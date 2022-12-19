Read full article on original website
Parents of Sex-Trafficking Victim Who Was Snatched at Mavs Game Fume at Officials
The family of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted at a Dallas Mavericks game and victimized in a sex-trafficking scheme in April are still furious with how they say stadium authorities and local officials botched the investigation. According to surveillance footage witnessed by the family, their daughter circled the Mavs stadium with unknown men, passing multiple security guards—even after her father, Kyle Morris, reported her missing. “I guess I am confused and frustrated as to why they didn't report that to all the security personnel,” Morris told KHOU 11. "I knew exactly what she was saying. I told them what she was wearing. She walked past several security personnel.” Authorities ultimately found the girl 11 days later in a hotel in Oklahoma City, after days of assault, drugging and abuse. But it would take officials another eight months to identify some persons of interest in the case, despite the child’s lucid memory. “There is some frustration and anger at those officers, particularly the one that sent me home that night,” Morris added.Read it at KHOU 11
FBI raids Fort Worth home and finds 21 victims of human trafficking
FORT WORTH, Texas — A house in the 1800 block of Miller Avenue in Fort Worth is at the center of a federal investigation into human trafficking. The FBI’s SWAT team raided the home Wednesday night and found 21 people inside, along with two suspects. “They went to...
Enraged Texas Border Patrol Agent Arrested For Road Rage
A Texas border patrol agent was involved in a violent road rage incident. 35-year-old Roman Rodriguez, a border patrol agent who was driving in Laredo, Texas, quickly found himself surrounded by local police. As Rodriguez was traveling down I-35, he engaged in a p[retty serious road rage incident. Over 10...
News Channel 25
2 of Texas' 10 Most Wanted offenders arrested: Texas DPS
AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's 10 Most Wanted offenders have been arrested, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Juan Favela. 64, of El Paso was arrested in Anthony, N.M., and Izeal Sullivan, 37, was arrested in San Antonio. Favela had been wanted since May 2022,...
iheart.com
Texas Man Caught On Camera Taking His Dead Father's Money
A Texas man is behind bars after allegedly taking money from his dead father's bank accounts. Daniel Lopez Jr., who was previously wanted for credit card or debit card abuse, was found and arrested Tuesday (December 20) in Lubbock, KAMC reports. His father, Daniel Jimenez Lopez, 70, was found dead on October 14 at the intersection of East County Road 7300 and County Road 3600. "His remains were in such a state that it was obvious he had been there for at least a month," the warrant said.
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX
Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
dallasexpress.com
Five Teens Shot at Dallas Convenience Store
Dallas Police are searching for a suspect who shot five people at a 7-Eleven Friday night. Officers responded to the shooting call that occurred just after 9 p.m., police said. The shooting happened near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Officers found five minors wounded from...
Godsey/Martin & IJUSTGOTHIT.COM Gifted $20,000 To Single Mothers & 200 Bikes To Dallas Families For Christmas!
Dallas, Texas – During the entire month of December, the Godsey/Martin and IJUSTGOTHIT.COM family have taken the time to share some Christmas cheer with local Texas families, gifting over 500 children with new bikes and presenting over $40,000 to deserving single mothers throughout the state. Following their stop in Houston, where an overwhelming 400 bikes were given to Houston area families, the Godsey/Martin & IJustGotHit.com team set out to Dallas to be a blessing to their next set of winners.
KTRE
From Kansas to California, missing dog has come home for holidays
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) - Santa is bringing one California woman a Christmas present a few days early, not from the North Pole, but from Kansas. Her lost dog somehow ended up there, and some kind-hearted people helped make sure he got home for the holidays. “I’m so excited to see...
After appeal dropped in court, 18- to 20-year-olds not banned from carrying handguns
The Texas state law barring 18 to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns is no more as of Wednesday.
Dallas man who shot a boy in the face has his appeal denied
Without comment, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has rejected the appeal of a Dallas man who created an uproar in September 2013 when he shot an eight year old boy in the face. The
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth police shoot suspect after chase
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera video of an officer shooting a suspect following a chase on Dec. 13. Police were called to an auto repair shop on White Settlement Road for a possible vehicle burglary. When officers arrived at the scene they learned a male...
Woman wounded in southeast Dallas; gunman still on the loose
A gunman is still on the run in Dallas where a woman was wounded over the weekend. He was was long gone by the time police arrived at the scene.
Dallas murder victim now identified
Police have now identified the murder victim found dead in North Dallas over the weekend. The case remains under investigation, as the killer is still on the loose.
Blaze reignites at Dallas condominium complex that caught fire this morning
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas condominium complex that caught fire early Wednesday morning has caught fire, again.At 1:50 a.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units were sent to a structure fire call at the Parkway Quarter Condominiums on Bent Tree Forest Drive. When firefighters arrived, officials say a fire was seen coming out of the second floor.While there, firefighters found that the flames were within the walls and between the floors and so they called for second and third-alarm responses. Approximately 60 to 70 firefighters then arrived to help. That fire was put out just after 5 a.m.According to investigators, the fire was most...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man Dies from Stab Injuries
The Dallas Police Department is investigating a lethal stabbing that occurred on Monday night, reported WFAA. According to police, they responded to a call on December 19 at 9 p.m. Arriving at the 4800 block of Bismark Drive, they discovered a male victim who had been stabbed. The victim, identified...
Once lost, now found: Baby Jesus figure to be returned to Fort Worth Nativity scene
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Nativity scene in Sundance Square will be complete once again. Fort Worth police have announced today that they have the stolen baby Jesus figure in their custody and that it will be returned back to the Nativity scene on the Plaza stage. No arrests have been made.Video released by Fort Worth police showed an unknown man wearing a gray collared, long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans taking the figure from its place in the arrangement on the Plaza stage on December 17. They said the suspect was seen leaving in a tan or grey colored SUV. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Fort Worth police.
Houston Chronicle
Neo-Nazis, leftist gun groups face off during protest at Grand Prairie drag show
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A protest at an all-ages drag show devolved into a face-off between neo-Nazis and leftist gun groups on Saturday — the latest and most intense confrontation over the performances which have become a flashpoint in the culture war on LGBTQ rights. The rally at...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on 4800 Bismark Drive
On December 19, 2022, at about 9:06 PM, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 4800 block of Bismark Drive. When officers arrived, they found Marktwon Daniell Hicks, 38, suffering from a stab wound. Hicks was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 226542-2022.
Cowboys DE Sam Williams taken to hospital after car accident
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was taken to the hospital today after his car was hit in Plano this afternoon.Plano police say the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Preston Road at Town Square Drive just south of the Sam Rayburn Tollway.A black Infiniti heading northbound was trying to make a left turn and hit Williams' black Corvette, which was headed southbound.Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries – mainly as a precaution, police said. No serious injuries have been reported.There have been no charges filed and there is no indication that alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor, according to police. Police and firefighters worked to clear debris from the street, which was blocked for a time.
