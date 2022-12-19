There is no doubt that the New England Patriots’ offense is an issue. But what specifically has led to a season’s worth of problems?. The Patriots have averaged a total of 21.4 points per game, which is 17th in the NFL. Not so bad right? Wrong. New England ranks 23rd in passing yards, 19th in rushing yards and 25th in first down percentage per game. Those are bad numbers no matter which way you slice it. But, again, the question remains what has led to the issues.

13 HOURS AGO