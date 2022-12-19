Read full article on original website
How much moisture is in recent snow?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have been watching plenty of snowfall the last couple weeks in KELOLAND. There are different types of snow based on water amounts in the snow. Generally, when we forecast snow, we use a ten-to-one ratio. This means that for every ten inches of snow there is one inch of water.
Dangerous wind chills today; Widespread blowing snow
It’s a hazardous weather day in KELOLAND as we deal with extreme wind chills, strong winds, and ground blizzard conditions. Speaking of ground blizzards, Pierre has had wind gusts over 50mph with more drifting snow. Roads are either in poor shape or not passable in much of central KELOLAND.
Sundogs appear in frigid cold
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a little beauty in the sky when the actual temperatures outside fall below zero and wind chill temperatures reach minus 40 degrees. Sundogs can be seen at other times of the year but they are most vivid in frigid, cold air. You can see some photos of sundogs sent to KELOLAND News in the slideshow below.
Knowing the signs of frostbite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s another day of dangerously cold weather in KELOLAND. The windchills in KELOLAND Thursday could cause frostbite in 10 minutes. Frostbite can sneak up on someone in just a matter of minutes, depending on how cold and windy it is outside. “Oftentimes people...
No travel advised in Pennington Co., warming shelters offered for stranded motorists
Interstate 90 will be closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain, starting at 6 p.m. MT on Wednesday, due to snow and high winds. In addition to the I-90 closure, motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories and Road Impassable conditions are in place on state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.
Interstate 90 to close from Sioux Falls to Rapid City starting at 5 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. As high winds move east, low visibility and drifting snow are worsening. The current closure on I-90 will be extended to Sioux Falls...
First responders and dealing with frigid temperatures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While many of us can stay indoors and escape the frigid temperatures, first responders still have to be prepared to head out for calls whether it’s for fires, crashes or medical emergencies. Take a look at these pictures below posted by the Deadwood...
Staying safe in dangerously low wind chills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dangerously cold temperatures are coming to KELOLAND. Northwest winds will increase Tuesday night. The strong wind will bring in even colder temperatures with dangerous wind chills. A wind chill is a measure of how fast exposed skin loses heat due to increased wind speeds....
2022 brought devastating, fatal storms to SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The year 2022 brought pockets of calm to South Dakota that were punctuated by two derechos, blizzards and ice storms across the state. The year started out fairly quiet with nothing out of the ordinary or particularly remarkable in terms of weather events. KELOLAND meteorologist Adam Rutt said 2022 may feel like a more active weather year due to the intensity of the severe weather we experienced.
Interstate 29 closing from Sioux Falls to ND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 29 is also closing. Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-29 will close from Sioux Falls to North Dakota starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The closure of I-29 joins the previous closure of Interstate 90 which was closed from...
No travel advised across all of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. At about 12:25 p.m. today, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert. The DPS also said that all four lanes of Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Sioux Falls will close at 5 p.m. A section from Rapid City to Chamberlain is already closed.
Rape charge response; DNA IDs victim; Weather troubles
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 22. Here’s the latest in news and weather to start the day with KELOLAND On The Go. As harsh weather conditions continue to impact people across KELOLAND, some people on the Rosebud Reservation are stranded without propane to heat their homes or other essentials such as food.
Sheltering the homeless from the dangerous cold
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND is locked into a deep freeze for the rest of the week. Temperatures will sink below zero and stay there in eastern KELOLAND through Christmas Eve. Wind chills are expected to reach -30 to -50 across South Dakota. When the dangerous cold sets...
I-90 closure extended into Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls to into Minnesota. The closure started at 7 p.m. Thursday. I-90 both eastbound and westbound remain closed from Rapid City, exit 67, to Sioux Falls, exit 395. Officials will continually assess conditions to...
Extreme cold impact on St. Francis House
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The St. Francis House says it helps move people from homelessness to hope. There is no doubt this extreme weather is presenting challenges for both the residents and staff. The residents at the St. Francis House must have a job. usually, they walk, ride...
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
Highway Near Sioux Falls Set to Close for I-90 Bridge Repairs
A major highway leading in an out of Northwest Sioux Falls is about to close for a few weeks. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that beginning December 27, repair work is scheduled to begin on the Interstate 90 eastbound bridge over South Dakota Highway 38 (Exit 390). The...
Frigid cold; officer involved shooting; survival tale
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, December 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Frigid temperatures are settling in across KELOLAND as a new weather system makes its way into the area. Authorities are investigating...
Crews respond to stuck vehicle on Minnesota Ave.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are several cars with damage after crews responded to a stuck vehicle Thursday morning. A large truck was stuck in the middle of the road going south at Fourth Street and Minnesota Avenue. There were also several cars on the road and onto the sidewalk with visible damage.
Chancellor church opens warming center during extended power outage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People living near Chancellor, Lennox and Parker were dealing with a power outage starting around 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The Lincoln County Emergency Manager said Xcel Energy had restored power to some homes by 5 p.m. and was hoping to have all power back to all homes in the area by 6:00 pm.
