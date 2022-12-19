ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

One wounded in Sunset shooting early Monday

One person was wounded in a shooting early Monday, Sunset Police say. Department spokesman Major Peter Guidry III said police were called to the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Pershing Highway at about 2 a.m. Monday. Grand Coteau Police and St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to assist, Guidry...
SUNSET, LA
theadvocate.com

Scott apartment complex evacuated because of chemical smell

According to Chief Chad P. Sonnier, Scott Fire Department was dispatched to the Ile Des Cannes apartment complex around 8 p.m. Sunday because of a chemical smell in the area. During the investigation, firefighters determined that the bedroom of a downstairs apartment was being utilized as a storage area for an occupant’s lawn service. Several gas cans were also discovered in the room. The vapors from the downstairs apartment spread throughout the fourplex.
SCOTT, LA
theadvocate.com

Bodies piled up at these Louisiana hotels. Did corporate owners ignore the problem?

Before he was shot from behind in a motel parking lot, Sedrick Lewis struggled to extricate himself from the underworld of drugs and violence that had taken hold there. Lewis had held a job before he moved into a room at the FairBridge Inn Express off Interstate 12, said one of his friends who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation from people living at the motel. The shingled, three-story building is in a state of disrepair and sits near a Waffle House, Exxon station and other boarding houses.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Dec. 28, 2022

Mayor-elect David McDavid and newly elected members of the Zachary City Council, chief of police and city court judge will take their oaths of office at 7 p.m. Jan. 9. The ceremony will take place at Fellowship Church, 1555 E. Mount Pleasant Road. The public is invited. The ceremony will...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Dec. 28, 2022

As I write this days before Christmas 2022, the forecasts are for several consecutive days of below freezing temperatures. This brings back memories of Christmas 1989. I was running The Watchman in Clinton. My parents were in New Orleans. And a large part of my mother’s family was heading to New Orleans.
LIVINGSTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Rotary Club restores access to Baker woman's home with ramp

Members of the Zachary Rotary Club recently constructed a handicap ramp for a Baker resident diagnosed with severe spinal stenosis. Veronica Duke suffered from weakness in her left leg and could not leave her mobile home safely. The Zachary Rotary Club decided to step up and help build an elevated ramp that would make her home accessible.
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana Briefs for Dec. 25

Flipped Calcasieu homes go for 2.5 times purchase price. The typical flipped home in the Lake Charles area sold for more than 2½ times the price the flipper initially paid for it during the third quarter, data shows. Flipping homes in the area that is still recovering from two...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Assembly presents debutantes at annual ball

The Baton Rouge Assembly introduced 10 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 25 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. Caroline Wheaton Bardwell, daughter of Anna Katherine and Scott Bardwell. Anne Joyner Brown, daughter of Kate and Tee Brown. Caroline Annesley Creech, daughter of Katherine Elliott...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Photos: Christmas Eve Bonfires light the way for Papa Noel

Bonfires lit up the night sky along the Mississippi as the residents of St. James Parish in the towns of Gramercy, Lutcher and Garyville held their traditional Christmas Eve bonfires. The bonfires are lit to help guide the way along the river for Papa Noel, the French version of Santa Claus. Despite the cold weather people from all over Louisiana and the US spent their evening celebrating and enjoying miles of bonfires.
GARYVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

New hires at Mary Bird Perkins, Adams and Reese

Dr. J. Ryan Shows and Dr. Lauren Zatarain will begin practicing at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, effective Jan. 4. Shows and Zatarain will join Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates. Shows earned a medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. He completed his residency in internal medicine at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Ascension for Dec. 28, 2022

Submission deadlines for The Ascension Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 28 for the Jan. 4 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings. Parish offices close. Ascension Parish government offices will be closed Friday and Monday for the New Year's holiday. Marketplace...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Livingston Parish Retired Teachers Association hold Christmas event

The Livingston Parish Retired Teachers Association held its annual Christmas Luncheon on Dec. 12 at Big Mike's Restaurant. Special guests were state Rep. Buddy Mincey and state Sen. Rogers Pope. Mincey updated the group on legislative action, education summits and infrastructure improvements. The teachers and guests enjoyed a Festive Foto...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Sunshine Ladies end year with holiday events

On Dec. 16, Sunshine Ladies President Ann Bourliea, Ginny Shartle, Sheila Gagliano, Gail Riche, Anita Murray and Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community President Marie Heck held the monthly bingo at the Hammond Nursing Home, with lots of prizes for the residents, including plenty of stuffed animals. Following bingo at...
HAMMOND, LA

