406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies offensive analyst Rob Phenicie leaving for offensive coordinator role
MISSOULA – The first coaching domino of the Montana Grizzlies football offseason has fallen. Offensive analyst Rob Phenicie is on the move after just one season back in Missoula. He’ll be headed to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania after accepting an offensive coordinator position with the Bucknell Bison. Also an FCS team,...
KULR8
Two Montana Grizzlies voted All-Americans by the American Football Coaches Association
MISSOULA – Post-season All-American lists continue to be churned out, with the latest edition coming from the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). The AFCA has been selecting these teams since 1945 and, as the name suggests, they are chosen by the college coaches within each respective subdivision. For the...
buttesports.com
Gurnsey signs with Grizzlies
To his left is Kinley, Scott and Kelcee Gurnsey, to the right is Keisha, Steve, Cora, Ryan, Alivia, Savannah, and Marry Joe Stosich. (Photo by John Robbins Butte Sports. Another local Butte boy inked a deal to continue his football career Wednesday morning at the Ross J. Richardson gym. Camerson...
msubobcats.com
Bobcat Football Lands First Group of 2023 Recruits
BOZEMAN, Montana - Versatility. That is the attribute most commonly assigned by Montana State head coach Brent Vigen to the December signees in the Bobcats' 2022-23 recruiting class. "We really like this group looking at its versatility," he said. "We were able to hit on all the position groups and add a lot of athleticism, a lot of guys who played multiple sports, a lot of guys who played multiple positions in high school, a lot of guys who were the best players on their team."
KULR8
Montana State gets commitment from Colorado State transfer WR Ty McCullouch
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team's first transfer commit of the 2023 recruiting cycle had previous MSU ties. Colorado State transfer Ty McCullouch announced his commitment to the Bobcats on Monday, two days before the start of the early signing period and less than a week after he made his official visit to Bozeman.
KULR8
Montana Lady Griz upset bid falls short at No. 22 Gonzaga
MISSOULA — A shaky start set the tone and the upset-minded Montana women's basketball team chased No. 22-ranked Gonzaga all night Wednesday. The Lady Griz spotted the Bulldogs a nine-point lead in the first period and the taller, longer host team survived some rough patches en route to an 82-67 win at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. It marked Gonzaga's 13th straight home win dating back to last season.
KULR8
Second half shooting woes thwart Montana State men's upset bid at No. 5 Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Montana State men’s basketball team hung with the No. 5-ranked Arizona Wildcats until midway through the second half. Cold perimeter shooting and a late Arizona surge led to an 85-64 Bobcat loss at the McKale Center on Tuesday. “Our guys played their butts off,”...
KTVZ
NBA’s Kyrie Irving donates to Missoula refugee women hit by MT childcare subsidy cut
MISSOULA, Montana (Missoulian) — Mercurial basketball superstar Kyrie Irving may have provided temporary relief with a big donation, but the low-income families of over 6,620 Montana kids will still see their monthly child care costs rise as much as $1,000 in January. That’s because Montana’s state health department is pulling the plug on a pandemic-era scholarship program because federal funds have run out.
The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic
If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana
Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
Flint’s Top Story for 2022: “This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula”
"Pretty wild to see the homeless camps in Portland...err...Missoula, Montana." That was my reaction to a story that caught my eye back in August of 2022. Turns out, the story I wrote in response ended up being my top story for 2022 based on local page views here in Montana. (See my whole top 10 stories from 2022 list below)
It’s Rare! This is the Last Time Weather Closed Bozeman Schools
Montana is known for its harsh winters and frigid temperatures, but for most people that live here, winter weather is just a part of daily life. Temperatures far below zero degrees are fairly common during the winter in Montana. People in many states across the country absolutely lose their minds and close everything down when a winter storm hits, but for Montana, it's business as usual.
Take it Seriously! Dangerous Cold Settles on Western Montana
Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula say Western Montana is still on track for "near record" cold temperatures Thursday morning. And there's still a chance we could even see some records fall. Forecaster Trent Smith said the latest information still shows Missoula with the coldest day in...
Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022
Expected severe winter weather is prompting schools in Missoula and Flathead counties to close on Wednesday.
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
NBCMontana
Near zero visibility on I-90 near Bozeman due to fog
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is warning driving of near zero visibility on I-90 between Manhattan and Belgrade due to fog. Officials are asking drivers to find alternative routes or stay at home.
kxloradio.com
New Amazon Facility to Create More than 100 Montana Jobs
HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte announced Amazon’s first facility in Montana is currently under construction in Missoula. Representing Amazon’s first major investment in Montana, the new facility will create more than 100 new jobs. The site, located at 9121 Cartage Road, will be a 72,000 square...
New and Improved! Belgrade Breakfast Spot Open For Business
A popular spot for breakfast in Belgrade is back open after being closed for over a year due to a kitchen fire. The wait is finally over! The Center Ice Cafe in Belgrade is open, but getting there hasn't been easy. For owner Rhonda Haney Gilbert, reopening the restaurant has come with its fair share of setbacks. Throughout the process, she had to deal with supply chain issues that delayed the delivery of several items needed in order to reopen the restaurant. The wait for safety inspections was also delayed.
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Bitter cold not expected to impact flights at Missoula airport
Potentially record-setting cold is not expected to impact holiday plans to fly out of the Missoula airport.
