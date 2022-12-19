Marshall defeats UConn in Myrtle Beach Bowl

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WOWK)—The Marshall Thundering Herd has defeated the UConn Huskies in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

The final score of the game was 28-14.

This win comes after the Herd went 8-4 during the 2022 season and extends the team’s winning streak to five in a row. The Herd ends their season on a five-game win streak for the first time since 2002.

Running Back Rasheen Ali was given the MVP trophy for his playing.

“I’m not going to say I thought I was going to win it, but like… I don’t know. I kind of manifested it. With the injury and everything. I just wanted to play hard for the last game,” Ali said.

