Mount Pleasant, SC

Operation Un-Pleasant: Alleged child predators charged by MPPD

By Katie Augustine
 3 days ago

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Several suspects have been arrested by Mt. Pleasant Police officers after an undercover sting operation in August. It’s called Operation Un-Pleasant.

Mt. Pleasant Police Chief Mark Arnold said during the operation, four people were arrested and accused of traveling into Mt. Pleasant with the intentional preying on children. Since August, several more people have been arrested on a slew of charges including solicitation and exploitation of minors.

The following were arrested:

  • Carlos Nolasco
  • Jason Thigpen
  • Derrick Ewang
  • Robert Jones
  • Sean Garner
  • David Morgan
  • Ernest Cumbee
  • Peter McElhattan
  • Robert Kirsch
  • Jesse Haney
  • James Hook

“We focus on any way your children can get harmed,” said Kevin Atkins, the commander of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. “We’re out on all the social media applications, all the platforms, trying to find people who aim to target your children because I’ll tell you… it’s not just fantasy, its not just pictures, it’s not just video.”

Atkins says these crimes are happening everywhere. He encourages parents to monitor their kid’s online activity. If something seems amiss, contact your local law enforcement.

Operation Un-Pleasant was a collaboration between Mt. Pleasant Police Department, the state Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, Charleston Police Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and several other agencies.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

