Gloucester, MA

NECN

‘I'm Fired': Report Reveals Mistakes That Caused Runaway Red Line Train

So how does a Red Line train roll through Braintree Station with nobody at the helm?. A safety investigation we obtained provides answers about the May 30 incident. The MBTA report, submitted to the transportation oversight division of the Department of Public Utilities, reveals the mistakes that caused the runaway train, which was first reported by the NBC10 Investigators earlier this year.
BRAINTREE, MA
communityadvocate.com

MassDOT announces ramp closures for routes 495, 290

MARLBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing overnight ramp closures for the ramps from I-495 southbound to I-290 westbound, and I-290 westbound to I-495 southbound in Hudson and Marlborough. These temporary ramp closures will take place nightly on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec....
MARLBOROUGH, MA
WBUR

Here are the impacts Mass. can expect from the upcoming winter storm

A strengthening storm will emerge from the Midwest today, undergo rapid intensification (bombogenesis) and deliver us a dose of wind and rain, along with crashing temperatures. This system has been making headlines across the country for a couple of days now — everything from extreme temperatures in Denver to blizzard...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Black ice apparently to blame for several rollover crashes on Route 6

BARNSTABLE – Several rollover crashes were reported during the morning commute in the Sandwich/Barnstable/Yarmouth stretch of Route 6, apparently the result of black ice. Between 6:30 and 7:15 AM rollover crashes were reported between milemarkers 63 and 72 including at least two rollovers and a three-vehicle crash on both sides of the Mid-Cape Highway. Another vehicle crashed into the woods and another struck the guardrail. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating all of the crashes.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Bourne Leaving Upper Cape Waste Disposal Agreement

BOURNE – Bourne will leave the Upper Cape Regional Transfer Station agreement with Sandwich, Mashpee and Falmouth by the end of the year. The program utilizes a rail line at Joint Base Cape Cod to haul household trash and construction debris to off-Cape processing facilities. The transfer station facility...
BOURNE, MA
WBUR

In record numbers, families without shelter are turning to Massachusetts emergency departments

A relentless headache first brought Oscar to the emergency department. But it was a lack of housing that sent her, and her 8-year-old son, back the next night. In late November, they stepped off a bus and onto Massachusetts soil for the first time. They hoped this would be the final stop in a five-year journey from Haiti, through South and Central America, to the United States.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dianna Carney

238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed Association

(IPSWICH, MASSACHUSETTS) The Ipswich River Watershed Association has been selected as one of the communities that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration(NOAA) has recommended to receive funding under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding would go towards restoring "access to 238 miles of habitat in the Ipswich and Parker River watersheds."
IPSWICH, MA
Eater

Boston’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022

To wrap up the year, Eater Boston polled both local journalists and readers of this site to get their thoughts on the past year in dining: the good, the bad, and the most exciting things still to come in 2023. The results have been collected in the following series of posts. (Check out the full archive here.)
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

List of school closings and delays

Some schools have announced closings and delays for Friday due to a major storm that’s bringing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW. ©2022 Cox...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police issue warning after card skimmers found in Boston stores

BOSTON (WHDH) - Credit card skimming devices were found on point-of-sale card readers at 7-Elevel stores on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston and Cambridge Street in Allston on Tuesday, officials said. This particular overlay device, identified as Ingenico ISC Touch 250, can be readily identified due to the extended keypad area...
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Route 20 in Shrewsbury closed following crash

SHREWSBURY – Drivers on Route 20 in Shrewsbury may be facing delays. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, Route 20 is closed in both directions between Grafton Street and Route 140 following a crash. The Westborough Fire Department tweeted that the crash involved a tractor trailer and car. A...
SHREWSBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Will Massachusetts roads be icy after Friday’s winter storm?

The forecasted weather conditions for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning could not be more different. From rain pouring down in temperatures over 50 degrees around midday Friday, the turnaround within just 12 hours will be stark. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the 20s by midnight and keep falling. By daybreak Saturday, Boston may be just 19 degrees. Worcester and Western Massachusetts will be colder.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bostonrealestatetimes.com

R.W. Holmes Negotiates the Sale of Albermarle Gardens in Newton, MA, for $29.55 Million

WAYLAND, MA–R.W. Holmes, one of the largest commercial brokerage firms serving tenants and landlords in Massachusetts for more than 45 years, announced that it recently negotiated the sale of Albemarle Gardens, a 112-unit multifamily community in Newton, MA, for $29,550,000. Garry Holmes, President of R.W. Holmes, represented the seller,...
NEWTON, MA

