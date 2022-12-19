Read full article on original website
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
Judith "Judy" Nelson, 84 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah, Iowa. Judy passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Opponents encourage Page County board to intervene in proposed carbon dioxide pipelines
(Clarinda) -- Opponents of proposed carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa continue to voice their objections in Page County. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard comments from two residents regarding Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline and a possible ordinance. The project would stretch more than 700 miles across western Iowa, including portions of Fremont, Page, and Montgomery counties, carrying carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, and South Dakota to a storage facility in North Dakota. Imogene resident Marty Maher reported back to the supervisors from an Iowa Utilities Board meeting that included oral arguments related to safety and preemption issues and a scheduling conference related to Summit's proposal. Maher says the pipeline companies, including Summit, want the utilities board to refrain from considering safety concerns in their decision.
Adam Lee Brown, age 41, Grant City, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
Teresa Ann Elliott, 58, Randolph
Notes:A potluck dinner where family and friends will gather and share memories will be scheduled at a later date.
Shen council passes pipeline position resolution
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council is the latest to weigh in on the contentious carbon pipeline issue. By a 4-to-1 vote Tuesday evening, the council approved a resolution objecting to Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline, which would stretch more than 700 miles across western Iowa, including portions of Fremont, Page and Montgomery counties, carrying carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, and South Dakota to a storage facility in North Dakota. The resolution also opposes the use of eminent domain to acquire property for the project, which would serve 31 ethanol plants, including Green Plain's Shenandoah facility and 11 others in Iowa. Jan Norris of Montgomery County is among the landowners impacted by the proposed pipeline. Norris urged the council to adopt the resolution, citing the dangers of transporting carbon dioxide through pipelines, and objections to using eminent domain.
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
Gary “Red” Swenson Obituary
Gary Ray Swenson was born on August 25, 1949 to Elmer and Pauline (Stolz) Swenson in Harlan, Iowa. He attended grade school in the Irwin-Kirkman Elementary Schools and graduated from Irwin-Kirkman High School with the class of 1967. On August 19, 1972, Gary was united in marriage to Nancy Rasmussen...
Food Bank of Iowa chair Hannah Krause steps down
Hannah Krause stepped down from her role as chair of the Food Bank of Iowa Tuesday morning, according to Annette Hacker, the spokesperson for the nonprofit.Krause, who owns Eden in the East Village and is the wife of Kum & Go CEO Tanner Krause, was succeeded by Ken Clary, the chief of police in Bellevue, Neb.What they're saying: "[Krause] is a business owner and the mother of two small children, as well as actively involved elsewhere in the community," Hacker said in a statement. "The demands were such that she asked to step back in her role as chair for now."What's next: Krause will remain on the board and continue as the chair of the Food Bank's capital campaign.
Red Oak council receives MCDC, Red Oak Chamber reports, budget requests
(Red Oak) -- Economic development officials in Red Oak and Montgomery County are pleased with the business expansion and opportunities introduced in 2022. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Red Oak City Council received an annual report and respective fiscal year 2023 budget requests from the Montgomery County Development Corporation and the Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association. Steve Adams is the Executive Director for MCDC. Adams says one of the biggest priorities in 2022 was assessing the county's various empty or minimal-use structures. Among those is the former K-Mart building in the northwest corner of Red Oak off Highway 48. Adams says three potential suitors were interested in the building, however, no sales were made.
Interstate 80 reopens at Nebraska-Iowa border after closure due to winter storm in Omaha area
OMAHA, Neb. — As a winter storm moves through the Omaha area, Interstate 80 was closed to travelers at the Nebraska-Iowa border on Wednesday. All lanes have reopened on Interstate 80, as of 1:25 p.m. Eastbound I-80 was closed at 13th Street for more than an hour. I-80 westbound...
Omaha-area schools, businesses changing plans with forecasted snow
OMAHA, Neb. — In light of the wind chill and winter storm warnings for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, schools and businesses are having to adapt. The wind chill warning takes effect at midnight on Thursday through noon on Saturday, and the winter storm warning starts from noon Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday.
Clarinda residents reminded of snow ordinance
(Clarinda) -- With a major winter storm threatening KMAland, Clarinda residents are reminded of the city's snow removal ordinance. Clarinda's ordinance states that no person shall park any motor vehicle or other apparatus upon any city street obstructing snow removal with an accumulation of two inches or more. City officials say any vehicle left parked on any street in violation of the ordinance may be impounded, and the vehicle's registered owner will be subject to a $30 parking fine, and payment of all applicable towing and storage fees before the vehicle is released.
Snow plow activity hit or miss in KMAland
(Undated) -- Road crews in KMAland were prepared for what was expected as the first major winter storm of the season. Some plows, indeed, saw action in the region Thursday morning, and will continue to do so the next few days. Shenandoah's street crews were out early in the morning, removing snow from the city's emergency snow routes. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen tells KMA News City Street Superintendent Todd Foutch indicated earlier this week his department was ready for this storm--and for other winter events this season.
Nebraska man ID'd as Minnesota cold case murder victim
Human remains found in Minnesota more than four decades ago were identified, authorities said Tuesday
Lathrop says Nebraska Legislature changed so he's moving on
It has fundamentally changed, Sen. Steve Lathrop says, so he'll be moving on. The Legislature has "slipped more and more into partisanship," Lathrop says, and "it's clearly been more controlled by the governor in recent years." It's not the nonpartisan and more independent legislative body that he served in during...
Nebraska City council awards street project contracts
(Nebraska City) -- Major street renovation work is planned in Nebraska City in 2023. At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council unanimously awarded the contract to Bauer Infrastructure, LLC for the South 19th Street improvement project, with a bid of more than $574,000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the project includes repairs to a culvert damaged by the 2019 Missouri River flooding.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 52-year-old Bryan Allen Dennis, of Omaha, Nebraska, on December 14th on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000. Kandall Omax Brown, 40, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested December 17th for Domestic Abuse Assault. Brown was held on...
Judge rules for Nebraska GOP on ads, says Palmtag failed to prove ‘actual malice’
OMAHA — The two-year legal fight is not yet over between the loser of a 2020 GOP-on-GOP legislative race and the Nebraska Republican Party that accused her in ads of wrongdoing. Nebraska City business owner Janet Palmtag lost her defamation lawsuit against the state GOP, a Lancaster County District Court judge ruled Friday in a […] The post Judge rules for Nebraska GOP on ads, says Palmtag failed to prove ‘actual malice’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
