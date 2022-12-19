ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Marshall defeats UConn in Myrtle Beach Bowl

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WOWK)—The Marshall Thundering Herd has defeated the UConn Huskies in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

The final score of the game was 28-14.

This win comes after the Herd went 8-4 during the 2022 season and extends the team’s winning streak to five in a row. The Herd ends their season on a five-game win streak for the first time since 2002.

Running Back Rasheen Ali was given the MVP trophy for his playing.

“I’m not going to say I thought I was going to win it, but like… I don’t know. I kind of manifested it. With the injury and everything. I just wanted to play hard for the last game,” Ali said.

This is a developing story and we will update this story with more details.

