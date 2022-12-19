As of early Wednesday, a practically new 1992 Mazda Efini RX-7 Type R was on Bring a Trailer with a current bid of $7,777. And as much as I would love for that bid to stick — because that sequence of numbers next to a flawless RX-7 is just satisfying — it’s obvious that the luxury rebadged Mazda is worth more, especially to rotary fans for whom this machine represents the holy grail of the Mazda RX-7. There are still eight days left in the BaT auction, but the price is likely to go up by end of this sentence.

1 DAY AGO