FSU football went into the Early Signing Day with a handful of uncommitted prospects they could sign. One of those was four-star safety and Penn State commit Conrad Hussey. Hussey chose to sign with the Noles Wednesday after flirting hard with Miami down the stretch. Hussey committed to Penn State on April 25th after they offered him in May 2021. FSU didn’t get into the game with an offer until January 2022.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO