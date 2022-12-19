SBLive's Minnesota high school basketball top performers (Dec. 12-18)

The following athletes will be nominated in this weeks' SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email varriano34@gmail.com with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line .

Boys’ Basketball

Braeden O’Neil, Norwood Young America

The senior scored 22 points in a 69-55 win over Tri-City United on December 13, and he had another 26 points at Mayer Lutheran in a 72-42 rout on December 16. He leads the state in points scored with 202, and his 33.7 points-per-game average is third-best.

Aiden Johnson, Legacy Christian

The senior forward scored 30 points and had 14 rebounds in a 98-72 win over West Lutheran on December 12. He had 31 points and 17 boards in an 85-55 win over United Christian Academy on December 16. The next day he scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in an 83-62 win over Mountain Iron-Buhl. His 78 rebounds are second-most in Minnesota, his 17 blocks are the most in the state and his 13 rebounds per game is fourth-best in the state, according to MNbasketballhub.

Ben Kopetzki, Andover

The senior guard scored 31 points, dished eight assists, grabbed four rebounds and had four steals in a thrilling, 93-90 win at Osseo on December 13. He had 21 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals in a 74-64 win at Spring Lake Park on December 15. He also scored 33 points in another thrilling game, an 82-78 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s on December 17. His 34.2 points-per-game scoring average is second-best in the state.

Max Briggs, New Life Academy

The senior guard scored 22 points and had 15 assists in an 89-66 win over Concordia Academy on December 13. On December 16 he had 13 assists and 11 points at Cristo Rey Jesuit, an 81-56 drubbing. His 57 assists lead the state.

Jerome Williams, Minnehaha Academy

The junior guard scored 25 points in an 80-46 rout of Minneapolis Henry on December 12, had 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds in a 91-63 win at Blake on December 16, and he had 23 points and five assists in an 86-75 win over Cherry the next day. His 154 points are fourth-most in Minnesota.

Girls’ Basketball

Jordan Zubich, Mountain Iron-Buhl

On December 12, she scored 37 points and had seven rebounds in an 84-63 win at Menahga. On December 16, she scored 39 points, grabbed seven boards and dished four assists in an 80-35 drubbing of South Ridge. She leads the state in points scored with 204 and is second in scoring average (29.1).

Addi Mack, Minnehaha Academy

The sophomore guard scored 33 points on December 15, and came back the next day with a 29-point performance in a 79-31 rout of Blake. She added six rebounds in each game and had 10 assists and four steals in total. She’s third in scoring average with 28.2 points per game.

Drew Johnston, Roseville

The senior hit eight threes on two occasions: a 93-36 win at Woodbury and a 64-58 win at Spring Lake Park. She scored 57 points in those two games and leads the state in three-pointers made with 34.

Madlin Freking, Anoka

The sophomore forward had 20 points and 15 rebounds in a 75-58 win over Park Center on December 13, and she scored 19 points and collected 19 boards in a 60-42 win over Totino-Grace on December 15. She’s third in the state with 77 rebounds.

Kate Thayer, Northome-Kelliher

The freshman guard scored 15 points and had 11 steals in a 72-36 drubbing of Warroad on December 12. She was three assists shy of a triple-double. Her 41 steals are eight more than the next best total.