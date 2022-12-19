ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Comeback

Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update

After suffering a shoulder sprain during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, even though the shoulder injury is not considered to be serious or long-term. But apparently, Hurts seems to think there’s still a chance he still plays. When Read more... The post Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Wide Receiver Has Warning For Cornerbacks

The Cowboys bolstered their receiving corps this month by signing T.Y. Hilton. He has not yet made his debut for Dallas. When the time comes for Hilton to suit up for the Cowboys this season, he expects to make some noise. Hilton told reporters that he can still run at...
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Snoop Dogg Hilariously Speculates What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Loss

It’s official: Everyone (and we mean everyone) is getting their laughs about the Patriots now. New England’s unthinkable mental fumble at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders isn’t going away. Jakobi Meyers’ lateral falling right into the hands of Chandler Jones is going to be played for years to come.
NESN

Matthew Judon Believes These Patriots Should Be Pro Bowlers

FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon is the lone member of the 2022 Patriots who earned a spot on the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster. But should he be the only one?. When asked that question Thursday, New England’s star pass rusher highlighted two teammates: edge defender Josh Uche and safety Kyle Dugger.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

NFL Week 16 Picks: ATS Predictions For Full Christmas Weekend Slate

We can just about guarantee you one thing as we dive into Week 16 of the NFL season: You won’t get a better holiday present than our weekly against-the-spread picks. With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, the NFL will get a rare taste of wall-to-wall action on the actual holiday. Instead of investing a full slate on the big day, though, the league is spreading out the weekend games over two days, with the bulk of the action coming Saturday on Christmas Eve.
The Comeback

Eagles send hilarious gift to Jaguars & troll Cowboys

On Sunday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars gave the Philadelphia Eagles quite a gift when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys in a wild comeback victory that ended in an overtime pick-six. The Jaguars’ win ensured that the Eagles can clinch the division title with a win in any of the next three games, including this week’s Read more... The post Eagles send hilarious gift to Jaguars & troll Cowboys appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NESN

Steelers Legend, Hall Of Fame Running Back Franco Harris Dies At 72

Franco Harris, who caught the legendary “Immaculate Reception” for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1972 AFC Divisional playoffs against the Oakland Raiders, has died. Harris’ death comes just two days before the 50th anniversary of the catch, which happened with the Steelers trailing the Raiders 7-6 with 22 seconds left in the game. Quarterback Terry Bradshaw threw the ball deep, two Raiders collided and sent the ball toward Harris, who somehow caught it before the ball hit the turf. The running back outran every Oakland defender and gave the Steelers their first playoff victory in franchise history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Where Patriots Would Pick In 2023 NFL Draft If Season Ended Today

In 2020, otherwise known as the “Cam Newton Year,” the Patriots basically were out of the playoff race by late December. Consequently, many fans shifted their focus toward the NFL draft and who/when New England could pick. Well, history is repeating itself. The 7-7 Patriots currently are on...
FOX Sports

Jalen Hurts' health at forefront of Eagles-Cowboys matchup

Week 15 is in the books, and it was filled with plenty of drama including unusual plays and the biggest comeback in NFL history. It certainly did not disappoint. Teams have now separated themselves, with several booking their ticket to the postseason, while four others have now officially been eliminated.
COLORADO STATE
NESN

Raiders Sure Seemed To Believe Mac Jones Was Capable Of Hail Mary

Josh McDaniels knows Mac Jones as well as almost any coach in the NFL, and the Las Vegas Raiders head man apparently believes the Patriots quarterback had enough arm to attempt a Hail Mary on Sunday. Bill Belichick disagreed, of course, as New England opted to run the ball on...
NESN

NESN

