Washington Post's 2022 All-Met Offensive Player of the Year. Rojas was...
Penn State wrestling cruises in opening day of Journeymen Collegiate Duals
The Nittany Lions won both duals by a combined score of 87-6.
Penn State Wrestling: Nittany Lions hold on to win the 2022 National Collegiate Duals
Recapping the final in the Blue Pool for the 2022 National Collegiate Duals as Penn State Wrestling narrowly escapes Iowa State 22-12 By completely dismantling both Central Michigan and North Carolina last night, the top ranked Nittany Lions faced their toughest opponent to date in the Iowa State Cyclones. Winning its 35th straight dual meet would be no easy task for Penn State Wrestling.
Signing day 2023: What Penn State football fans should expect
The early signing period is finally here. After months and, in some cases, years of camps, visits, letters, calls and texts, thousands of 2023 prospects will send in their signed letters of intent on Wednesday — making verbal commitments official. There will be surprises across the country; there always...
bahsredandwhite.com
Bellefonte swim team finds new home
For the past two and a half seasons, the Bellefonte boys and girls swimmers have had to travel 45 minutes to Tyrone for practice and then travel the whole way back, with normal days beginning for the swimmers at 4 in the afternoon and not returning home until 9 at night or even later.
Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. to open in Centre County
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Central Pennsylvania restaurant that specializes in brick oven pizza and even brews its own beer will be opening a location in Centre County. Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. announced on Facebook Wednesday that they are opening up their State College spot soon. The eatery will be at 1215 North […]
PSP: State College man accused of raping a child at his home
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man is facing rape charges after state police said he sexually assaulted a child at his home. The young girl told troopers in June that sometime during 2020, Ryan Harvey, 41, sexually assaulted her with “his ‘privates'” while at his residence, state police out of Rockview wrote in […]
Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
SCI Houtzdale staff member accused of supplying drugs to inmates
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A staff member at SCI Houtzdale in Southern Clearfield County is facing legal issues after he was accused of smuggling drugs to multiple inmates. Prior to September 2022, security officials at the prison received information over a period of several months about Food Service Instructor Neil Rudy, 41, of Altoona. […]
State College
Borough Council OKs Conditional Use Permit for Proposed State College High-Rise
Plans for a new mixed-use high-rise in downtown State College moved forward on Monday. At its final meeting of 2022, the State College Borough Council voted unanimously to approve a conditional use permit for a proposed 12-story commercial and residential building slated for the corner of East College Avenue and Sowers Street. While the permit does not serve as a finalized land development plan, it does serve as a key step to bring the high-rise — perhaps the last of its kind — to downtown State College.
Teen Reported Missing At Pine Grove Furnace State Park After Dog Came Home Without Him Found
Update:Luke Rissler has been located safely on Tuesda, Dec. 20 and no additional information was released. Cumberland County missing male update: RISSLER has been located safely. Thank you for everyone who shared or helped. No further information will be provided.— Trooper Megan Frazer (@PSPTroop…
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Former Local Businessman Accused of Having Inappropriate Relationship with Teen Employee Waives Hearing
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – The man who formerly owned Uncle Buck’s Creations in Clearfield is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teenage employee. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Kevin Michael Legenski, 39, of Curwensville is charged with felony unlawful contact with...
Police: Burglars broke into Cambria County deli overnight, ran off
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the suspects in a burglary that occurred at Captain Ron’s Deli in Ashville Borough on Friday. On Dec. 16 around 12:45 a.m., the suspects broke through the front door of the deli located at the 1600 block of Liberty Street and stole vapes and cigarettes […]
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Pennsylvania
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Pennsylvania is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
FanSided
