Baton Rouge, LA

saturdaytradition.com

Marcus Dumervil, former LSU OT, announces B1G transfer destination

Marcus Dumervil, a former offensive lineman for the LSU Tigers, will continue to play tackle with Maryland in the 2023 season, announcing the Terrapins program as his transfer destination Thursday. The 6’5″ 306 pound tackle will have 2 years of eligibility remaining after his 3 seasons with the Tigers, making use of the additional 2020 Covid-19 eligibility year.
andthevalleyshook.com

Ka’Morreun Pimpton Flips from Vanderbilt, Signs with LSU

LSU got a pleasant surprise on Wednesday as four-star tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton flipped his commitment from Vanderbilt to LSU and signed his Letter Of Intent. Pimpton is a four-star tight end, 12th overall at his position, and is just outside the 247 Top-200. Pimpton is a big-bodied kid (6’6”, 220) and got late offers from LSU, Texas, and Nebraska. Pimpoton had committed to Vanderbilt back in June.
andthevalleyshook.com

2022 Early Signing Day: Primer and Open Thread

Wednesday begins the Early Signing Period for the 2023 football recruiting class and, as a pleasant surprise, LSU actually doesn’t have a whole lot of drama going in. As it stands at the moment I’m writing this, LSU has 29 members in its 2023 class (25 high schoolers, and four transfers). You never want to assume anything in recruiting, but—for the moment at least—almost all of these 25 high school players are expected to sign. The only commit who isn’t signing is corner Daylen Austin from the Long Beach, California area. Austin’s going to be signing in February but there’s also been a lot of smoke around him possibly flipping to Oregon.
LSUSports.net

Reese Named SEC Player of the Week For Third Time

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Angel Reese has earned her third SEC Player of the Week honor in six weeks, this time after three dominant and historical performances leading into the Tigers’ holiday break. She was named ESPN’s National Player of the Week on Monday for her exquisite...
southeasthoops.com

LSU vs. Purdue Prediction: Citrus Bowl

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our LSU vs. Purdue prediction for the January 2 matchup in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The Tigers earned the SEC West crown but have lost two straight entering bowl season, including a 50-30 defeat at the hands of Georgia in the SEC title game. Meanwhile, the Boilermakers won three straight to finish the regular season before losing to Michigan in the Big Ten championship.
WAFB

LSU adds 3 defensive lineman through transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly and company have been busy as they have added three new players through the NCAA Transfer Portal to the defensive line. One player who is very familiar with Louisiana is returning home leaving Florida in defensive tackle Jalen Lee from Live Oak.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Announcement

Olivia Dunne, the popular LSU Tigers gymnast with millions of followers across social media platforms, has already landed some major endorsement deals. The All-American gymnast has deals with brands like Vuori and American Eagle, among others. Now, Dunne has her own trading card. The LSU Tigers gymnast revealed on Thursday...
WAFB

Catholic High names new head football coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Catholic High has officially named a new head football coach following the departure of David Simoneaux. West Feliciana’s Hudson Fuller is the new coach of the Bears. Fuller becomes the 22nd head coach for the Bears. He was the Bears’ offensive coordinator for three...
Calcasieu Parish News

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
