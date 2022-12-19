Read full article on original website
Vehicle crash on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County cleared
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash at the bridge on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened in the area of Blairs Cir and has closed the following lanes:. The north...
wfxrtv.com
Plantation Road closed due to a vehicle crash in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Police Department says Plantation Road between Greenwich Drive and Verndale Road is closed at this time because of a damaged power pole. According to a press release, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) closed following an accident so Appalachian Power can...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Roanoke County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 139 mile marker and has closed the following lanes:. North right lane. Right shoulder. As of 7:42 a.m., traffic...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on I-81 in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A multi-vehicle crash has caused delays over six miles along Interstate 81 north at mile marker 142.5 near Hollins in Roanoke County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says the left lane and shoulder are closed at this time. Drivers traveling...
WSET
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person has been confirmed dead in a car crash in Brookneal late Thursday morning. At around 11:45 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Mount Carmel Road in Charlotte County. VSP says that one person has...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a pickup truck in Halifax Co.
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) says it is investigating a crash that killed one pedestrian on Route 58 in Halifax County near Piney Grove Road on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Police say they responded to the crash around 7:16 a.m. A press release says a Ford pickup truck was traveling east when […]
WSET
57-year-old Danville man hit and killed in Halifax County: VSP
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 57-year-old Danville man was hit and killed in an accident in Halifax County, according to authorities. Virginia State Police said they responded to a crash on Route 58 just east of Piney Grove Road at 7:16 a.m. on Tuesday. A 2019 Ford F-250...
Augusta Free Press
UPDATED: Albemarle County PD ID’s woman found dead in car in Barboursville area
UPDATE: Thursday, 4:28 p.m. Albemarle County Police have identified the victim in this shooting as Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins, 37, of Orange. A person was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle County late Wednesday, and Albemarle County Police are investigating the case as a homicide.
WSLS
Vehicle crash on Route 60 in Alleghany County cleared
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. If you’re headed toward Alleghany County on Route 60, you might want to find another route. VDOT says a vehicle crash in the area of Boys Home Road has closed all east and west lanes.
WDBJ7.com
Camper stolen in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen camper. The white 2014 Wildwood X-lite ES Camper was stolen from the Huddleston area of Bedford County. Deputies say the camper was last reported seen Tuesday afternoon. The camper has a new spare tire...
WDBJ7.com
Water main break causes road closures in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Yellow Mountain Rd SE at Welcome Valley Rd SE is closed due to a water main break, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say the road is iced over and unsafe for travel. The road will remain closed until it can be treated. Drivers are...
WSET
Water main break freezes over, closes road in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A water main break froze over on Yellow Mountain Road SE, making unsafe conditions for drivers. The City of Roanoke announced that motorists will need to find alternate routes since the road will be closed. "This road will be closed until it can be treated,"...
WSET
VDOT pretreating primary roads, working overnight during coming storm
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is beginning to pretreat primary roads ahead of the coming storm. Beginning Wednesday night, the weather will change dramatically, making it potentially dangerous on the roads. VDOT crews are watching the forecast closely and pretreating all primary routes. VDOT...
chathamstartribune.com
Man charged with stealing school bus
A Hurt man was arrested this morning in connection with stealing a Pittsylvania County school bus. Matthew Wade Heuple, 34, of Hurt was charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor vehicle after forfeiting his license, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office. Pittsylvania...
WSET
How to prevent fires during winter weather conditions
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Chilly winter weather is making its way across the nation and to parts right here in Central Virginia. Because of these conditions, many families could lose power because of this ice and strong winds. Leo George, Fire Marshal for Bedford County says many families...
rewind1051.com
Weyers Cave crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash this morning in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch did not release any details only to say that it happened shortly before seven o’clock near the intersection of Sulfur Pump and Weyers Cave Roads. Crouch confirmed one person died and another...
WDBJ7.com
Robber sought after Lynchburg parking lot holdup
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a robber after an overnight holdup. At 12:26 a.m. December 21, 2022, officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming at 254 Oakley Avenue. The victim said he was robbed by a man, armed with a handgun, in the parking lot.
12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)
On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police release name of officer who shot at suspect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have released the name of the officer who shot at a suspect during an arrest operation. Patrol Officer Joshua Foster, a three-year department veteran, fired his department handgun during an attempt to arrest Aaron Hadley Roberts III. Per LPD policy, Officer Foster remains in...
WSET
Bedford County working to set up warming centers if the need arises
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County announced Thursday that they are working to set up warming centers for the community ahead of frigid air entering the area. The county gave the following updates when it comes to its plans for winter weather:. There will be limited hours at...
