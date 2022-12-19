Read full article on original website
Moose rescued from Little Spokane River in Elk thanks to eagle-eyed couple
ELK, Wash. - A moose is safe and reunited with her calf in Elk, Washington, after an eagle-eyed couple noticed she was in trouble and alerted the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFD). According to WDFD Communications Manager Staci Lehman, the couple initially thought they saw an eagle struggling...
‘A Christmas miracle’: WDFW officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours
SPOKANE, Wash. — Homeowners in Elk caught a crisis on camera when a moose fell through icy water as its baby watched helplessly from the shore, and rescuers jumped into action. The Department of Fish and Wildlife says these incidents happen often during the winter. Sometimes, the animals can get out on their own. Other times, they can’t. Safety is...
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For the...
Idaho police officer spots glowing cigar-shaped object
An Idaho police officer at Oldtown reported watching a glowing, cigar-shaped object moving north at about 11:45 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Fairchild Airman found dead in Stevens County
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A Fairchild Airman was found dead in Stevens County on Tuesday. Fairchild Air Force Base (FAFB) said Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa "was found deceased" in Stevens County. The airman's cause of death is still under investigation at this time. “On behalf of the whole...
Hundreds without power as temperatures drop below zero
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people in the Inland Northwest are without power on Thursday morning as temperatures drop below zero. Avista reports outages affecting more than 500 customers as of 10:42 a.m. That's down from more than 3,200 customers earlier in the morning. Most of the Avista outages...
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes reopen after hours-long closures Tuesday
WASHINGTON, USA — While not as widespread as expected, wintery weather did impact travel across western Washington on Tuesday. By the evening, hundreds of flights had been canceled or delayed and the two major passes -- Snoqualmie and Stevens -- were closed to travelers for hours on Tuesday. Snoqualmie...
