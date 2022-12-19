ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Lawmakers say goodbye to Illinois Senator Scott Bennett

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

(WTVO) — Lawmakers said goodbye and shared memories of State Senator Scott Bennett at a service in Central Illinois on Monday.

The Democrat from Champaign passed away earlier this month . His wife said that he suffered complications from a large brain tumor.

Bennett was a key negotiator in the SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul. He is also credited with passing programs to make college more affordable, protect clean drinking water and put therapy dogs in courtrooms.

Governor JB Pritzker said that Bennett will be remembered for his integrity, compassion and humor.

“This room is full of people today because Scott touched our lives in a special way, and for many years to come, in some small way, we will get to return the favor,” Pritzker said. “All of us will be a reminder of his light, his love and his hope for you.”

Bennett is survived by his wife, Stacy, and their two children. They were given an Illinois state flag on Monday, flown at half-staff over the Capitol in honor of his service.

