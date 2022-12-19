Read full article on original website
SRX Announces 2023 Schedule and Tracks
Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) have announced their 2023 season schedule. The races will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding. The series will kick off its 2023 schedule at Stafford...
Grandview Speedway Releases Update for Tire and Rule Information, Season Opens April 1
Track officials from Grandview Speedway are releasing some more information regarding the upcoming 2023 race season. An update regarding the American Racer tires that are used for competition at Grandview Speedway will have some changes for the new season. Tires will no longer be marked with the Grandview Speedway stamp,...
JDC-Miller Plays the GTP Waiting Game
Good things come to those who wait. At least John Church and his colleagues at JDC-Miller MotorSports hope so. For while the likes of the factory teams for Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche – the manufacturers competing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s new top prototype class, Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) – are pounding around racetracks preparing for a new era of IMSA competition, JDC-Miller MotorSports is playing a waiting game.
Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports Partner with Jessie Rees Foundation for Six Races in 2023
One of the most powerful and inspirational speeches across the American sports landscape was given at the inaugural ESPY Awards on March 4, 1993, when Jim Valvano was presented the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. There, he addressed an audience filled with his friends, family and contemporaries. Of course, Valvano had been diagnosed with terminal cancer – the award an acknowledgement of his condition – and passed away less than two months later.
The Million Dollar Drag Race is moving to World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023
Next season there will be one million exciting reasons to head to the Midwest as World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will become the new host venue for the 28th annual Mickey Thompson Million Dollar Drag Race on September 12-16, 2023. Folk Promotions considered countless race tracks in search...
Josh Williams Returns to DGM Racing in 2023
With a renewed partnership, DGM Racing and Josh Williams have their eyes set on their 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Coming off a 15th-place finish together in the championship race at Phoenix Raceway, Williams will return to the No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro with many of his cornerstone partners. Key partners supporting his fifth full-time NXS season include Alloy Employer Services, Star-Tron, Sleep Well Inc., Coolray and General Formulations.
NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty will ride in the 2023 Rose Parade®
NASCAR is turning the 2023 Rose Parade® presented by Honda into a royal processional fit for “The King.”. The sanctioning body announced today that Richard Petty will ride atop its historic float “Always Forward” that celebrates NASCAR’s 75th anniversary and the upcoming Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. The parade, which will be held on Monday, Jan. 2., is part of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® which also features the famed Rose Bowl Game®.
Brayton Laster to Return for a Pair of Races with Mullins Racing
After making his ARCA Menards Series debut with Mullins Racing last season, 20-year-old Brayton Laster will return to the team for a pair of events in 2023. Laster, from Greenwood, Indiana, will once again compete in the opening race of the ARCA Menards Series season at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18 and the third race of the year at Talladega Superspeedway on April 22.
Still Unfinished Business Left for Formula 1 Legend Lewis Hamilton
The 2022 Formula One season is very much one that British driver Lewis Hamilton will be looking to forget. Having won six of the previous eight world titles and running Max Verstappen all the way to the wire in 2021, many would have expected the Mercedes driver to put up a similar fight this time around, but it hasn’t proven to be the case.
Tommy Dunkel Placed 13th in Turkey Night Grand Prix Sprint Car Main – Chili Bowl Next
At the 81st Annual Turkey Night Grand Prix at the Ventura Raceway on November 26th, Menifee, California’s Tommy Dunkel caught the eyes of many in the near-sellout crowd when he moved up from 22nd to finish 13th in the sprint car main event. Only two other drivers advanced more than Dunkel in the 30-lap race on the famous 1/5 mile track located on the beach at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.
Hickory Motor Speedway Date Completes ASA STARS 2023 Schedule
The lone date missing from the 2023 ASA STARS National Tour is no longer a mystery. Series officials announced today that Thursday, May 25 will be the race date for the national pavement Super Late Model series event at the Hickory Motor Speedway in North Carolina. The midweek race serves...
