ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revere, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $10M scratch ticket won at a Speedy Mart

There were several large lottery prizes sold or claimed across the commonwealth on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The largest prize won in the state was from a $10 million scratch ticket sold in West Wareham from a Speedy Mart gas station. The winning ticket was from the game “$10,000,000 Cash King,” and was one of 33 total “$10,000,000 Cash King” tickets worth $600 or more sold or claimed in the commonwealth Wednesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won at Cumberland Farms

Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts Monday, including one bought at Cumberland Farms. One of the $100,000 prizes was won off of a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in East Templeton. It was from the game “$100,000 Holiday Bonus.” Another was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Sea Coast Mobil in Newburyport. The final $100,000 prize claimed Monday was from the game “20X The Money.” It was sold at Teo Mini Market in Waltham.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
everettleader.com

Encore Boston Harbor sued over alleged “bait and switch”

Encore Boston Harbor is being sued by a frequent patron, Jason Turley, who says the casino used a “bait and switch” tactic when it promised him – and hundreds of other patrons – a $300 gas card to come to the casino on April 23. Turley and “hundreds of other regular players” at the casino received an e-mail two days earlier in which Encore said Speedway gas gift cards would be handed out between noon and 6 p.m. on April 23. “No other conditions or requirements were provided in the email,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed in Middlesex Superior Court on Dec. 15. Turley and “hundreds of other regular patrons” showed up, but received $300 “free pay vouchers” instead of gas cards, the suit says.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Deer falls through pool cover in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A deer fell through a pool cover outside a home on Plymouth Street in Bridgewater Tuesday evening. Police responded to the home around 8:15 p.m. after the homeowner called for assistance. Officers removed pool cover so deer could exit the pool. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
BRIDGEWATER, MA
whdh.com

Worcester man indicted in Paxton homicide case

PAXTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A grand jury has handed down a murder indictment in the case of a Worcester man found dead in Paxton. Christopher Fuller, 30, was indicted on one count of murder on Wednesday, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office, months after the body of 29-year-old Ernest A. Appiah was discovered in March 2022.
PAXTON, MA
whdh.com

AG: Takedown of ‘major South Shore drug trafficking organization’ nets 11 arrests, seizure of fentanyl and other drugs

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A “drug trafficking organization” that allegedly peddled narcotics through Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties was the target of a major takedown operation, according to officials. The Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the arrest and arraignment of 11 people in connection with...
BROCKTON, MA
Eater

Boston’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022

To wrap up the year, Eater Boston polled both local journalists and readers of this site to get their thoughts on the past year in dining: the good, the bad, and the most exciting things still to come in 2023. The results have been collected in the following series of posts. (Check out the full archive here.)
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Mayor Michelle Wu signs new closed captioning ordinance

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu has has signed a new ordinance that requires all publicly used buildings in Boston to turn on closed captions on their televisions. The legislation applies to establishments including restaurants, bars, banks, and gyms. The goal of the ordinance is to increase access for people...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
BURLINGTON, MA
Boston

Weymouth man identified as victim in Theater District shooting

The shooting happened outside a hotel in a neighborhood filled with entertainment venues. Boston police have identified the Weymouth man who died following a recent shooting in the city’s Theater District. Officers responded to 240 Tremont St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 34-year-old Branden P....
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Holiday Helping: Amaka Ubaka’s gumbo and cornbread

7News Holiday Helping is back! In this edition, Amaka Ubaka is making her gumbo and cornbread. Order new 2022 recipes from the 7News team to get all of their favorite holiday recipes! Your donation will help Project Bread feed hungry families right here in Massachusetts. Did you try this recipe...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Medford teachers vote to ratify new contract

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - After months of rallying, members of the Medford Teachers Association (MTA) voted to ratify a new contract on Monday. The new contract has been accepted by the Medford School Committee. Medford teachers haven’t had a contract in more than a year and a half. They were...
MEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy