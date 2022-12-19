ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AAA encourages you to inspect your vehicle before the holiday travel rush

By Steven Ponson
 3 days ago
Jacksonville FL — This year nearly 5.8 million Floridians are expected to travel during the end-of-the-year holiday period according to AAA. We’re told that’s an increase of more than 110,000 people than last year and a 2% increase from 2019. This increase in expected travelers comes after a busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

To help you from becoming one of the nearly 899,000 stranded drivers AAA is estimating, you are encouraged to inspect your vehicle before hitting the road. AAA says the most common reasons people need help are dead batteries, flat tires, and lockouts. When inspecting your vehicle make sure you take a look at everything from your tires and brakes to lights and wiper blades. Also, AAA says don’t forget about your vehicle’s emergency kit, which should include jumper cables, a first-aid kit, flashlights with extra batteries, and more.

If you need to find a AAA-approved repair shop, click here.

The holiday travel period AAA has is from December 23rd to January 2nd.

Jacksonville, FL
