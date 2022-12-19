Read full article on original website
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
MassLive.com
Mass. State Lottery winner: $10M scratch ticket won at a Speedy Mart
There were several large lottery prizes sold or claimed across the commonwealth on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The largest prize won in the state was from a $10 million scratch ticket sold in West Wareham from a Speedy Mart gas station. The winning ticket was from the game “$10,000,000 Cash King,” and was one of 33 total “$10,000,000 Cash King” tickets worth $600 or more sold or claimed in the commonwealth Wednesday.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won at Cumberland Farms
Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts Monday, including one bought at Cumberland Farms. One of the $100,000 prizes was won off of a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in East Templeton. It was from the game “$100,000 Holiday Bonus.” Another was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Sea Coast Mobil in Newburyport. The final $100,000 prize claimed Monday was from the game “20X The Money.” It was sold at Teo Mini Market in Waltham.
everettleader.com
Encore Boston Harbor sued over alleged “bait and switch”
Encore Boston Harbor is being sued by a frequent patron, Jason Turley, who says the casino used a “bait and switch” tactic when it promised him – and hundreds of other patrons – a $300 gas card to come to the casino on April 23. Turley and “hundreds of other regular players” at the casino received an e-mail two days earlier in which Encore said Speedway gas gift cards would be handed out between noon and 6 p.m. on April 23. “No other conditions or requirements were provided in the email,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed in Middlesex Superior Court on Dec. 15. Turley and “hundreds of other regular patrons” showed up, but received $300 “free pay vouchers” instead of gas cards, the suit says.
whdh.com
Deer falls through pool cover in Bridgewater
BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A deer fell through a pool cover outside a home on Plymouth Street in Bridgewater Tuesday evening. Police responded to the home around 8:15 p.m. after the homeowner called for assistance. Officers removed pool cover so deer could exit the pool. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
whdh.com
Worcester man indicted in Paxton homicide case
PAXTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A grand jury has handed down a murder indictment in the case of a Worcester man found dead in Paxton. Christopher Fuller, 30, was indicted on one count of murder on Wednesday, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office, months after the body of 29-year-old Ernest A. Appiah was discovered in March 2022.
Leader of violent Massachusetts drug crew sentenced to prison
A Brockton man was sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and other drugs throughout southeastern Massachusetts.
Massachusetts man convicted of trafficking 4 tons of cocaine hidden in furniture
NEW YORK — A Massachusetts man was convicted on Tuesday for his role in trafficking 4 tons of cocaine from Puerto Rico to at least four continental U.S. states by concealing the narcotics in hollowed-out furniture. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern...
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the Country
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Massachusetts definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the Donut Dip in West Springfield, you are definitely missing out.
15 Businesses That Could Replace the Famous Skip’s in Merrimac, MA
5.4 acres listed for two million dollars in the quaint Merrimac, Massachusetts. Why so much? Well, it is prime real estate for a few reasons. One, it would easily be a money-making apartment/condo opportunity (not that the people of Merrimac want more apartments). The people have made that pretty clear.
whdh.com
AG: Takedown of ‘major South Shore drug trafficking organization’ nets 11 arrests, seizure of fentanyl and other drugs
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A “drug trafficking organization” that allegedly peddled narcotics through Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties was the target of a major takedown operation, according to officials. The Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the arrest and arraignment of 11 people in connection with...
Eater
Boston’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022
To wrap up the year, Eater Boston polled both local journalists and readers of this site to get their thoughts on the past year in dining: the good, the bad, and the most exciting things still to come in 2023. The results have been collected in the following series of posts. (Check out the full archive here.)
whdh.com
Mayor Michelle Wu signs new closed captioning ordinance
BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu has has signed a new ordinance that requires all publicly used buildings in Boston to turn on closed captions on their televisions. The legislation applies to establishments including restaurants, bars, banks, and gyms. The goal of the ordinance is to increase access for people...
WCVB
The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
Boston Police issue community alert after credit card skimmers found in stores throughout city
BOSTON — Boston Police issued a community alert on Tuesday after credit card skimming devices were found on point-of-sale card readers at 7-Eleven stores on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston and Cambridge Street in Allston. This particular overlay device, identified as Ingenico ISC Touch 250, can be readily identified due...
The SJC overturned a Mass. couple’s $5 million verdict from a country club over golf balls hitting their home
A judge's error means a new trial is necessary, the SJC said. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday overturned a nearly $5 million verdict awarded a year ago to a Kingston couple, who sued after their home came under fire from hundreds of errant golf balls from a neighboring country club.
South Shore resident loses $26,000 in ‘Grandparent Scam’, per police
HINGHAM, Mass. — Residents in a South Shore town are being warned after an elderly woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars on Tuesday. Hingham Police say the 87-year-old resident fell victim to the common “Grandparent Scam,” where the scammers pray on elderly victims, saying their grandchild is in danger.
Weymouth man identified as victim in Theater District shooting
The shooting happened outside a hotel in a neighborhood filled with entertainment venues. Boston police have identified the Weymouth man who died following a recent shooting in the city’s Theater District. Officers responded to 240 Tremont St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 34-year-old Branden P....
whdh.com
Holiday Helping: Amaka Ubaka’s gumbo and cornbread
7News Holiday Helping is back! In this edition, Amaka Ubaka is making her gumbo and cornbread. Order new 2022 recipes from the 7News team to get all of their favorite holiday recipes! Your donation will help Project Bread feed hungry families right here in Massachusetts. Did you try this recipe...
whdh.com
Medford teachers vote to ratify new contract
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - After months of rallying, members of the Medford Teachers Association (MTA) voted to ratify a new contract on Monday. The new contract has been accepted by the Medford School Committee. Medford teachers haven’t had a contract in more than a year and a half. They were...
'Brave' Hawaiian 4-Year-Old Boy Asks Santa For Brain Surgery In Boston
Boston may be swirling with bad weather, but a Hawaiian family is raising money to swap the tropics for snow to get their child the best quality healthcare. Four-year-old Jack was thought to have flu-like symptoms until an ER trip on Thursday, Dec. 15 sent him to a larger hospital in Kauai tha…
