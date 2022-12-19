ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Video: Convicted felon arrested for December 9 fatal shooting in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. – Lacorrin Raheem Calhoun, 20, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection with the December 9 fatal shooting in Alachua. On Friday, December 9, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the...
ALACHUA, FL
Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman and smashing her phone

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Javon Lemand Coney, 25, was arrested last night and charged with robbery by sudden snatching, aggravated assault, and possession of a concealed firearm without a permit. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she was sitting in a friend’s parked car by herself when...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Deputies arrest 14-time felon with loaded gun on RTS bus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, was arrested today on a warrant for felony criminal conspiracy, trafficking in narcotics, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in synthetic narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
Gainesville man charged in December 8 stabbing on Waldo Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rodney Leon Warren, 39, was arrested last night and charged with aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing a friend on December 8. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of NE Waldo Road at 10:30 a.m. on December 8. The officers’ investigation found that Warren had reached out to the victim about hanging out on the day of the incident, and Warren picked up the victim and brought him to his house. Warren’s behavior abruptly changed at his house, and he became confrontational and violent.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Update: GPD has one in custody following fatal stabbing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department officers are on the scene of a fatal stabbing that happened at 10:07 a.m. in the 3100 block of SW 26th Drive. One suspect is in custody. GPD updated the release to state that detectives are interviewing the person who stabbed the victim...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Video: GPD Shop with a Cop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – This past weekend, Gainesville Police Department held its annual Shop with a Cop event at the Walmart on NW 23rd Street. A special thank you to all the donors this year and volunteers who made this shopping trip extra special, including Walmart and Service First, Inc.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Video: ASO Deputy saves hawk from snake

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Deputy Aldous saved a hawk after it tried to eat a snake and the snake turned the tables and strangled the hawk. Both the hawk and the snake were fine after he intervened. And he captured it all on video.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Kanapaha Presbyterian Church welcomes all to Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

Make your Christmas Eve extra special this year by celebrating the birth of Christ in the 1886 Historic Kanapaha Presbyterian Church! Join us for this special Christmas Eve service with scriptures, carols, candlelight, and an inspirational message. Come see the original kerosene chandelier, which is lit only once a year for this special service. There will be refreshments following the service. For more information call (352) 378-9080 or see http://www.kanapaha.net.
GAINESVILLE, FL

