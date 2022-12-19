Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Sub-zero wind chill continues overnight, less wind tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The bitter, arctic air continues to settle into the South Plains with lows again in the single digits, and wind chill values in the negatives overnight. Our Wind Chill Warning for Lubbock county and the northern half of the KCBD viewing area remains in effect until...
fox34.com
Extreme and dangerous South Plains cold
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Extremely cold air, with dangerous wind chills, has arrived and will continue through Friday morning. No surprise as our forecast has covered this over the past week. Overall there is little change to our forecast. It is the coldest we’ve experienced in any December in more...
fox34.com
Arctic air moves in overnight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect at 6 AM as temperatures fall dramatically behind an arctic cold front. Cold air and strong winds will make for dangerous conditions tomorrow morning. The front is on track to move through the South Plains early tomorrow morning. Temperatures...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday Afternoon Weather Update: December 22nd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday afternoon weather update. Today: Partly cloudy. Dangerously cold. Wind chills ~10-20 degrees below 0. High of 18°. Winds NNE 25-30 MPH, gusts ~30-40 MPH. Tonight: Dangerously cold. Low of 4°. Wind chills ~10-20 degrees below 0. Winds...
Here’s How Lubbock’s Frigid Weather Will Unfold Today And Through The Weekend
Here's how a very cold 48 weekend will shape up. The real cold air hits Lubbock this morning at 8:00 a.m. That is probably why Texas Tech University decided yesterday to cancel classes for today and tomorrow; you just can't have students walking in weather this bad. Why It's Bad...
fox34.com
Coldest days before Christmas in 30+ years
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very cold weather remains in our forecast in the coming days. It may be the coldest December weather in our area in more than 30 years. A few snow flakes or snow grains may fall but there will not be any accumulation. I do not expect any measurable precipitation.
Power restored after outage in Lubbock during single digit temps
The Lubbock Power and Light outage map showed more than 2,000 homes or businesses without power Thursday morning -- at a time when temperatures were in the single-digits.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: December 21st, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning weather update. Today: Partly cloudy. High of 54°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. Tonight: Strong front arrives. Low of 10°. Winds N 25-30 MPH. Tomorrow: Dangerously cold. High of ↓30° before sunrise. Daytime temperatures peaking in...
fox34.com
Open Door extending hours of service during freezing temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bitterly cold temperatures moving through the South Plains are putting Lubbock’s homeless population in danger, forcing local non-profits to step in. Open Door’s Community Center near 13th and Avenue T opened its doors for extended hours starting Wednesday night. The non-profit extended its hours to offer shelter and warm meals to as many people as possible.
everythinglubbock.com
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Idalou Harvest
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares more about Idalou Harvest. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk about the High Plains wine industry that will air every weekend from now until January 1 on KLBK.
Lubbock residents decorate homes for Christmas in unique way
On 100th Street and Avenue U, two homeowners have teamed up to decorate their houses with Christmas lights and sync them on the radio for people to drive by and watch.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech campus to close for winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University sent out an alert Wednesday stating that the campus would be closed Thursday and Friday in preparation for the upcoming cold weather. This is an important message from Texas Tech University. The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine...
fox34.com
Winterize your home to keep your family safe and warm ahead of arctic blast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As extremely frigid temperatures hit the South Plains area, it’s important for homeowners to make sure their home is ready to take on the cold. A large part of that is making sure your pipes are insulated so they don’t freeze and bust, but there are several other cost-efficient ways you can winterize your home.
fox34.com
‘Constantly planning’: City utilities ready for bitter cold temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Though the forecast is cold, work from the city is heating up. Lubbock city leaders said preparations are either underway or already in place to make sure the water is flowing and people are safe during an intense cold-snap forecasted throughout the state. That is expected to take place from Thursday to Friday.
fox34.com
Lubbock Animal Shelter shares tips on pet safety ahead of cold front
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With temperatures across the South Plains dropping, the comfort and safety of outdoor pets is a growing concern. Steven Greene, Director of the Lubbock Animal Shelter, says animals are just like humans. If you are cold outside so are your pets. Greene says, “We need to...
fox34.com
Texas: Lowest gas prices in the country
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you are traveling over the holiday weekend, expect to see some busy roads. More than 8.3 million Texans are expected to be hitting the roadways. The good news for those travelers is that gas prices across the state continue to drop for the 10th consecutive week.
fox34.com
Hair loss and winter shedding
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are a lot of things that can be blamed for hair loss. For one, scientists have determined that the Covid pandemic left many waiting for their hair to return as thick as it was before a Covid diagnosis. Dr. Michelle Tarbox, a Dermatologist and Texas...
fox34.com
Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, Vet school in Amarillo closed due to winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo, will be closed on Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23, due to dangerously cold wind chills, which are forecasted to be as low as 15 degrees below zero. Only essential personnel...
Update on downtown Lubbock civic park, what to expect for the project in 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — It has been two years this month since city council approved the new downtown civic park. 2022 was a big year for the project, and 2023 will be another step closer to it being completed. Earlier this summer, the old Lubbock Power & Light building was demolished to make room for where […]
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 42 People Arrested the Week Before the Start of Winter
Winter is just days away and I would not want to be anywhere other than home. There is truly no place like home especially when we are supposed to be seeing another winter storm like Texas experienced back in February of 2021. Yeah that big fiasco of a dumpster fire in a snow storm. Hopefully this storm isn't as bad as meteorologists are predicting but get your tiger blankets ready.
