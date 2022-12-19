ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga County, NY

Endicott’s Boris the Skeleton is Back with Holiday Causes

Boris, Endicott's resident 12-foot-tall skeleton, is back for the holiday season with a new outfit and new charitable causes for the season of giving. You may remember Boris the Skeleton from back in October on WNBF. At the time, Boris and his 12-foot-tall skeleton partner Gladys and the people behind Boris and Gladys, Scott Varcadipane and Samantha Dalla-verde, were raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. When all was said and done, Boris the Skeleton had collected about $1,800 in donations for St. Jude.
ENDICOTT, NY
Snow Closes Binghamton-Area Schools, Knocks Out Electricity

Residents across upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania received a preview of winter weather as a storm dumped several inches of snow across the region. Snow, sleet and freezing rain combined to cause dozens of vehicle crashes in the Binghamton area. Traffic was slowed on highways and secondary roads because of slippery conditions.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Maine-Endwell’s Matt Gallagher Wins Coach of the Year Award

Matt Gallagher, Maine-Endwell High School's head football coach, has been named the 2022 Coach of the Year by the New York Giants and Gatorade. According to a report by Jacob Russo of WBNG, Gallagher was selected by the Giants and Gatorade as 2022 Coach of the Year after the Maine-Endwell Spartans went 13-0 this year and won the Section IV Class B State Championship for the second year in a row.
MAINE, NY
Binghamton, NY
