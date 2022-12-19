BGR, which stands for “Burgers Grilled Right,” at 4827 Fairmont Ave in Bethesda has closed. This was BGR’s original location and had been open since 2008. According to signage on the front door, “We wish to thank the Bethesda community for your loyalty and support over the past almost fifteen years. It is with heartfelt sadness that we must close our doors, but would like for you to know how much we appreciated your business and support.”

BETHESDA, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO