Sarasota, Fla.-based Dental Care Alliance added VA Smiles to its network. The dental practice has nine doctors and four locations in Northeast Virginia, according to a Dec. 22 news release. Services include routine exams, cleanings, fillings, emergency care, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, implants, full-mouth reconstruction, oral and maxillofacial surgery, prosthodontics, endodontic surgery and root canals.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO