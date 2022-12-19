ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway Digest

NBC Sports to Present 80+ Hours of 2023 Imsa Weathertech Sportscar Championship Coverage Across NBC, Peacock and USA Network

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

SRX Announces 2023 Schedule and Tracks

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) have announced their 2023 season schedule. The races will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding. The series will kick off its 2023 schedule at Stafford...
MISSOURI STATE
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty will ride in the 2023 Rose Parade®

NASCAR is turning the 2023 Rose Parade® presented by Honda into a royal processional fit for “The King.”. The sanctioning body announced today that Richard Petty will ride atop its historic float “Always Forward” that celebrates NASCAR’s 75th anniversary and the upcoming Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. The parade, which will be held on Monday, Jan. 2., is part of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® which also features the famed Rose Bowl Game®.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Speedway Digest

Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports Partner with Jessie Rees Foundation for Six Races in 2023

One of the most powerful and inspirational speeches across the American sports landscape was given at the inaugural ESPY Awards on March 4, 1993, when Jim Valvano was presented the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. There, he addressed an audience filled with his friends, family and contemporaries. Of course, Valvano had been diagnosed with terminal cancer – the award an acknowledgement of his condition – and passed away less than two months later.
Speedway Digest

Movin’ on up! Rahal Excited to Contend for Overall Wins

Bobby Rahal is justifiably proud as he surveys Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s brand-new race shop from his upper-level corner office. The expansive facility in the northern Indianapolis suburb houses Rahal’s IndyCar effort along with BMW M Team RLL, the German marque’s works partner, fielding a pair of BMW M Hybrid V8 prototypes in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
OHIO STATE
Speedway Digest

Brayton Laster to Return for a Pair of Races with Mullins Racing

After making his ARCA Menards Series debut with Mullins Racing last season, 20-year-old Brayton Laster will return to the team for a pair of events in 2023. Laster, from Greenwood, Indiana, will once again compete in the opening race of the ARCA Menards Series season at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18 and the third race of the year at Talladega Superspeedway on April 22.
GREENWOOD, IN
Speedway Digest

Tommy Dunkel Placed 13th in Turkey Night Grand Prix Sprint Car Main – Chili Bowl Next

At the 81st Annual Turkey Night Grand Prix at the Ventura Raceway on November 26th, Menifee, California’s Tommy Dunkel caught the eyes of many in the near-sellout crowd when he moved up from 22nd to finish 13th in the sprint car main event. Only two other drivers advanced more than Dunkel in the 30-lap race on the famous 1/5 mile track located on the beach at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.
VENTURA, CA
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy