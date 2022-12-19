Hannah Krause stepped down from her role as chair of the Food Bank of Iowa Tuesday morning, according to Annette Hacker, the spokesperson for the nonprofit.Krause, who owns Eden in the East Village and is the wife of Kum & Go CEO Tanner Krause, was succeeded by Ken Clary, the chief of police in Bellevue, Neb.What they're saying: "[Krause] is a business owner and the mother of two small children, as well as actively involved elsewhere in the community," Hacker said in a statement. "The demands were such that she asked to step back in her role as chair for now."What's next: Krause will remain on the board and continue as the chair of the Food Bank's capital campaign.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO