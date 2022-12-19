ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

wcyb.com

Contract approved to renovate Kingsport Fire Station No. 2.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport officials approved a contract to replace fire station No. 2. Assistant Fire Chief Terry Arnold says they are in the design phase for the new station, which will be located beside the current one on Crescent Drive. He says the current station is not...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Santa makes surprise visit at Boys and Girls Club in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Christmas came early for some good boys and girls in Elizabethton. Santa Claus made a surprise visit to nearly 70 kids at the Boys and Girls club in Elizabethton. Jolly 'Ole Saint Nick provided stockings full of goodies that were donated by local residents and...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Woman dies following 2-vehicle crash in Kingsport, police say

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Kingsport Thursday morning, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Police responded to the crash on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane at around 9:40 a.m. According to police, the driver of a Kia Sorrento was going...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Police investigating after body found in Damascus

DAMASCUS, Va. (WCYB) — A body was found in the town of Damascus Wednesday, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office. The body was recovered from a wooded area, police said. Multiple agencies responded to the scene. The body is being taken to Roanoke for an autopsy and...
DAMASCUS, VA
wcyb.com

Special Christmas tree designed with locomotives in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A special Christmas tree is designed with locomotives in mind. One man's love for trains at an early age is an inspiration for the tree. Ben Houser says it is a labor of love as it takes about 40 hours to assemble the tree. It...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Greeneville Police Department investigating after body found in burnt car

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Greeneville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a burnt car in a church parking lot Tuesday night. Authorities said they received a call just after 8 p.m. to a fire at Eastside Baptist Church, along Serral Drive. Crews responded, and found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Police said it was when the fire was put out that they discovered a body inside the vehicle.
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Conserve energy while also staying warm during winter weather

Bristol, Tenn. (WCYB) — Some people may think the cooler it is outside, the warmer it should be inside, but experts say that could lead to higher energy costs. “Turn your thermostat down a little bit,” said BTES CEP Clayton Dowell. “68 degrees is a good temperature, but every degree that somebody can set below that saves about three percent on their energy bills."
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Prepare your vehicle now for possible winter driving challenges

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The winter season can result in hazardous driving conditions due to snow and ice. If you have to hit the road in bad weather, it's important to make sure your vehicle is ready. JR's Auto Repair in Bristol says it's important to have your car...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

ETSU women have record-tying night against Longwood

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The ETSU women got their school record-tying 11th non-conference win 69-52 win over Longwood. The Bucs held just a one-point lead at the half, but exploded in the third quarter, outscoring the Lancers 27-11 to put the game out of reach. Four players reached...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

How to keep pipes from freezing in and out of the home

TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — As the coldest temperatures in years are knocking on the door of the Tri-Cities, it's important to take care of pipes in your home. Having your temperature set to about 65 degrees and leaving your faucet dripping, these are just a few things you can do to keep your pipes from freezing this winter season.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Santa Claus coming to Greeneville on Christmas Eve

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Santa Claus is coming to Greeneville on Christmas Eve and the Greeneville Professional Firefighters Association will be helping him deliver annual Christmas treat bags. Santa will ride on the fire engine and will hand out treat bags at all the following locations around Greeneville:. 10:00...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

LSU holds off pesky ETSU for another entertaining home win

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — KJ Williams scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and LSU held off East Tennessee State's late surge to beat the Buccaneers 72-68. Williams and ETUS's Jordan King traded layups with King's occurring with 54 seconds left for a 70-68 LSU lead. But King...
BATON ROUGE, LA

