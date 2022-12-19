Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You’ll Never Believe Who the Vikings Signed at QB
To start your Tuesday, you’ll never believe who the Vikings signed at QB. It’s the young journeyman Josh Rosen, from 2018 NFL Draft fame. The man now plays for the Vikings, presumably as the team’s QB3. Rosen has bounced around the NFL since 2018 and will now try Minnesota on for size.
Old Vikings Nemesis Takes Over at QB in Indy
The Minnesota Vikings groundbreaking comeback over the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday evidently prompted structural change — and who can blame them? Veteran signal-caller and old Vikings nemesis Nick Foles will start this Monday night as the Colts host the Los Angeles Chargers. Foles hasn’t started a game since Week...
Giants Use Unusual Tactic to Prepare for Vikings
The 8-5-1 New York Giants trek to Minneapolis for a date with the Vikings, and they’re using an unusual tactic to prepare for Kevin O’Connell’s team. According to Pat Leonard of NY Daily News and Sports, the “Giants are pumping the Vikings’ SKOL chant into practice today.”
Michael Irvin Was Right about Kirk Cousins
Before the 2022 NFL season, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin went on a limb and suggested that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins would win the NFL MVP award in 2022. His premise was simple: Kevin O’Connell’s offense would put him in a position to work wonders. So far, he’s not wrong.
Out of Nowhere, Colts Waive Former Vikings Starter
The Indianapolis Colts shockingly lost to the Minnesota Vikings last weekend, and four days later, the Colts waived a former Vikings starter. He’s Ifeadi Odenigbo, a man who will now presumably hit the open market after playing 13 of the Colts 14 games this season. And perhaps the weirdest...
Vikings Lineman Had an Accident
The Vikings offensive line has been without their center for the last couple of games. Garrett Bradbury missed the two games with a back injury. And Bradbury was involved in a minor car accident on the way home from Saturday’s game against the Colts, in which he did not participate. All parties are fine, but he tweaked his back injury again. His status for the game against the Giants on Saturday is in question. The Vikings lineman had a non-participant status at practice on Tuesday.
Lions' Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston did wreak havoc against the New York Jets.
ESPN Names Pleasant Surprise for Vikings
The Vikings had multiple pleasant surprises in their victory over the Colts. Of course, the biggest surprise was coming back from a 33-point deficit, the largest comeback in NFL history, but a few unexpected players had an excellent game. K.J. Osborn reached a career-high receiving yardage output as he torched...
Kirk Cousins Is Nearing an Historic TD Mark
For much of the season, Kirk Cousins has seen his counting statistics take a dip. It has come with the caveat that he continues leading game-winning drives and Minnesota has already clinched their position in the playoffs. Because of that, the normal Cousins haters have come to the bright side due to the Vikings QB’s clutch performances.
Kirk Cousins Beating on the Door of NFL History for 1 Clutch Stat
Despite bizarre narratives weaponized against him, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is beating on the door of NFL history for one clutch statistic — game-winning drives. There was a time in 2021 when Cousins was unfairly skewered for not orchestrating enough game-winning drives. The 2021 Vikings defense notched a...
Former Vikings 1st-Rounder Joins Seahawks Active Roster
With Seattle’s 2022 season teetering on a 7-7 record, a former Minnesota Vikings 1st-Rounder has joined the Seahawks active roster as a depth option. That’s Laquon Treadwell, a member of the Vikings 2016 draft class. The wide receiver was “called up” on Tuesday, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Bell tweeted, “Laquon Treadwell confirms online Seahawks are signing him to the active roster off their practice squad.”
Franco Harris, Steelers’ ‘Immaculate Reception’ Star, Dies at 72
Franco Harris, the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back at the heart of one of the most astonishing plays in NFL history, has died, his family confirmed. He was 72. The four-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer passed away just two days before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception”—his ludicrously improbable catch and touchdown in the dying seconds of the Steelers’ 1972 playoff game against Oakland which gave Pittsburgh their first playoff victory in the franchise’s history. His death also comes just days before Pittsburgh plans to retire his #32 jersey in a halftime ceremony at its game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Harris’ family confirmed his death to KDKA-TV. No cause of death was reported.RIP Franco HarrisThe immaculate reception happened 50 years ago this week. pic.twitter.com/T9FXJPvs3y— McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 21, 2022 Read it at CBS News
How Detroit Lions can clinch playoff spot sooner than you think
Prior to the start of the 2022 season, many believed the Lions would take a huge jump and at least double, and possibly triple, their win total from 2021 when they finished with a 3-13-1 record. Following their Week 15 win over the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions are now 7-7, and their playoff chances have suddenly increased to 40%. There has been plenty of talk for a while now about the Lions needing to win out to get into the playoffs, but it is very possible that they could clinch a spot before the final week of the season.
Detroit Lions sign QB Steven Montez
On Wednesday, we passed along a report that the Tennessee Titans had poached QB Joshua Dobbs off of the Detroit Lions‘ practice squad. Now, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have brought back one of their former QBs. Birkett is reporting that the Lions have signed QB Steven Montez to their practice squad. The Lions are now back to three quarterbacks on their roster.
There’s 1 Thing at Stake for Vikings This Weekend
Unless Justin Jefferson hitting the 2,000-yard mark is of the utmost importance to you, there’s really one thing at stake for the Minnesota Vikings this weekend against the New York Giants. And that’s playoff positioning. In theory, the Philadelphia Eagles could lose their next three games — let’s be...
NFL Analyst on Kirk Cousins in Comeback: “He Didn’t Do That Much.”
Somebody was instrumental in the Minnesota Vikings historic comeback against the Indianapolis Colts last weekend, but it certainly wasn’t quarterback Kirk Cousins, according to one prominent NFL analyst. On this week’s Pro Football Focus Week 15 podcast, Sam Monson explained, “People are complaining about Kirk Cousins’ [PFF grade] in...
Tennessee Titans poach QB from Detroit Lions
According to reports, the Tennessee Titans have poached a quarterback from the Detroit Lions. Just moments ago, Mike McCartney reported that the Titans have signed QB Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs had been on the Lions’ practice squad after they signed him on December 13. With Ryan Tannehill‘s status for the Titans’ Week 16 matchup in doubt, the Titans have added some depth behind likely starter, Malik Willis.
Vikings and Giants Share Naughty 2022 Stat
The Vikings and Giants square off this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, with Minnesota looking to retain the NFC’s No. 2 seed playoff seed while New York hopes to [for sure] lock down a postseason berth. And during the bout, both teams will navigate a naughty 2022 stat —...
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
1 Detroit Lions player voted to Pro Bowl Games, 9 others are alternates
Let’s freaking go!!! Frank Ragnow is pretty much playing on one leg for the Detroit Lions but that does not mean he is not getting the job done. In fact, Ragnow has been playing so well for the Lions that he has been voted into the Pro Bowl Games. According to the team, Ragnow is the only Lions player to get the nod, but nine others have been named as alternates for the Pro Bowl Games.
