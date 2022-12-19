NBC Sports to Present 80+ Hours of 2023 Imsa Weathertech Sportscar Championship Coverage Across NBC, Peacock and USA Network

Read full article on original website
SRX Announces 2023 Schedule and Tracks
Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) have announced their 2023 season schedule. The races will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding. The series will kick off its 2023 schedule at Stafford...
NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty will ride in the 2023 Rose Parade®
NASCAR is turning the 2023 Rose Parade® presented by Honda into a royal processional fit for “The King.”. The sanctioning body announced today that Richard Petty will ride atop its historic float “Always Forward” that celebrates NASCAR’s 75th anniversary and the upcoming Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. The parade, which will be held on Monday, Jan. 2., is part of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® which also features the famed Rose Bowl Game®.
Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports Partner with Jessie Rees Foundation for Six Races in 2023
One of the most powerful and inspirational speeches across the American sports landscape was given at the inaugural ESPY Awards on March 4, 1993, when Jim Valvano was presented the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. There, he addressed an audience filled with his friends, family and contemporaries. Of course, Valvano had been diagnosed with terminal cancer – the award an acknowledgement of his condition – and passed away less than two months later.
Movin’ on up! Rahal Excited to Contend for Overall Wins
Bobby Rahal is justifiably proud as he surveys Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s brand-new race shop from his upper-level corner office. The expansive facility in the northern Indianapolis suburb houses Rahal’s IndyCar effort along with BMW M Team RLL, the German marque’s works partner, fielding a pair of BMW M Hybrid V8 prototypes in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
The Million Dollar Drag Race is moving to World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023
Next season there will be one million exciting reasons to head to the Midwest as World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will become the new host venue for the 28th annual Mickey Thompson Million Dollar Drag Race on September 12-16, 2023. Folk Promotions considered countless race tracks in search...
Stafford Speedway to host SRX Racing July 13th for Thursday Night Thunder Live on ESPN
Superstar Racing Experience officials have announced their 2023 season schedule and for the 3rd consecutive season will make a stop at Stafford Speedway. Stafford Springs, CT will host the first event of the 2023 season, Thursday, July 13th. The entire SRX schedule will air live on ESPN under the “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.
Brayton Laster to Return for a Pair of Races with Mullins Racing
After making his ARCA Menards Series debut with Mullins Racing last season, 20-year-old Brayton Laster will return to the team for a pair of events in 2023. Laster, from Greenwood, Indiana, will once again compete in the opening race of the ARCA Menards Series season at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18 and the third race of the year at Talladega Superspeedway on April 22.
$100,000 on the Line For USAC’s NOS Energy Drink Hoosier Trifecta
USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship competitors will be racing for up to $100,000 in prize money across three marquee events in the state of Indiana during the 2023 season. USAC’s NOS Energy Drink Hoosier Trifecta brings substantial increases in the winner’s share for this upcoming season’s Sprint Car Smackdown,...
Tommy Dunkel Placed 13th in Turkey Night Grand Prix Sprint Car Main – Chili Bowl Next
At the 81st Annual Turkey Night Grand Prix at the Ventura Raceway on November 26th, Menifee, California’s Tommy Dunkel caught the eyes of many in the near-sellout crowd when he moved up from 22nd to finish 13th in the sprint car main event. Only two other drivers advanced more than Dunkel in the 30-lap race on the famous 1/5 mile track located on the beach at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.
Hickory Motor Speedway Date Completes ASA STARS 2023 Schedule
The lone date missing from the 2023 ASA STARS National Tour is no longer a mystery. Series officials announced today that Thursday, May 25 will be the race date for the national pavement Super Late Model series event at the Hickory Motor Speedway in North Carolina. The midweek race serves...
