ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

3 Big Celebs Have Been Spotted In New Jersey This Week

Over the past few days, there have been so many celebrity spottings in New Jersey, it’s actually insane! I was going through Twitter and everyone was tweeting about seeing multiple celebs in our state, which is kind of odd to me. I’m totally celebrity obsessed though, so these things always fascinate me! I feel like Jersey isn’t really the hot spot to see A-list celebrities, but a few of them were lurking around the Garden Stat recently!
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

12 Days of Christmas: New Jersey edition

Tired of all your usual Christmas songs? Gather 'round the Christmas tree and sing this Garden State Christmas carol:. On the first day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me. On the second day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me. Two pizza pies. And a new law from Gov’nor...
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

Can You Pronounce These Five South Jersey Towns Correctly?

New Jersey is known for having its own language. How many times do we all get asked by outsiders what the heck a "Wawa" is?. Besides the NJ-specific "weird odysseys" like Wawa, scrapple, and pork roll, NJ also serves as home to towns with some pretty interesting names. What's worse than their names is the way you pronounce them. Some of the names look like they'd be pronounced the way you say the word.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

These 7 Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made Tops in New Jersey

Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. This list is from blog.yelp, the top 100 restaurants in New Jersey. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. There's a restaurant on here, that's more of a quick pick-up, but you love it and I do, too. Let's just say, "Taco's."
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey Hosts A Very Cool Taylor Swift Experience in Jersey City For Diehard Swifties

We just had our contest U+3RSwifties and it was amazing fun so many "Swifties" entered for a chance to see Taylor Swift in concert here in New Jersey. Congratulations once again to Nicole K from Toms River, she and three friends are going to see Taylor at MetLife Stadium this summer and it will be the concert event of the year. We know there could only be one winner, but now here is a chance for you Swifties to see a great show with lights, camera, action, and Taylor Swift's greatest hits.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ storm update: Thursday we get soaked, Friday we freeze

Mother Nature is going on the "naughty" list this year. A powerful storm system will impact New Jersey through one of the busiest travel periods of the year, leading up to Christmas. It is NOT a "snow storm" — but this will be a multiple high impact event. From rain and wind, to a brief hit of snow, to an arctic blast causing a flash freeze, to potential coastal flooding. This is going to be a nasty one. There will be significant travel headaches across New Jersey and beyond.
NJ.com

It’s official: Massive N.J. parade of kayaks and canoes set a world record

New Jersey now holds the world record for the “largest parade of canoes/ kayaks,” four months after paddling enthusiasts swarmed the Toms River in Ocean County. The confirmation by Guinness World Records on Thursday morning came after the organizer of the record-setting effort, Sandy Rinderer, submitted photos, videos and other documentation of the Jersey Shore course, which was slightly more than a mile.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey

I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
MILLVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ travelers warned to expect shocking waits and delays

If you’re planning to do any traveling over the upcoming long holiday weekend, whether by car or plane, be prepared for longer than normal waits and delays. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has announced nearly 11 million air passengers and vehicles are expected to use its airports and vehicular crossings from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Wild pre-Christmas weather for NJ: 6 impacts you need to know about

UPDATE... This article is outdated... For the latest winter storm forecast information, please refer to my newest weather blog post. UPDATE as of 4 p.m. Wednesday... ORIGINAL POST from 11:12 a.m. Wednesday... From rain to snow, fierce winds to tumbling temps, a flash freeze to coastal flooding, we face significant...
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
71K+
Followers
21K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy