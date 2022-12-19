Boris, Endicott's resident 12-foot-tall skeleton, is back for the holiday season with a new outfit and new charitable causes for the season of giving. You may remember Boris the Skeleton from back in October on WNBF. At the time, Boris and his 12-foot-tall skeleton partner Gladys and the people behind Boris and Gladys, Scott Varcadipane and Samantha Dalla-verde, were raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. When all was said and done, Boris the Skeleton had collected about $1,800 in donations for St. Jude.

ENDICOTT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO