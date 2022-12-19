Read full article on original website
Snoop Dogg Hilariously Speculates What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Loss
It’s official: Everyone (and we mean everyone) is getting their laughs about the Patriots now. New England’s unthinkable mental fumble at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders isn’t going away. Jakobi Meyers’ lateral falling right into the hands of Chandler Jones is going to be played for years to come.
Ex-Patriot Willie McGinest Makes First Comments After Arrest
New England Patriots Hall of Famer Willie McGinest made his first public comments Tuesday following his arrest Monday. The 51-year-old was arrested in Los Angeles on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The felony charge arose from an incident that occurred Dec. 9 at Delilah in West Hollywood. During a restaurant brawl, McGinest was seen on video picking up a bottle.
Former Patriot Now Joe Burrow, Bengals ‘Ultimate Locker Room Guy’
Ted Karras joined the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason after spending five of his first six seasons with the New England Patriots. And Karras, who developed a reputation as one of the most approachable players in the Patriots locker room, has fit in seamlessly in Cincinnati. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showered Karras in praise Monday when speaking about the offensive lineman, who’s versatility previously displayed in New England has helped in the first year of his three-year deal.
Robert Kraft Makes Gesture To Patriots Fan From Viral Raiders Video
After catching wind of a viral video from Sunday’s game in Las Vegas that featured a Raiders fan screaming relentlessly in the face of a Patriots fan, New England owner Robert Kraft made a classy gesture. Kraft invited Patriots fan Jerry Edmond to Gillette Stadium for this Saturday’s Week...
Antonio Brown Not Facing Criminal Charges After Arrest Warrant Withdrawn
Antonio Brown reportedly will no longer face criminal charges after officials withdrew the former NFL wide receiver’s arrest warrant Wednesday. The 34-year-old potentially faced jail time over an alleged battery. A woman accused Brown of throwing a shoe at her during a violent incident on Nov. 28 at a home in South Tampa. Brown also allegedly was involved in a police standoff over his arrest warrant.
Rob Gronkowski’s ‘Bored’ Tweet Leads To Predictable Result
NFL fans were caught in another bait-and-switch Thursday. Twitter was in an uproar after Rob Gronkowski tweeted he was “kinda bored” Wednesday. Multiple fan bases wanted the retired tight end and FOX Sports analyst to come back to their team, especially the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Matthew Judon Chosen As Patriots’ Lone Representative For 2023 Pro Bowl
The NFL has officially announced the rosters for the inaugural 2023 Pro Bowl Games, and the New England Patriots only have one representative. Judon, who is in his seventh NFL season, is headed to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl and second straight with the Patriots. Through 14 games he has a career-high 14.5 sacks, making him the fourth New England player with back-to-back 10-plus sack totals.
NFL Fans React Irrationally After Rob Gronkowski ‘Bored’ Tweet
Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski lit a match Wednesday evening as he seemingly sat back and watched NFL Twitter burn to the ground. In Gronkowski’s defense, it didn’t take much. A simple tweet expressing how he was “kinda bored” did the trick with football fans immediately reacting irrationally. Of course, many quickly turned that tweet into the belief the retired pass-catcher and current FOX Sports analyst might return to the playing field with Week 16 quickly approaching.
Stephen A. Smith At WrestleMania 39? ESPN Star Teases WWE Appearance
Stephen A. Smith revealed Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take” that he’ll be at WrestleMania 39. So, will WWE use the polarizing pundit as part of its two-night extravaganza at SoFi Stadium?. WWE legend Ric Flair teased the opportunity during an interview to promote his upcoming documentary,...
Did Patriots Call Rob Gronkowski After ‘I’m Kinda Bored’ Tweet?
Rob Gronkowski got Twitter in a frenzy when he tweeted out he was “bored,” and it appears social media wasn’t the only place that got caught in the hype. The retired NFL tight end and FOX Sports analyst tweeted, “I’m kinda bored,” Wednesday, and it turned out to be a tease for his partnership with FanDuel.
Bill Belichick Sidesteps Question About Mac Jones’ Job Security
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have three games remaining on their regular-season schedule. Will Mac Jones be their starting quarterback for all three?. Head coach Bill Belichick declined to answer that question Wednesday as the Patriots continued preparations for their Christmas Eve matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Biggest Problem For Patriots Offense? This NFL Pundit Has An Opinion
There is no doubt that the New England Patriots’ offense is an issue. But what specifically has led to a season’s worth of problems?. The Patriots have averaged a total of 21.4 points per game, which is 17th in the NFL. Not so bad right? Wrong. New England ranks 23rd in passing yards, 19th in rushing yards and 25th in first down percentage per game. Those are bad numbers no matter which way you slice it. But, again, the question remains what has led to the issues.
Patriots Rumors: Colts Poach Linebacker Off Pats’ Practice Squad
Cameron McGrone could make his NFL debut this weekend, but it won’t be with the New England Patriots. The Indianapolis Colts are signing the second-year linebacker off New England’s practice squad, according to a report Tuesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Per NFL rules, the Colts must carry McGrone on their 53-man roster for at least three weeks.
Where Patriots Would Pick In 2023 NFL Draft If Season Ended Today
In 2020, otherwise known as the “Cam Newton Year,” the Patriots basically were out of the playoff race by late December. Consequently, many fans shifted their focus toward the NFL draft and who/when New England could pick. Well, history is repeating itself. The 7-7 Patriots currently are on...
Commanders Could Reportedly Sell For Insane Amount Of Money
If you know anything about the NFL, you know that teams sell for a lot of money. But this reported offer for the Washington Commanders is absurd. Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who’s been involved in more controversies than winning seasons during his 23 years in Washington, has reportedly hired Bank of America to gauge interest on “potential transactions” of the team. Despite the ridiculous amount that would need to be done following a potential sale, there seems to be plenty of interest.
NFL Rumors: Ravens Claim Veteran Wideout To Aid Struggling Offense
The Baltimore Ravens are searching for answers on offense after an abysmal few weeks on that side of the ball. With the offense struggling, the Ravens elected to claim a veteran wide receiver off the waiver wire Tuesday in an effort to try to get their attack back on track. Baltimore reportedly added Sammy Watkins, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Watkins was released by the Green Bay Packers just hours before their win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.
