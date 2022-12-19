Read full article on original website
Greene County awarded $100,000 toward business park near old Greene Valley
TUSCULUM, Tenn. — Greene County, Tusculum, and Greeneville were together awarded a $100,000 economic development grant. The money will fund site studies on a 336-acre piece of land behind the old Greene Valley Development Center. The goal is to start a business park. "This represents probably the largest, most...
Contract approved to renovate Kingsport Fire Station No. 2.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport officials approved a contract to replace fire station No. 2. Assistant Fire Chief Terry Arnold says they are in the design phase for the new station, which will be located beside the current one on Crescent Drive. He says the current station is not...
Grinch's bond fundraiser in Washington County, Tennessee raises $1,500 for children
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — Donations totaled around $1,500 to free the Grinch in Washington County, Tennessee, this Christmas season. The campaign will last through the end of the month. “We partnered with the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) of the First Judicial District not only to raise funds, but to...
More than $2M distributed through Hurley Relief Fund following August 2021 flooding
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — More than $2 million has been distributed through the Hurley Relief Fund following the devastating flooding in August 2021, according to Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The flooding was subject to both a state declaration of emergency and a federal major disaster declaration. The program was created...
Santa makes surprise visit at Boys and Girls Club in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Christmas came early for some good boys and girls in Elizabethton. Santa Claus made a surprise visit to nearly 70 kids at the Boys and Girls club in Elizabethton. Jolly 'Ole Saint Nick provided stockings full of goodies that were donated by local residents and...
Woman dies following 2-vehicle crash in Kingsport, police say
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Kingsport Thursday morning, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Police responded to the crash on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane at around 9:40 a.m. According to police, the driver of a Kia Sorrento was going...
Kingsport Fire Department working to make sure residents freeze out winter fires
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — With single-digit temperatures arriving for Christmas weekend, the Kingsport Fire Department is making sure residents put a freeze on winter fires. Officials say half of all home heating fires occur in December, January and February. That's why Barry Brickey, of the Kingsport Fire Department, says...
Police investigating after body found in Damascus
DAMASCUS, Va. (WCYB) — A body was found in the town of Damascus Wednesday, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office. The body was recovered from a wooded area, police said. Multiple agencies responded to the scene. The body is being taken to Roanoke for an autopsy and...
Police: 2 Johnson City men arrested after investigation into sale of fentanyl and heroin
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two Johnson City men were arrested following an investigation into the sale of fentanyl and heroin, according to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office. Michael Sumner, 35, and Robert Hipps, 35, were taken into custody on Wednesday. Both men were charged with maintaining a...
One charged after infant hospitalized with broken bones, head injury, authorities say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A McDowell County man has been arrested and charged after an infant was admitted to the hospital with numerous broken bones and a head injury. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible child abuse from the McDowell County Department of Social Services.
Special Christmas tree designed with locomotives in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A special Christmas tree is designed with locomotives in mind. One man's love for trains at an early age is an inspiration for the tree. Ben Houser says it is a labor of love as it takes about 40 hours to assemble the tree. It...
Greeneville Police Department investigating after body found in burnt car
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Greeneville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a burnt car in a church parking lot Tuesday night. Authorities said they received a call just after 8 p.m. to a fire at Eastside Baptist Church, along Serral Drive. Crews responded, and found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Police said it was when the fire was put out that they discovered a body inside the vehicle.
Conserve energy while also staying warm during winter weather
Bristol, Tenn. (WCYB) — Some people may think the cooler it is outside, the warmer it should be inside, but experts say that could lead to higher energy costs. “Turn your thermostat down a little bit,” said BTES CEP Clayton Dowell. “68 degrees is a good temperature, but every degree that somebody can set below that saves about three percent on their energy bills."
Prepare your vehicle now for possible winter driving challenges
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The winter season can result in hazardous driving conditions due to snow and ice. If you have to hit the road in bad weather, it's important to make sure your vehicle is ready. JR's Auto Repair in Bristol says it's important to have your car...
ETSU women have record-tying night against Longwood
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The ETSU women got their school record-tying 11th non-conference win 69-52 win over Longwood. The Bucs held just a one-point lead at the half, but exploded in the third quarter, outscoring the Lancers 27-11 to put the game out of reach. Four players reached...
How to keep pipes from freezing in and out of the home
TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — As the coldest temperatures in years are knocking on the door of the Tri-Cities, it's important to take care of pipes in your home. Having your temperature set to about 65 degrees and leaving your faucet dripping, these are just a few things you can do to keep your pipes from freezing this winter season.
Gusty winds and frigid temperatures could result in scattered power outages
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Gusty winds and frigid air arriving later this week could result in scattered power outages. You're encouraged to prepare now, in case your power does go out. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says you can put together an emergency supply kit for your home and...
Santa Claus coming to Greeneville on Christmas Eve
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Santa Claus is coming to Greeneville on Christmas Eve and the Greeneville Professional Firefighters Association will be helping him deliver annual Christmas treat bags. Santa will ride on the fire engine and will hand out treat bags at all the following locations around Greeneville:. 10:00...
LSU holds off pesky ETSU for another entertaining home win
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — KJ Williams scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and LSU held off East Tennessee State's late surge to beat the Buccaneers 72-68. Williams and ETUS's Jordan King traded layups with King's occurring with 54 seconds left for a 70-68 LSU lead. But King...
