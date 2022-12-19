Read full article on original website
Why this Eagles’ receiver says he'll have a big game if Gardner Minshew starts vs. Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA − Dallas Goedert has played only one game in his career with Gardner Minshew at quarterback, but it was one that he won't soon forget. That's because Goedert, to that point, had the best game of his career, with 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 33-18 win over the...
Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update
After suffering a shoulder sprain during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, even though the shoulder injury is not considered to be serious or long-term. But apparently, Hurts seems to think there’s still a chance he still plays. When Read more... The post Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mike Quick: Jalen Hurts' injury could be a long-term 'gift' for Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles radio color commentator Mike Quick is taking the optimistic angle on Jalen Hurts’ injury, actually saying that a short rest for a relatively non-serious injury could be a “gift.”
Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Firing Prediction
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has never been afraid to call it like he sees it. That's why he's not going to shy away from saying his former colleague, Jeff Saturday, should be fired once this NFL season is over. During this Monday's episode of "First Take," Smith said the Colts...
Eagles Thank Doug Pederson, Jaguars With Cheesesteaks For Victory Over Cowboys
Doug Pederson is doing something special as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. And as a result of Pederson and the Jaguars' latest win, a 40-34 overtime thriller over the Dallas Cowboys, his old team is paying him back the best way they know can -- with a taste of Philly.
Eagles’ Gardner Minshew drops F-bomb while remembering Mike Leach at memorial
Gardner Minshew was a no-show Tuesday at Eagles practice. But the Philadelphia quarterback had a good reason why: he was attending the memorial for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, who died suddenly on Monday after falling ill the day before with a heart condition. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Look: Cowboys Wide Receiver Has Warning For Cornerbacks
The Cowboys bolstered their receiving corps this month by signing T.Y. Hilton. He has not yet made his debut for Dallas. When the time comes for Hilton to suit up for the Cowboys this season, he expects to make some noise. Hilton told reporters that he can still run at...
Snoop Dogg Hilariously Speculates What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Loss
It’s official: Everyone (and we mean everyone) is getting their laughs about the Patriots now. New England’s unthinkable mental fumble at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders isn’t going away. Jakobi Meyers’ lateral falling right into the hands of Chandler Jones is going to be played for years to come.
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in Dallas
PHILADELPHIA - There will be no love lost this holiday season between storied rivals Eagles and Cowboys when the two face off this Christmas Eve. After jumping out to an impressive 13-1 start, the Eagles are one win shy of clinching the No.1 seed and locking up home-field advantage this postseason.
Matthew Judon Believes These Patriots Should Be Pro Bowlers
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon is the lone member of the 2022 Patriots who earned a spot on the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster. But should he be the only one?. When asked that question Thursday, New England’s star pass rusher highlighted two teammates: edge defender Josh Uche and safety Kyle Dugger.
NFL Week 16 Picks: ATS Predictions For Full Christmas Weekend Slate
We can just about guarantee you one thing as we dive into Week 16 of the NFL season: You won’t get a better holiday present than our weekly against-the-spread picks. With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, the NFL will get a rare taste of wall-to-wall action on the actual holiday. Instead of investing a full slate on the big day, though, the league is spreading out the weekend games over two days, with the bulk of the action coming Saturday on Christmas Eve.
Eagles send hilarious gift to Jaguars & troll Cowboys
On Sunday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars gave the Philadelphia Eagles quite a gift when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys in a wild comeback victory that ended in an overtime pick-six. The Jaguars’ win ensured that the Eagles can clinch the division title with a win in any of the next three games, including this week’s Read more... The post Eagles send hilarious gift to Jaguars & troll Cowboys appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Robert Kraft Makes Gesture To Patriots Fan From Viral Raiders Video
After catching wind of a viral video from Sunday’s game in Las Vegas that featured a Raiders fan screaming relentlessly in the face of a Patriots fan, New England owner Robert Kraft made a classy gesture. Kraft invited Patriots fan Jerry Edmond to Gillette Stadium for this Saturday’s Week...
Patrick Mahomes becomes NFL MVP favorite after Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury
The landscape of the NFL is ever-changing. All it takes is for an injury, one big win or a single bad loss to change a team’s position in the standings and the public’s perception of them. Such is the case in betting, where sportsbooks will have an individual’s...
Steelers Legend, Hall Of Fame Running Back Franco Harris Dies At 72
Franco Harris, who caught the legendary “Immaculate Reception” for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1972 AFC Divisional playoffs against the Oakland Raiders, has died. Harris’ death comes just two days before the 50th anniversary of the catch, which happened with the Steelers trailing the Raiders 7-6 with 22 seconds left in the game. Quarterback Terry Bradshaw threw the ball deep, two Raiders collided and sent the ball toward Harris, who somehow caught it before the ball hit the turf. The running back outran every Oakland defender and gave the Steelers their first playoff victory in franchise history.
Where Patriots Would Pick In 2023 NFL Draft If Season Ended Today
In 2020, otherwise known as the “Cam Newton Year,” the Patriots basically were out of the playoff race by late December. Consequently, many fans shifted their focus toward the NFL draft and who/when New England could pick. Well, history is repeating itself. The 7-7 Patriots currently are on...
Jalen Hurts' health at forefront of Eagles-Cowboys matchup
Week 15 is in the books, and it was filled with plenty of drama including unusual plays and the biggest comeback in NFL history. It certainly did not disappoint. Teams have now separated themselves, with several booking their ticket to the postseason, while four others have now officially been eliminated.
Raiders Sure Seemed To Believe Mac Jones Was Capable Of Hail Mary
Josh McDaniels knows Mac Jones as well as almost any coach in the NFL, and the Las Vegas Raiders head man apparently believes the Patriots quarterback had enough arm to attempt a Hail Mary on Sunday. Bill Belichick disagreed, of course, as New England opted to run the ball on...
