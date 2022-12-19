Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Twitter Reacts To Rumor Of “Not Guilty” Tory Lanez Verdict
Jury deliberations will reportedly continue Friday morning. With testimonies and closing statements bringing Tory Lanez’s trial to a close, many have been awaiting the jury’s verdict. On Thursday afternoon, word began circulating that the Toronto rapper was found not guilty with several outlets reporting it, though it has been found to be untrue.
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Called Out By Lil GotIt For Disrespecting Late YSL Rapper Lil Keed
6ix9ine has been steadily trolling Gunna since he took a plea deal in the YSL RICO Case, but his weaponization of Lil Keed’s death is a step too far for some. The Brooklyn rapper continued to taunt Gunna and the rest of YSL this week by digging up what he claims was Keed’s final Instagram Story prior to his May 2022 death, which insisted that YSL is a “family” and a “label,” not a “gang” or a “criminal organization,” as prosecutors have claimed.
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla Reflects On Past Relationships In ‘No More Love’ Video
GloRilla is reflecting on life and love of the past in her new visual, “No More Love.”. Directed by Diesel Filmz, Big Glo keeps it simple and hits the porch with her girls as she raps about the relationships she no longer experiences. The track is a cut off the Memphis native’s debut EP Anyways, Life’s Great…, which launched at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 with around 27k units.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chika Comes For 50 Cent After He Disses Megan Thee Stallion
The “BALENCIES” artist is making it known whose side she’s on as Thee Stallion’s trial with Tory Lanez wages on. When something big is happening in the hip-hop world, you can almost bet that 50 Cent will have something to say about it on social media. Of course, the ongoing Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion trial is no exception.
TMZ.com
Boosie Badazz Drops Takeoff Tribute Vid Mourning Late Migos Rapper
Boosie Badazz isn’t letting slain Migos rapper Takeoff’s name fade from memory -- he just released a touching visual for his “Rocketman” memorial song. The somber black-and-white video features Boosie overlooking a Takeoff portrait amid a candlelight vigil as he laments on past mistakes and ills within Black culture.
hotnewhiphop.com
Vivica Fox Goes Off On Joe Budden After He Disses Megan Thee Stallion
Budden says he just doens’t like Meg, and Vivica now tells him to “sit yo b*tch ass down.”. Ever since she was catapulted into stardom, Megan Thee Stallion has been a polarizing figure, and Joe Budden apparently isn’t a fan. Megan is currently in the throws of a court case involving Tory Lanez and the infamous shooting in July 2020. Megan contests Lanez shot her in her feet, but he says it was Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris.
50 Cent Turned Down $1.3 Million Record Deal From Universal Music Group
50 Cent once turned down a seven-figure recording deal with Universal Music Group in a strategic attempt to circumvent rival Irv Gotti sabotaging his career. In a recent interview, the 47-year-old spoke on the impact his opposition had on his decisions to decline the lucrative offer, which came during the massive bidding war he created in 2002.More from VIBE.comChika Blasts 50 Cent For Comparing Megan Thee Stallion To Jussie SmollettMaster P And Romeo Clash Over Family Business On Social Media50 Cent's New Drama Series 'Fightland' In Development At STARZ “Irv [Gotti] was talking in the interview and he was talking about...
hotnewhiphop.com
Joe Budden Issues Apology To Megan Thee Stallion Amid Tory Lanez Trial
“I’m apologizing for the careless manner in which I joked about her mental health,” Joe Budden said on the latest episode of his podcast. Joe Budden offered an apology to Megan Thee Stallion following disparaging remarks about the “Savage” rapper on a recent podcast. On a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Deb Antney Thought Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Would “Lock In”
She speaks on artists paving the way for a new generation and hoping that Cardi & Nicki would be close. The impact that women in Rap have on the industry is unprecedented, and Deb Antney has been tracking its progression. As more ladies are staking their claims in Hip Hop, we’re seeing a rediscovered unity—although, there are still moments when internet rifts get the best of them. Antney was instrumental in Minaj’s rise to stardom, and on My Expert Opinion, she spoke about her former client.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk Documents Aftermath Of Nasty Car Crash: 'Any Day Can Be Your Last'
Lil Durk looks to have been involved in a nasty car accident and documented the aftermath on social media. In an Instagram post on Saturday (December 18), the Chicago rap star shared a photo of a black SUV on its side in the middle of a road with pieces of the vehicle scattered on the ground nearby.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Calls SZA’s ‘SOS’ “Incredible,” Says “Her Loss” Took 4 Months To Create
Drizzy can’t get enough of SZA’s record & also explains how long it took him to complete some of his fans’ favorite albums. SZA’s sophomore effort continues to be the talk of the town and even Drake can’t help but praise the record. After years of fans pleading in her comment sections, SZA dropped off SOS. It was a labor of love that took some time for the world to receive, and now that it’s here, the Top Dawg Entertainment artist’s growth is audible. Her fusion of several genres is done in a way only SZA can deliver. As SOS sits comfortably at No. 1 on the charts, a clip from Drake’s recent interview commanded attention.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Stylist Testifies, LA County DA Looking For Missing Ex-Bodyguard: Report
As we head into week two of Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s trial, more interesting testimony is coming out on the stand. Previously we heard from the shooting victim herself, as well as her ex-best friend, Kelsey Harris. Now, other figures such as her former stylist, EJ King, have been sharing the details that they recall from that fateful night.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock’s Brother Confronts Blueface About Their Physical Violence: Watch
You can catch all the drama as it plays out on tonight’s episode of “Crazy In Love,” streaming exclusively on Zeus. Even if you’re not a reality TV fanatic, it’s hard to deny the appeal of Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s new show. Their relationship certainly won’t be winning any “couple goals” awards anytime soon. However, they do know how to entertain a crowd with their dramatic antics.
Lil Wayne Treated 150 Teenagers to a 'Weezy Christmas' Party at Dave & Buster's in New Orleans
The event celebrated children for good grades and their involvement in sports like football, basketball, baseball, soccer and tennis Lil Wayne is all about rewarding young people for their hard work and giving back this holiday season. Over the weekend, the Young Money rapper hosted "A Weezy Christmas" for the youth in his hometown of New Orleans at Dave & Buster's. "This Christmas @mackmaine4president & I wanted to give some future hall of famers the gift of game w/ the help of @Wilson 🤙🏾," he wrote on Instagram, sharing a series...
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Defends Megan Thee Stallion Against “Vultures”
Her polarizing takes usually divide, and she is calling out the Black community for not canceling Tory. An ally that we’re sure Megan Thee Stallion didn’t expect to have is Candace Owens. The case against Tory Lanez is inching to its conclusion as he defends himself against allegations of assault. Megan testified that Lanez shot her in 2020, but he says otherwise. His defense argued that it was Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris, who pulled the trigger.
hotnewhiphop.com
Wack 100 Checks DJ Akademiks Over Gunna Snitching Allegations
Disregarding reports from Akademiks, the artist manager joins 6ix9ine in accusing Gunna of snitching. It’s been less than a week since Gunna’s release from jail after taking a plea deal. As the story and YSL’s RICO case as a whole continue to develop, many big names are weighing...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chloe Bailey Debuts New Hairstyle In Holiday-Themed Shoot
The R&B songstress recently opened up about her hair journey in an interview with Tracee Ellis Ross. Though Chloe Bailey has been known for wearing stylish loc hairstyles since childhood, the “For The Night” singer has switched things up for a sultry holiday-themed photoshoot. The 24-year-old debuted a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Justin Bieber Nearing Close In $200M Deal For Music Catalog
Justin Bieber is reportedly the latest artist who is looking to sell their catalog. More artists are selling the rights to their catalogs for exorbitant amounts. Justin Bieber is the latest to hop on this trend, and it seems like he could be cashing out on nearly a quarter million.
Young Thug Adds Hip-Hop Experts To Witness List For YSL RICO Trial
Young Thug’s legal team has submitted the rapper’s witness list as he prepares to face trial and appears to be leaning on the expertise of Hip-Hop historians and authors to help plead his case. According to AllHipHop, Thug’s witness list was turned in on Sunday (Dec. 18) and includes a number of esteemed authors and college professors, who are considered experts of Hip-Hop culture and rap lyrics. Among those who could possibly appear in court on the Slime Language rapper’s behalf are Dr. Erik Nielson, who co-authored the book Rap on Trial: Race, Lyrics and Guilt in America, Dr. Adam...
hotnewhiphop.com
Baby Tate Airs Out Hitmaka On New Song “Pu$$y R@pp3r”
Baby Tate fired back at Hitmaka’s recent criticism of women in rap with her latest song, “Pu$$y R@pp3r.”. The “Thot Box” producer recently caused an uproar after he said he wanted to hear more women with “strictly bars.” He explained that he wasn’t a fan of “pussy rap,” claiming that it lost its appeal in recent times.
