Montana State

I turned my living room into the North Pole — now my home is ‘destroyed’

Bah, humbug! Critics have lashed out at a British mom who transformed her home into a makeshift North Pole by throwing thousands of miniature balls across the floor to replicate mounds of snow. Sam Grace posted a video to TikTok Wednesday in which she showed off the decadent decoration, but horrified viewers said she’d ruined her home for years to come. “Turning my front room into the North Pole,” Grace captioned the clip, which clocked up an astonishing 19 million views in a single day. In the footage, the mom looked hilariously hesitant about making a mess with the thousands of...
I work at Hooters — the weird gifts I get from customers revealed

Ho-Ho-Hooters customers might be in the gift-giving mood this Christmas. But one waitress would prefer they just eat, drink and be merry rather than load her down with creepy presents.  Ahead of the holidays, Hooters girl Emily Hofmann is virally displaying some of her “favorite” gifts she’s received from frequenters of the popular chicken shack location in Cincinnati, Ohio. And their tokens of appreciation include a body part from a customer’s dead pet and a crop top that reads: “I have no t-ts.” “Today I’m showing you my favorite things that I’ve received from customers at Hooters,” said Hofmann in her trending...
Not chill! Video shows Montana woman’s frosted bed frame as cold snap hits state

Jack Frost’s nipping at more than just her nose. Jaw-dropping video footage shows how insanely cold it is in Montana — as a woman reveals the headboard of her bed coated in ice. Despite living in a heated trailer, Sarah Belle said her bed frame frosted over as temperatures plunged to minus 16 in the state this week. “You want to know just how cold it is in Montana?” she says in a TikTok video shot Wednesday — before exposing the Arctic-looking board behind her pillows. “Um, this is my headboard,” she said. “Holy s—t.” The frosty footage comes as a cold snap socked the state with dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill as low as minus 60 degrees Thursday — and as many other northern US states braced for a powerful pre-Christmas storm. Belle, who said she moved to Montana this month, later updated the post to say she has at least three heaters inside the trailer. “[It’s] plenty warm in here,” she said.
I was shocked to find a box full of treasures at a thrift store for just $3.99

One Iowa thrift shopper’s viral find came with a dash of despair. TikTok user Meg Gostonczik — who often posts about her secondhand splurges — said she stumbled upon a precious personal item priced at just $3.99 while visiting her family in Cedar Rapids. “Look what I found at a thrift store that broke my heart,” Gostonczik captioned the 38-second video that shows her going through a beige box stuffed with typewritten recipes and those saved from vintage magazines. Posted in the month of Christmas, when millions of families will come together for a meal, Gostonczik’s video has collected 2.3 million views and...
From Homelessness to Contentment in Van Life

Vanessa struggled with homelessness for years and had fallen into depression when she came across van life on YouTube. It seemed like a way out for her — but she needed a van! With a bit of inheritance money and a miracle, she ended up with her current rig for $1,300 and successfully completed a budget renovation on her home on wheels.
Teen Builds Cabin In The Woods Without Using Power Tools

This Swedish man is a testament to the power of believing in yourself and never giving up. The prospect of spending three years alone in the woods working on a log cabin without power tools might seem crazy to some but this man is more than happy with his decision.
Montana Highway Patrol Prohibits Workers Comp. for PTSD?

The Mayo Clinic defines PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) as,. A mental health condition that's triggered by a terrifying event — either experiencing it or witnessing it. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event.”. Other symptoms include intrusive thoughts, reliving the...
Set of 3 Flocked Pine Trees with Galvanized Metal Bucket ONLY $44 + FREE Shipping

Sign up here for my FREE daily email and you’ll never miss another deal!. These keep going in and out of stock! Hopefully, you can snag them!. Hop over to Walmart online where these Holiday Time Flocked Pine Tree with Galvanized Metal Bucket Decorations are only $44 + FREE shipping!
The Simple Guide To A Clutter-Free Home

Have you ever felt jealousy creep in whenever you visit a house or see an image of a neat and clutter-free house? Have you ever wondered what homeowners do to ensure that their houses stay tidy and picture-perfect like that? While for you, it is just so hard to keep the house in spotlessly clean condition.
