New York State

Federal Judge Has First Amendment Concerns About New York State’s Online ‘Hateful Conduct’ Law Targeting Social Media Companies

By Colin Kalmbacher
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Comments / 110

wa54321
3d ago

Thank god that is a rational judge if you don’t like something someone says you are always aloud to block that person so you no longer have to be subjected to the hate speech you are supposedly receiving

Reply
29
James Eaton
3d ago

It IS unconstitutional.You can't legislate speech suppression with some made up term like "hate speech".

Reply(11)
68
James Frame
2d ago

The AG needs to do something about the crime in New York. Speech may hurt your feelings but NY crime will kill or injury you .. Get control of that first big mouth do nothing..

Reply
14
