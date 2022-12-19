ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camarillo, CA

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Valencia Company To Pay Over $12 Million For False Claims

Advanced Bionic LLC, a manufacturer of cochlear impact devices and based locally in Valencia, has agreed to pay more than $12 million to resolve allegations of false claims to federal healthcare programs. The $12 million settlement resolves allegations that Advanced Bionic made false claims regarding the results of its radio-frequency (RF) emissions test when applying ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
islefile.org

New Faces at CI: Ms. Jesica Alcala

Hometown and High School: Oxnard, California. Rio Mesa High School graduate. I attended. Santa Clara High School my freshman year, then transferred to Rio Mesa my sophomore year. Position: ASB Bookkeeper. Previous Employment: I have worked at a vet hospital since 2017 and. continue to work/help once a month/part-time. Before...
OXNARD, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Karl Lawson gets commendation for over 33 years of outstanding service

For over 33 years of incredible service for the City of Oxnard, Karl Lawson was recognized Wednesday, Dec. 20 for his job well done in servicing the community as a member of the Oxnard Housing Department. Lawson began his career with the City of Oxnard after working with the United...
OXNARD, CA
signalscv.com

Long-time Santa Clarita physician joins Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care

Dr. James Weagley, a long-time Santa Clarita family medicine physician, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care. Weagley was formerly affiliated a physician/owner with The Doctors’s Office, a medical office practice located in Santa Clarita that he owned. “We are pleased delighted to have Dr. Weagley join our Primary...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

In Brief: Week of Dec. 20

Santa Paula Police announced that the massive structure fire that destroyed historic Bryden Gym at Santa Paula High School was suspicious in nature. That was determined by arson investigators with the Ventura County Fire Department as part of an ongoing probe into the fire’s origin. The blaze was allegedly...
SANTA PAULA, CA
NBC San Diego

Inside the Largest Mansion for Sale in Malibu, Going for $58.8 Million

A $58,808,000 mansion overlooking the Pacific Ocean is one of the largest homes for sale in Malibu. The modern glass-and-concrete architecture is built around an open-air courtyard with lush palms and a koi pond. The six-bedroom, 10-bath home is being marketed in the midst of some very challenging headwinds. This...
MALIBU, CA
kclu.org

There’s good news for adult education students in Ventura County

It’s been available for school students in Ventura County for some time, but for the first time, adult school students in the county will have access to free public transportation. "I thought to myself that it would be really nice if we could include adult school students, " said...
CBS LA

CA King Tide Project needs help from public photographing high tides in Ventura

The California King Tides Project is asking for the help of the public to photograph extreme high tides expected Friday and Saturday in the City of Ventura. The photos will become important data for a community science project. Researchers said the photos will help to understand what is vulnerable to flooding today, plans for future sea level rise, and help to propel the conversation about climate change forward. The project is also requesting pictures of tides on January 21 and January 22. For information on how to submit the photos online, go here. 
VENTURA, CA
Noozhawk

Residents Displaced by 2-Alarm Fire at Apartment Complex Near Goleta

Several residents were displaced by a two-alarm fire that broke out early Thursday at an apartment complex near Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched at about 12:49 a.m. to the fire in a two-story, 4-unit complex on the 4800 block of San Gordiano Avenue, just off Turnpike Road near San Marcos High School, said fire Engineer Mike Gray.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

The Issue Is: Gloria Allred versus Larry Elder, Round 2

LOS ANGELESl - This week on "The Issue Is" a rematch. On the left, legendary attorney Gloria Allred. On the right, veteran political commentator Larry Elder. Six months after their first debate, the two icons, and longtime friends, return to spar over a host of hot-button topics. Among them, marriage...
LOS ANGELES, CA

