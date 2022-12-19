Read full article on original website
Not chill! Video shows Montana woman’s frosted bed frame as cold snap hits state
Jack Frost’s nipping at more than just her nose. Jaw-dropping video footage shows how insanely cold it is in Montana — as a woman reveals the headboard of her bed coated in ice. Despite living in a heated trailer, Sarah Belle said her bed frame frosted over as temperatures plunged to minus 16 in the state this week. “You want to know just how cold it is in Montana?” she says in a TikTok video shot Wednesday — before exposing the Arctic-looking board behind her pillows. “Um, this is my headboard,” she said. “Holy s—t.” The frosty footage comes as a cold snap socked the state with dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill as low as minus 60 degrees Thursday — and as many other northern US states braced for a powerful pre-Christmas storm. Belle, who said she moved to Montana this month, later updated the post to say she has at least three heaters inside the trailer. “[It’s] plenty warm in here,” she said.
Video Shows Terrifying Driving Conditions As Massive Blizzard Hits U.S.
The blizzard is expected to impede all modes of transportation just days before Christmas at peak holiday travel time.
Most Popular Fast Food in Montana, They Missed One
I was scanning through the latest print edition of the Big Sky Business Journal, and I came across this report about the top fast food restaurants in Montana. I like all three that made the top of the list- but I still can't believe that Taco Johns wasn't in the top three.
Experts Say Montanan’s Should Stop Treating Their Pets Like People
As pet owners, we obviously love our dogs and cats. We buy them treats, groom them, schedule regular vet appointments, and love them to pieces. They are part of our family and it's always heartbreaking when they pass over the rainbow bridge. Should you stop treating them like humans?. One...
Remaining ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, ‘1923’ Schedules Confirmed
The schedules for the remainder of Season 5 of Yellowstone and for prequel 1923 have only been partially revealed. There's good news and bad news for fans of these Paramount shows. Season 5 of Yellowstone airs on the Paramount Network. The first half is set to finish on Jan. 1,...
Unpacking the Big Cast Changes on ‘Yellowstone’ [Dutton Rules]
As Season 5 of Yellowstone races toward its first half finale, fans are anticipating a central character's departure from the ranch. In fact, four characters are leaving and there's reason to believe at least one won't return. Another minor character also said goodbye to her cowboy boyfriend last Sunday (Dec....
Montana Highway Patrol Prohibits Workers Comp. for PTSD?
The Mayo Clinic defines PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) as,. A mental health condition that's triggered by a terrifying event — either experiencing it or witnessing it. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event.”. Other symptoms include intrusive thoughts, reliving the...
