Wednesday begins the Early Signing Period for the 2023 football recruiting class and, as a pleasant surprise, LSU actually doesn’t have a whole lot of drama going in. As it stands at the moment I’m writing this, LSU has 29 members in its 2023 class (25 high schoolers, and four transfers). You never want to assume anything in recruiting, but—for the moment at least—almost all of these 25 high school players are expected to sign. The only commit who isn’t signing is corner Daylen Austin from the Long Beach, California area. Austin’s going to be signing in February but there’s also been a lot of smoke around him possibly flipping to Oregon.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO