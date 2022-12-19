ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

Spring Hill officers save man’s life following crash

By Andy Cordan
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is alive thanks to quick-thinking officers with the Spring Hill Police Department who were trained in life-saving measures.

Early Saturday morning, officers on routine patrol found a wrecked unoccupied pickup truck on the side of the road.

On body camera footage, you can hear the officers inspecting the truck that had a large amount of blood on the doors and interior compartment.

Williamson County deputy hailed as hero for pulling driver from burning vehicle

“There’s like fresh blood, like a lot,” an officer can be heard saying.

As officers investigated the area, they found a 24-year-old Texas man badly bleeding in a ditch down a steep embankment.

Officers immediately realized the man’s left arm was almost completely severed.

“There’s a man in the ditch; we need EMS,” officers radioed.

“It was very cold that night and he had lost a lot of blood already, so if officers were not already patrolling and didn’t see this car and a citizen might not call it in four or five hours later, and by then it is too late,” Lt. Mike Foster of the Spring Hill Police Department said.

The officers quickly applied one tourniquet in the ditch and applied a second one once they got the man to the road.

“We are trained each year on the application of tourniquets; officers train and carry tourniquets for this exact reason,” Foster said.

Within minutes, EMS arrived and rushed the man to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Guns stolen from unlocked vehicles in Spring Hill

“As a department, it makes us feel good because we did the right thing, did what our training allows us to do. Everyone should feel good about what they did, it was a good day,” Foster said.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Vanderbilt officials told News 2 the victim is listed in stable condition.

WSMV

Lebanon narcotics detection K9 dies

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Lebanon Police Department announced one of its police K9s has passed away. K9 Luke died Friday with his partner K9 Officer Rob Bates by his side, LPD said in a Facebook post. “K9 Luke gave a dedicated service with the Lebanon Police Department from...
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Fire crews extinguish Franklin chimney fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews worked to put out a chimney fire at a home in Franklin late Wednesday night. According to Williamson County Fire Rescue, the fire took place in the Stonebridge Park subdivision. The flames could be seen flowing outside the chimney but were quickly knocked down before spreading to the rest of the house.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Metro Police identify, arrest man who fled from stolen vehicle

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who fled from police in a stolen vehicle a month ago has been identified and taken into custody. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Reginald Harding Jr., 27, evaded arrest in November after crashing into a car during heavy traffic. Harding was driving a stolen 2021 Dodge Charger when he hit the other vehicle at the intersection of Bell Road and Murfreesboro Pike.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

4 arrested after stolen car crashes into building

Memphis Police said four people are in custody, and three are juveniles. Memphis Police said four people are in custody, and three are juveniles. ‘It was so senseless’: Nashville family remembers …. Metro police were called to 4th Avenue and Church Street, where Mason was found with stab wounds...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Investigation underway after man shot, killed in East Nashville

Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in East Nashville. Investigation underway after man shot, killed in …. Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in East Nashville. Road preps ahead of winter weather. Road preps ahead of winter weather. Newsmaker: Clarksville...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

