Shania Twain’s Stripped Down Photoshoot for Latest Single Was ‘Liberating’
The country music star’s upcoming album, ‘Queen Of Me,’ is slated to release in February 2023.
Charlbi Dean, 'Triangle of Sadness' and 'Black Lightning' star, died of bacterial infection at 32
Charlbi Dean, the South African actress and model who passed away suddenly in August, died of a bacterial infection. The 32-year-old "Triangle of Sadness" star’s cause of death was revealed to be “bacterial sepsis,” the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to USA TODAY Wednesday. Dean’s death was ruled an accident.
Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and the best albums of 2022, ranked
USA TODAY's Melissa Ruggieri and Patrick Ryan ranked the best albums of 2022, including releases from Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Harry Styles and more.
Dolly Parton on how 'warped' humor helped her marriage, her secret song buried in Dollywood
Dolly Parton has a fantastic new song. Trouble is, you'll have to wait 23 years to hear it. On Tuesday, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" released a new clip of the "Jolene" singer's recent appearance on the daytime talk show. Speaking to Clarkson, Parton revealed she wrote a top-secret song that's currently buried in a time capsule.
