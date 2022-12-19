Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Valencia Company To Pay Over $12 Million For False Claims
Advanced Bionic LLC, a manufacturer of cochlear impact devices and based locally in Valencia, has agreed to pay more than $12 million to resolve allegations of false claims to federal healthcare programs. The $12 million settlement resolves allegations that Advanced Bionic made false claims regarding the results of its radio-frequency (RF) emissions test when applying ...
islefile.org
New Faces at CI: Ms. Jesica Alcala
Hometown and High School: Oxnard, California. Rio Mesa High School graduate. I attended. Santa Clara High School my freshman year, then transferred to Rio Mesa my sophomore year. Position: ASB Bookkeeper. Previous Employment: I have worked at a vet hospital since 2017 and. continue to work/help once a month/part-time. Before...
vidanewspaper.com
Karl Lawson gets commendation for over 33 years of outstanding service
For over 33 years of incredible service for the City of Oxnard, Karl Lawson was recognized Wednesday, Dec. 20 for his job well done in servicing the community as a member of the Oxnard Housing Department. Lawson began his career with the City of Oxnard after working with the United...
signalscv.com
Long-time Santa Clarita physician joins Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care
Dr. James Weagley, a long-time Santa Clarita family medicine physician, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care. Weagley was formerly affiliated a physician/owner with The Doctors’s Office, a medical office practice located in Santa Clarita that he owned. “We are pleased delighted to have Dr. Weagley join our Primary...
KGET 17
Santa Barbara’s most recommended restaurant is a Little Caesars — here’s why
The affluent city of Santa Barbara is known as the American Riviera. Its sprawling south-facing beaches are dotted with luxury hotels and its hills to the north are home to some of the world’s most famous people, including Oprah Winfrey, Ellen Degeneres and, recently, Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Ventura County Reporter
In Brief: Week of Dec. 20
Santa Paula Police announced that the massive structure fire that destroyed historic Bryden Gym at Santa Paula High School was suspicious in nature. That was determined by arson investigators with the Ventura County Fire Department as part of an ongoing probe into the fire’s origin. The blaze was allegedly...
foxla.com
Lancaster declares emergency over LA Mayor Bass' plan for 'mass movement of homeless' to Antelope Valley
LOS ANGELES - A state of emergency has been declared in the City of Lancaster over Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' plan for a "mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley." In a statement, Mayor R. Rex Parris said the city is taking immediate action and called Bass'...
This Los Angeles man is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
NBC San Diego
Inside the Largest Mansion for Sale in Malibu, Going for $58.8 Million
A $58,808,000 mansion overlooking the Pacific Ocean is one of the largest homes for sale in Malibu. The modern glass-and-concrete architecture is built around an open-air courtyard with lush palms and a koi pond. The six-bedroom, 10-bath home is being marketed in the midst of some very challenging headwinds. This...
kclu.org
There’s good news for adult education students in Ventura County
It’s been available for school students in Ventura County for some time, but for the first time, adult school students in the county will have access to free public transportation. "I thought to myself that it would be really nice if we could include adult school students, " said...
Investigation launched into accidental euthanasia of puppy at Baldwin Park Shelter
An investigation was ordered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors as to why a three-month old puppy was accidentally euthanized before an attempt was made to find it a home.
goldrushcam.com
Two Mexican Men Found Guilty of Smuggling Undocumented Non-Citizens on Panga Boat that Landed on Santa Barbara County Beach
December 21, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A federal jury has found two Mexican men guilty of drug and alien trafficking charges after law enforcement caught them on a panga boat containing 45 pounds of. methamphetamine and 11 undocumented non-citizens from Mexico on a Santa Barbara County beach, the...
calcoastnews.com
Illegal immigrants paid $15,000 for boat to Santa Barbara County
A jury found two Mexican men guilty on Tuesday of drug and alien trafficking charges after law enforcement caught them on a panga boat containing 45 pounds of methamphetamine and 11 illegal immigrants from Mexico on a Santa Barbara County beach, the Justice Department announced today. On the morning of...
californiaglobe.com
LA Motel Owners Fight Back Against Mayor Bass’ Homeless Housing Plans
A new initiative by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to move the homeless into hotels and motels across the city while affordable housing units are built received stiff resistance from hotel and motel owners this week. They say they will oppose the program as much as they legally can. The...
KEYT
Cool to above normal temperatures across region, Beach Hazard Statement in effect
Cool to above-normal temperatures are expected throughout the region. It will be a partly cloudy day. Temperatures between the 50 through the 70 is what the day looks like for today. There is a Beach Hazard Statement in effect between now and Saturday morning. This impacts San Luis Obispo and...
CA King Tide Project needs help from public photographing high tides in Ventura
The California King Tides Project is asking for the help of the public to photograph extreme high tides expected Friday and Saturday in the City of Ventura. The photos will become important data for a community science project. Researchers said the photos will help to understand what is vulnerable to flooding today, plans for future sea level rise, and help to propel the conversation about climate change forward. The project is also requesting pictures of tides on January 21 and January 22. For information on how to submit the photos online, go here.
Noozhawk
Residents Displaced by 2-Alarm Fire at Apartment Complex Near Goleta
Several residents were displaced by a two-alarm fire that broke out early Thursday at an apartment complex near Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched at about 12:49 a.m. to the fire in a two-story, 4-unit complex on the 4800 block of San Gordiano Avenue, just off Turnpike Road near San Marcos High School, said fire Engineer Mike Gray.
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
foxla.com
The Issue Is: Gloria Allred versus Larry Elder, Round 2
LOS ANGELESl - This week on "The Issue Is" a rematch. On the left, legendary attorney Gloria Allred. On the right, veteran political commentator Larry Elder. Six months after their first debate, the two icons, and longtime friends, return to spar over a host of hot-button topics. Among them, marriage...
