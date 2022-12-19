Read full article on original website
Endicott Wins $10M in State Funds for “Transformational” Projects
The village of Endicott has been awarded a $10 million grant designed to revitalize its downtown business district. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Endicott was a winner in the latest round of the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Eight "transformational" projects are to be funded as part of an effort to...
$3M Grant Approved for 102-Unit Clinton Street Apartment Complex
Plans to develop a big apartment building in Binghamton's First Ward are moving forward after New York state agreed to provide nearly $3 million for the project. State officials on Tuesday announced the project at 187 Clinton Street would receive support as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative.
Vestal Trailside Inn Manager says New Business Will Open
People who have been awaiting the debut of a restaurant and boutique hotel at the historic Drovers Inn building in Vestal have been wondering when it will open. Trailside Inn LLC acquired the old Drovers Inn on Pumphouse Road in March 2021 for $399,000. Town of Union resident Jeannie Post...
Endicott Awarded $6 Million for Demolition of Old IBM Buildings
The long-planned project to tear down five large buildings once used by IBM Endicott has received a big boost with a multi-million dollar grant from New York state. The village of Endicott is to receive $6 million to help pay for the cost of demolition of 550,000-square-feet of vacant industrial space along North Street.
Did You Know Upstate New York Is Home to One of the World’s Oldest Rivers?
Did you know that the Southern Tier of New York is home to one of the oldest rivers in the entire world?. It’s pretty amazing when you consider that most of us travel daily along what is the longest river on the east coast without even realizing its significance. That river is the Susquehanna.
Equipment Removed From Former Binghamton Crowley Milk Plant
After years of inactivity, workers once again are busy at the old Crowley milk processing facility on Binghamton's South Side. Since late November, equipment has been removed from the sprawling building and trucked away from the site. A glimpse inside the first floor of the former Crowley milk plant on...
Winter Roars Into Binghamton Region with Snow, Rain and Wind
The first full day of winter brought a mixed bag of precipitation to the Twin Tiers with periods of heavy snow followed by wind-driven rain. The National Weather Service office at the Greater Binghamton Airport issued a winter weather advisory for Thursday afternoon. A wind advisory was posted for late...
Think Binghamton is Cold? Here’s the Coldest Place in New York State
Binghamton residents are no strangers to the brutal upstate weather, but the Southern Tier isn't the coldest place in all of New York State. According to a report by Colby Maxwell of AZ Animals, and much to my surprise, Binghamton is not actually the coldest place in New York. In fact, it's nowhere near the Southern Tier or Western New York.
Jewish Worship Complex Planned for Binghamton Office Building
The Binghamton planning commission has approved a project to convert part of a downtown office site into a place of worship primarily for university students. The Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life of Vestal intends to develop the satellite facility on the first floor of a building at Wall and Henry streets.
Endicott’s Boris the Skeleton is Back with Holiday Causes
Boris, Endicott's resident 12-foot-tall skeleton, is back for the holiday season with a new outfit and new charitable causes for the season of giving. You may remember Boris the Skeleton from back in October on WNBF. At the time, Boris and his 12-foot-tall skeleton partner Gladys and the people behind Boris and Gladys, Scott Varcadipane and Samantha Dalla-verde, were raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. When all was said and done, Boris the Skeleton had collected about $1,800 in donations for St. Jude.
Snow Closes Binghamton-Area Schools, Knocks Out Electricity
Residents across upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania received a preview of winter weather as a storm dumped several inches of snow across the region. Snow, sleet and freezing rain combined to cause dozens of vehicle crashes in the Binghamton area. Traffic was slowed on highways and secondary roads because of slippery conditions.
Mom and Daughter Look Forward to Opening “Little Oak” in Conklin
The fond memories of the iconic Red Oak Diner will come back to life for many Binghamton-area residents when the Little Oak restaurant in Conklin opens its doors. Julianne Ludka and her daughter, Maria Olsen, have spent the last few months setting up the new establishment inside a former pizzeria.
When Do You Take Down Your Christmas Tree And Lights?
If my memory served me correctly, when I was young, we would cut down a Christmas tree and decorate it about 2 to 3 weeks before December 25th. And we would take it down either on New Year's Day or a day or so before or after. By that time,...
Take A Break And Enjoy Free Live And Local Holiday Entertainment
With the holiday season coming down to a few days left, for some of us (including me), it just gets busier. Primarily, it's getting out and shopping, since I tend to wait until the last minute. Sometimes that's a good thing when I can find great deals during the week...
Twin Tiers Man To Appear on CBS Show ‘Tough as Nails’
'Tough As Nails' is a competition television show on CBS on which "working-class Americans are tested for their strength, endurance, agility, and mental toughness" and the next season of the show will feature a man from the Twin Tiers. 'Tough As Nails' is from the same man who gave us...
What The ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ Really Means
We are all familiar with the song "Twelve Days of Christmas." I remember in Sunday School, we would be assigned a character, dress up in costume and sing the song in church for our family and the rest of the congregation. I was one of the drummers drumming and I...
Maine-Endwell’s Matt Gallagher Wins Coach of the Year Award
Matt Gallagher, Maine-Endwell High School's head football coach, has been named the 2022 Coach of the Year by the New York Giants and Gatorade. According to a report by Jacob Russo of WBNG, Gallagher was selected by the Giants and Gatorade as 2022 Coach of the Year after the Maine-Endwell Spartans went 13-0 this year and won the Section IV Class B State Championship for the second year in a row.
