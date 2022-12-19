Read full article on original website
WVU Signs Local Talent
(Photo via WVU Recruiting) West Virginia has had quite an impressive signing day. Headlined by the signing of 4-star prospect Rodney Gallagher, the Mountaineers will finish with one of the best classes in recent memory. However, while everyone will look to the “big” recruits, WVU is no stranger to landing...
Potomac boys basketball drops first game of the season
Alexandria City handed the Potomac High School boys basketball team its first loss of the season Wednesday with an 80-74 victory. The visiting Titans shot 47 percent from the field (27 of 57) and were 20 of 30 from the free-throw line. The game was tied at 38 at halftime....
PGA Of America Names Head Golf Pro At Historic Columbia Country Club
The Middle Atlantic Section of the PGA of America (MAPGA) named PGA Pro Steve Delmar, a native of Gaithersburg, MD, as Head Golf Professional at the historic Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, MD, replacing longtime Head Golf Professional Bob Dolan. The new appointment makes Delmar the fourth person to hold the position in the 125-year history of Columbia County Club.
Maryland men’s basketball vs. St. Peter’s preview
Maryland men’s basketball and head coach Kevin Willard got off to a blazing 8-0 start, capturing the hearts of its fanbase, regaining national attention and climbing up to No. 13 in the AP poll following a thrilling home win over Big Ten contender Illinois. In the three games following,...
Loudoun school board member locked out of Facebook after explosive meeting
One of the newest members of the Loudoun County School Board said she has been locked out of her Facebook account.
Prominent Silver Spring business leader Bruce Lee dies
Bruce H. Lee, president and CEO of Silver Spring, Maryland-based Lee Development Group, died Dec. 19 after losing a battle with pancreatic cancer, company officials said. Lee joined Lee Development Group in 1986 and became chief executive of the family-owned business in 2005. Lee Development Group was founded by his grandfather in 1930.
Report: Midwestern steakhouse to make East Coast debut in Tysons
Another steakhouse is staking out a claim in Tysons. The Iowa-based, family-owned chain 801 Chophouse has leased space in the Westpark Corporate Center (8484 Westpark Drive) that was vacated a few years ago by McCormick & Schmick’s, the Washington Business Journal reported yesterday. This will be the first East...
3rd runner up in Miss American pageant is Miss West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An exuberant West Virginia crowd was cheering Berkeley County native and Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch, December 15, as she was awarded third runner up in the Miss America pageant, reports WVRC. Lynch is a recent graduate of WVU with a Masters in Science. Her...
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the Playoffs
Despite all of the distractions off of the field this season, the Washington Commanders have found a way to remain competitive in a crowded NFC East. In fact, the chances Commanders make the playoffs are relatively high, as they currently hold the final spot in the NFC Wild Card Standings. Let's discuss the Washington Commanders' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.
Security sensors approved for Osbourn High School in Manassas
High-tech security sensors are coming to Osbourn High School in Manassas. The city’s School Board voted last week to award a four-year, $435,735.39 contract to New Jersey-based Alliance Technology Group for security sensors to be placed at the building’s main entrance and one side entrance. Division administrators have...
Unacceptable School Situation
"A stunning lack of transparency." "They failed at every juncture." It's hard to understate just how damning the Special Grand Jury Report on the Loudoun County Public Schools fiasco turned out to be. Two young women were assaulted, and both instances were preventable. Worse, rather than put student safety first,...
Deli Italiano officially opens in the Town of Herndon
Deli Italiano has officially opened its doors to the public in the Town of Herndon (700 Lynn Street) after a grand opening ceremony earlier this month. The pizza chain held a grand opening on Dec. 8, alongside a ribbon-cutting with Midtown Jewelers, a Reston-based business that moved to the town earlier this year. A soft opening took place earlier this season.
Bourbon Wings and Beer No Longer Taking Over Old Buffalo Wings and Beer Spot in Cloverly
In an update from early this past summer, Bourbon, Wings, and Beer (from the owners of Dominic’s Italian Grille in Colesville) told us they hoped to open by the end of August. B.W.B. LLC had a hearing with Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) on May 19th at 10am where it was granted its “Class B Beer, Wine, and Liquor License, On Sale Only.” and renovations were ongoing. Recently, signage was removed and ‘for lease’ signs were put up on the restaurant. Today we received confirmation that the new restaurant will not be opening.
BGR in Bethesda Has Closed
BGR, which stands for “Burgers Grilled Right,” at 4827 Fairmont Ave in Bethesda has closed. This was BGR’s original location and had been open since 2008. According to signage on the front door, “We wish to thank the Bethesda community for your loyalty and support over the past almost fifteen years. It is with heartfelt sadness that we must close our doors, but would like for you to know how much we appreciated your business and support.”
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
Substitute teacher told racist, derogatory jokes to students at Charles Co. high school: officials
INDIAN HEAD, Md. - Officials are investigating after a substitute teacher allegedly made racially discriminatory and derogatory jokes to students at a high school in Charles County. The incident was reported December 16 at Henry E. Lackey High School in Indian Head by a teacher who reportedly overheard students in...
The fascinating story of DC’s aqueducts and reservoirs
This article was first published on August 20, 2018. We think it’s worthwhile to look back the region’s history and wanted to share this article again. Have you ever wondered where the District’s drinking water comes from, or puzzled over why the McMillan reservoir is located in the center of the city, far from the water sources that supply it? GGWash contributor Elliot Carter’s DC Underground Atlas showcases the history and engineering of this hidden underground world. Here’s a taste of what he found.
Nearly 100 Former Peary High School Students Surprise Their Teacher At His Germantown Home
Nearly 100 Robert E. Peary High School alumni gathered for a surprise celebration to honor and thank their former teacher, Mr. Vincent Gibbs, for a lifetime of sharing his love for the performing arts, humanities and English education with his students. Mr. Gibbs, known as Mr. Christmas is in his Germantown community for the decorations and nativity scene that he puts up at his home each year, hasn’t been able to decorate due to his treatments for melanoma.
Where D.C. Restaurant Experts Loved to Dine Out in 2022
Following an Eater tradition, we asked a group of restaurant critics, journalists, bloggers, and industry pros to weigh in on the year in food. Their answers to an annual “Year in Eater” survey will be revealed in several posts this month. First up, the dining experts share their regular go-to destinations in 2022 and the most exciting newcomers to D.C.’s restaurant scene.
UVA Health unveils new signs at Manassas, Haymarket, Culpeper hospitals
In separate events Tuesday, UVA Health unveiled new signs on its hospitals in Manassas, Haymarket and Culpeper, marking the culmination of the transition of the facilities from joint ownership with Novant Health, a process that began in February 2021. The Manassas event Tuesday afternoon at the former Prince William Hospital...
