Operation Un-Pleasant: Alleged child predators charged by MPPD

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Several suspects have been arrested by Mt. Pleasant Police officers after an undercover sting operation in August. It’s called Operation Un-Pleasant.

Mt. Pleasant Police Chief Mark Arnold said during the operation, four people were arrested and accused of traveling into Mt. Pleasant with the intentional preying on children. Since August, several more people have been arrested on a slew of charges including solicitation and exploitation of minors.

The following were arrested:

Carlos Nolasco

Jason Thigpen

Derrick Ewang

Robert Jones

Sean Garner

David Morgan

Ernest Cumbee

Peter McElhattan

Robert Kirsch

Jesse Haney

James Hook

“We focus on any way your children can get harmed,” said Kevin Atkins, the commander of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. “We’re out on all the social media applications, all the platforms, trying to find people who aim to target your children because I’ll tell you… it’s not just fantasy, its not just pictures, it’s not just video.”

Atkins says these crimes are happening everywhere. He encourages parents to monitor their kid’s online activity. If something seems amiss, contact your local law enforcement.

Operation Un-Pleasant was a collaboration between Mt. Pleasant Police Department, the state Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, Charleston Police Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and several other agencies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.