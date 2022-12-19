Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving Varnado
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for Tots
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian Restaurant
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
LOOK: LSU Signees Pushing For Desmond Ricks, Using Social Media
After Javien Toviano committed to LSU last Thursday, focus immediately shifted to 5-star cornerback Desmond Ricks. The IMG product, who just recently reclassified from the 2024 cycle into the 2023 cycle, is now the highest priority target remaining on the board for LSU during the Early Signing Period. The Tigers...
saturdaytradition.com
Marcus Dumervil, former LSU OT, announces B1G transfer destination
Marcus Dumervil, a former offensive lineman for the LSU Tigers, will continue to play tackle with Maryland in the 2023 season, announcing the Terrapins program as his transfer destination Thursday. The 6’5″ 306 pound tackle will have 2 years of eligibility remaining after his 3 seasons with the Tigers, making use of the additional 2020 Covid-19 eligibility year.
5-Star Dashawn Womack Signs with LSU, Tigers Add Another Blue-Chip
Dashawn Womack has made it official with the LSU Tigers after signing his letter of intent on Wednesday. The 5-star defensive end, who is rated as the second highest prospect in the 2023 class, gives DL coach Jamar Cain another weapon to work with for the foreseeable future. Womack became...
andthevalleyshook.com
Ka’Morreun Pimpton Flips from Vanderbilt, Signs with LSU
LSU got a pleasant surprise on Wednesday as four-star tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton flipped his commitment from Vanderbilt to LSU and signed his Letter Of Intent. Pimpton is a four-star tight end, 12th overall at his position, and is just outside the 247 Top-200. Pimpton is a big-bodied kid (6’6”, 220) and got late offers from LSU, Texas, and Nebraska. Pimpoton had committed to Vanderbilt back in June.
Four-Star RB Kaleb Jackson Makes it Official, Signs Letter of Intent
Kaleb Jackson has signed his letter of intent with LSU, marking the 24th player to do so on Day 1 of the Early Signing Period. The only player left unsigned is Shelton Sampson Jr., who is expected to do so shortly. Jackson provides the Tigers with their second running back...
andthevalleyshook.com
2022 Early Signing Day: Primer and Open Thread
Wednesday begins the Early Signing Period for the 2023 football recruiting class and, as a pleasant surprise, LSU actually doesn’t have a whole lot of drama going in. As it stands at the moment I’m writing this, LSU has 29 members in its 2023 class (25 high schoolers, and four transfers). You never want to assume anything in recruiting, but—for the moment at least—almost all of these 25 high school players are expected to sign. The only commit who isn’t signing is corner Daylen Austin from the Long Beach, California area. Austin’s going to be signing in February but there’s also been a lot of smoke around him possibly flipping to Oregon.
NEWS: Daylen Austin Flips Commitment From LSU to Oregon
Former LSU commit Daylen Austin has flipped to Oregon. The 4-star defensive back had been trending in that direction over the last 90 days and ultimately locked it in on Early Signing Day. Despite Austin’s departure, this LSU program has reeled in an incredible amount of talent on Day 1...
BREAKING: LSU Flips Former Vanderbilt Commit Ka'Morreun Pimpton
LSU has successfully flipped former Vanderbilt commit Ka’Morreun Pimpton. The dynamic tight end, who had been linked to the Commodores for quite some time, believes in Brian Kelly’s vision, leading to his decision to sign with LSU. The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder out of Texas adds another element to this...
LSUSports.net
Reese Named SEC Player of the Week For Third Time
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Angel Reese has earned her third SEC Player of the Week honor in six weeks, this time after three dominant and historical performances leading into the Tigers’ holiday break. She was named ESPN’s National Player of the Week on Monday for her exquisite...
NOLA.com
Kade Anderson inks with LSU as part of 6-person St. Paul's signing class
St. Paul's pitcher Kade Anderson let out a huge sigh of relief as he put pen to paper on Dec. 15. The senior finally made official what he had committed to since his eighth-grade season; Anderson signed to play baseball at LSU. Anderson was one of six St. Paul's seniors...
southeasthoops.com
LSU vs. Purdue Prediction: Citrus Bowl
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our LSU vs. Purdue prediction for the January 2 matchup in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The Tigers earned the SEC West crown but have lost two straight entering bowl season, including a 50-30 defeat at the hands of Georgia in the SEC title game. Meanwhile, the Boilermakers won three straight to finish the regular season before losing to Michigan in the Big Ten championship.
LSU adds 3 defensive lineman through transfer portal
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly and company have been busy as they have added three new players through the NCAA Transfer Portal to the defensive line. One player who is very familiar with Louisiana is returning home leaving Florida in defensive tackle Jalen Lee from Live Oak.
Henry County Daily Herald
Dutchtown's Dwight Johnson Jr., Tarez Hamilton sign with college football programs
Two football players who helped Dutchtown to the state semifinals this season signed Wednesday with college programs. Linebacker Dwight Johnson Jr. signed with East Carolina, and defensive back Tarez Hamilton signed with Kennesaw State.
Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Announcement
Olivia Dunne, the popular LSU Tigers gymnast with millions of followers across social media platforms, has already landed some major endorsement deals. The All-American gymnast has deals with brands like Vuori and American Eagle, among others. Now, Dunne has her own trading card. The LSU Tigers gymnast revealed on Thursday...
Catholic High names new head football coach
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Catholic High has officially named a new head football coach following the departure of David Simoneaux. West Feliciana’s Hudson Fuller is the new coach of the Bears. Fuller becomes the 22nd head coach for the Bears. He was the Bears’ offensive coordinator for three...
wbrz.com
Former LSU Athletics exec who sued school had claims dismissed in court
BATON ROUGE - A judge said Tuesday that a lawsuit against LSU by a former athletics department executive was inconclusive and dismissed all claims against the school. Judge Tim Kelly dismissed all of former #LSU employee Sharon Lewis’s RICO claims in a Baton Rouge Courtroom Tuesday. Additionally, Lewis and...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Prairieville High School set to open for fall 2024: Ascension Parish Superintendent
The new Prairieville High School, which would become Ascension Parish's fifth high school, is on track to open in the fall of 2024, according to Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander. The superintendent shared the update on the new campus in a letter to the Ascension Parish Schools community. He...
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
BREC’s Rainbow Trout fishing rodeo kicks off at 4 parks in EBR; Here’s where to go
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is catering to outdoor enthusiasts in East Baton Rouge Parish, just in time for the holidays!. There will be a tagged fishing rodeo for Rainbow Trout in four ponds in December and January. BREC says the following ponds were stocked with fish on Tuesday,...
Comedian Sean Patton Mentions Lafayette While Perfectly Describing the New Orleans Accent to Jimmy Fallon
Finally, someone on national TV who accurately explained the subtle differences between Lafayette and New Orleans accents.
