Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
An Orem family has heat for the holidays thanks to SameDay Heating & Air
Imagine going to your thermostat to turn up the heat and nothing happens!. That's exactly what an Orem family has been dealing with since last winter. But now, they can turn up the temperature again thanks to SameDay Heating and Air and Fox 13's Heat for the Holidays contest. Ian...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Blood Donors are Needed Every Single Day for All Types of Patients
Blood donors are needed every day of the year for all types of patients. Typically donations are down during the holidays, according to the American Red Cross due to people traveling, seasonal illnesses and winter weather. The travel season has a negative impact on the blood supply because fewer people...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Gnomes make great gifts for any occasion!
Julie Hoff is the owner of Julie's Golden Fleece 'N Crafts, a business she runs out of her home. She has a workspace dedicated to making gnomes perfect for any occasion, including Christmas!. Julie has more than 500 gnome designs including sports teams, holidays, themed and custom. Each gnome is...
