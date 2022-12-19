Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Man arrested for kidnapping, raping woman in the woods in Denham Springs, police say
A man suspected of kidnapping a woman, taking her into a wooded area near Denham Springs and raping her several weeks ago has been arrested, police say. Devin Brazile was arrested Monday morning and will be booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center, Denham Springs Police Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Sterling said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
One wounded in Sunset shooting early Monday
One person was wounded in a shooting early Monday, Sunset Police say. Department spokesman Major Peter Guidry III said police were called to the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Pershing Highway at about 2 a.m. Monday. Grand Coteau Police and St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to assist, Guidry...
theadvocate.com
21-year-old killed at apartment complex near LSU identified, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police have identified the person killed in the shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex near LSU's campus. Police say Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot at The Lark Baton Rouge apartment complex around 7:45 a.m. and died at the scene. Police told Lark Management, which operates the complex, they...
theadvocate.com
Scott apartment complex evacuated because of chemical smell
According to Chief Chad P. Sonnier, Scott Fire Department was dispatched to the Ile Des Cannes apartment complex around 8 p.m. Sunday because of a chemical smell in the area. During the investigation, firefighters determined that the bedroom of a downstairs apartment was being utilized as a storage area for an occupant’s lawn service. Several gas cans were also discovered in the room. The vapors from the downstairs apartment spread throughout the fourplex.
theadvocate.com
Oven used to supplement heaters triggers fire in kitchen of Baton Rouge home, officials say
Baton Rouge firefighters say a family using an oven to supplement the heater in a house in the Homewood subdivision accidentally set the kitchen on fire. The fire was reported on Christmas Eve morning when temperatures were in the upper 20s. According to a statement from the Baton Rouge Fire...
theadvocate.com
Bodies piled up at these Louisiana hotels. Did corporate owners ignore the problem?
Before he was shot from behind in a motel parking lot, Sedrick Lewis struggled to extricate himself from the underworld of drugs and violence that had taken hold there. Lewis had held a job before he moved into a room at the FairBridge Inn Express off Interstate 12, said one of his friends who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation from people living at the motel. The shingled, three-story building is in a state of disrepair and sits near a Waffle House, Exxon station and other boarding houses.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Dec. 28, 2022
Mayor-elect David McDavid and newly elected members of the Zachary City Council, chief of police and city court judge will take their oaths of office at 7 p.m. Jan. 9. The ceremony will take place at Fellowship Church, 1555 E. Mount Pleasant Road. The public is invited. The ceremony will...
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Dec. 28, 2022
As I write this days before Christmas 2022, the forecasts are for several consecutive days of below freezing temperatures. This brings back memories of Christmas 1989. I was running The Watchman in Clinton. My parents were in New Orleans. And a large part of my mother’s family was heading to New Orleans.
theadvocate.com
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Dec. 28, 2022
Editor's note: Be sure to check with the site to verify holiday hours. The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday:...
theadvocate.com
Zachary Rotary Club restores access to Baker woman's home with ramp
Members of the Zachary Rotary Club recently constructed a handicap ramp for a Baker resident diagnosed with severe spinal stenosis. Veronica Duke suffered from weakness in her left leg and could not leave her mobile home safely. The Zachary Rotary Club decided to step up and help build an elevated ramp that would make her home accessible.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana Briefs for Dec. 25
Flipped Calcasieu homes go for 2.5 times purchase price. The typical flipped home in the Lake Charles area sold for more than 2½ times the price the flipper initially paid for it during the third quarter, data shows. Flipping homes in the area that is still recovering from two...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Assembly presents debutantes at annual ball
The Baton Rouge Assembly introduced 10 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 25 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. Caroline Wheaton Bardwell, daughter of Anna Katherine and Scott Bardwell. Anne Joyner Brown, daughter of Kate and Tee Brown. Caroline Annesley Creech, daughter of Katherine Elliott...
theadvocate.com
Photos: Christmas Eve Bonfires light the way for Papa Noel
Bonfires lit up the night sky along the Mississippi as the residents of St. James Parish in the towns of Gramercy, Lutcher and Garyville held their traditional Christmas Eve bonfires. The bonfires are lit to help guide the way along the river for Papa Noel, the French version of Santa Claus. Despite the cold weather people from all over Louisiana and the US spent their evening celebrating and enjoying miles of bonfires.
theadvocate.com
New hires at Mary Bird Perkins, Adams and Reese
Dr. J. Ryan Shows and Dr. Lauren Zatarain will begin practicing at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, effective Jan. 4. Shows and Zatarain will join Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates. Shows earned a medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. He completed his residency in internal medicine at...
theadvocate.com
Around Ascension for Dec. 28, 2022
Submission deadlines for The Ascension Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 28 for the Jan. 4 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings. Parish offices close. Ascension Parish government offices will be closed Friday and Monday for the New Year's holiday. Marketplace...
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish school board bans critical race theory, though not much expected to change
When the Livingston Parish School Board passed a resolution opposing critical race theory and "other race-based training," the goal was not to halt any teaching currently underway in parish classrooms, but rather to prevent such rhetoric from entering them, according to the board member who proposed the measure. The school...
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish Retired Teachers Association hold Christmas event
The Livingston Parish Retired Teachers Association held its annual Christmas Luncheon on Dec. 12 at Big Mike's Restaurant. Special guests were state Rep. Buddy Mincey and state Sen. Rogers Pope. Mincey updated the group on legislative action, education summits and infrastructure improvements. The teachers and guests enjoyed a Festive Foto...
theadvocate.com
Feu follet or atmospheric mirage? The story behind the mysterious light in Pointe Coupee
If you want to see the light, you'll need to plan a trip to Pointe Coupee Parish's countryside. Wait, you were thinking about the other light — the light at the end of the tunnel — weren't you? Or maybe the kind found in the enlightenment of truth?
theadvocate.com
A few suggestions for ringing in 2023, a gnocchi workshop and a whiskey and cigar dinner
There are only a few days left in 2022, which means the clock is ticking on those New Year's Eve dinner reservations. If you haven't yet made yours, there still may be time. Here are a few suggestions for places to go:. Rouj Creole. Tickets are on sale for the...
theadvocate.com
Sunshine Ladies end year with holiday events
On Dec. 16, Sunshine Ladies President Ann Bourliea, Ginny Shartle, Sheila Gagliano, Gail Riche, Anita Murray and Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community President Marie Heck held the monthly bingo at the Hammond Nursing Home, with lots of prizes for the residents, including plenty of stuffed animals. Following bingo at...
Comments / 0