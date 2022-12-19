Bristol, Tenn. (WCYB) — Some people may think the cooler it is outside, the warmer it should be inside, but experts say that could lead to higher energy costs. “Turn your thermostat down a little bit,” said BTES CEP Clayton Dowell. “68 degrees is a good temperature, but every degree that somebody can set below that saves about three percent on their energy bills."

BRISTOL, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO