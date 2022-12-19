Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
Customers Are Really Not Impressed With Kia Dealers
It would seem that Kia dealers have some work to do for the sake of the customers. A recent J.D. Power study shows that customers haven’t been enjoying the Kia dealer experience, which is kind of essential to selling cars. Those interactions and impressions have landed the Korean automaker dead last in customer satisfaction across all mass-market brands.
Jalopnik
Five Trends That Made 2022 the Toughest Car Market in Decades
If you were unfortunate enough to be in the market to buy a new or used car this year, you likely faced a level of frustration and sticker shock never before experienced. Here is a roundup of the major trends that made the 2022 car market the worst in our lifetime.
Jalopnik
Tesla Is Offering a $7,500 Discount on Model 3s and Model Ys Through the End of the Year
If you want to take delivery of a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y between Wednesday and December 31, the EV maker says that you’ll get a $7,500 “credit” in addition to free Supercharging for up to 10,000 miles. I’m sure this has nothing to do with Tesla trying to hit a quarterly sales target or falling demand for Teslas.
Jalopnik
Private Boeing 747 With Just Over 50 Flight Hours Scrapped
A Boeing 747 built for private use as a business jet is being scrapped. Despite leaving the assembly plant in Everett, Washington over a decade ago, this specific 747 had just over 50 flight hours. Life for the gigantic aircraft that have graced our skies hasn’t been easy since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. The aviation industry was already trending towards phasing out planes like the Boeing 747 and the Airbus A380 before 2020, but the drastic shift in market forces has hastened this transition. However, this private jumbo jet had a unique route to being scrapped in an Arizona boneyard.
Jalopnik
The 2023 Ram TRX Havoc Edition Costs $106,445
If there’s one problem with the Ram TRX, it’s that it’s not nearly expensive enough. Drive a Ford Raptor R, and everyone who sees you will know you spent six figures on a pickup truck. But a Ram TRX? It starts at a mere $85,685. Absolutely embarrassing. Imagine showing up at Costco in that thing looking like a peasant who couldn’t afford a nicer truck. Thankfully, Ram has fixed that problem with the 2023 TRX Havoc Edition.
Jalopnik
At $6,200, Could You Get a Charge Out Of This 2007 Dodge Charger R/T?
The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice Charger has the original Monroney sticker even though they aren’t the car’s original owner. Let’s see if this Hemi-powered sedan is priced to soon pass that heirloom on to a new owner. How valuable could baseball cards...
Jalopnik
These Are Your 2022 Automotive Highlights
We’ve just about made it through another year. With 2023 just days away, now is the time to look back on 2022 with some rose tinted glasses. It’s actually serendipitous that this is my last answer of the day for 2022, because it’s also the one year anniversary of me joining Jalopnik.
Jalopnik
Giant Bow Market Is Slowing Down Right Along With New Car Sales
Yes Virginia, people actually do put giant red bows on newly purchased vehicles and then give those vehicles as incredibly exorbitant gifts. Sales of those giant bows seemed to slowing down, however, right alongside the formerly hot automotive market. It’s another indication of recession (or bow-cession, as the Wall Street...
Jalopnik
How the Three Major Self-Driving Systems Stack Up
It seems every car maker is experimenting with advanced driver safety assistance systems — the long proper term for self-driving car features. Journalist Michael Wayland at CNBC. took a ride around Detroit in the three big names in the space — General Motors, Ford and Tesla — to find...
Jalopnik
2022 Was the Year of Automotive Recalls
This year will go on record as having the greatest number of recalls in the U.S. across a number of industries. Over one (1) billion products ranging from cars and electronics to food and medicine have been recalled in 2022, according to USA Today, and the year isn’t even over.
Jalopnik
This 1992 Mazda Efini RX-7 Type R on Bring a Trailer Is the Holy Grail of Rotary-Powered Mazdas
As of early Wednesday, a practically new 1992 Mazda Efini RX-7 Type R was on Bring a Trailer with a current bid of $7,777. And as much as I would love for that bid to stick — because that sequence of numbers next to a flawless RX-7 is just satisfying — it’s obvious that the luxury rebadged Mazda is worth more, especially to rotary fans for whom this machine represents the holy grail of the Mazda RX-7. There are still eight days left in the BaT auction, but the price is likely to go up by end of this sentence.
Jalopnik
Zagato Turned the Alfa Romeo Giulia Into a Glorious Two-Door Coupe
A partnership is a beautiful thing, especially when it lasts several decades, or in this case, 100 years. Something lasting that long, deserves a special gift, way above the nice dinners, or a trip abroad. What it needs a special-made car, like the Alfa Romeo Giulia, made to celebrate 100 years working with the likes of coachbuilder Zagato.
Jalopnik
At $6,500, Is This 1986 Chevy Chevette Some Old-School Cool?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Chevy Chevette features a sizable wing on its roof, obviously intended to keep its backend in line under the strain of the engine’s 65 horsepower. Let’s see if the price tag is equally as delusional. Think for a moment about what...
Jalopnik
High Car Prices Mean Lower New Vehicle Sales for December
New vehicle sales in the U.S. are expected to decline in December due to high car prices and the rising interest rates for auto loans. This comes in a new report from J.D. Power-LMC Automotive. “Elevated pricing, coupled with repeated interest rate increases, continue to inflate monthly loan payments,” Thomas...
Jalopnik
2024 Acura ZDX and ZDX Type S Are Playing it Too Safe With Styling
Acura is putting the ZDX through its paces in the U.S. as development of the brand’s first EV moves on to road tests. The 2024 Acura ZDX and ZDX Type S are now undergoing testing in real-world conditions, and Acura claims to be paying close attention to the “SUV’s dynamics,” which is a cliché or trite way of saying that Acura hopes its first EV is fun to drive — if not look at.
Jalopnik
The Revolution A-One Is How You Graduate From Tracking Your Daily Driver
Sports cars like the Corvette Z06 have become formidable all-purpose tools, segueing easily from street to track. Yet no matter how good street-legal cars get, they remain the all-season tire of track performance: A compromise in both directions, hamstrung by excess weight, creature comforts and safety and emissions regulations. That realization leads some serious drivers — including amateur racers with big dreams and bigger budgets — to dedicated track cars like the Revolution A-One.
Jalopnik
The 2024 Hyundai Kona Gets Light Strips and Length
It’s not the most spacious or luxurious vehicle in the lineup, but the Hyundai Kona subcompact crossover has still been a popular choice for buyers who want something small and affordable with a bit of extra ride height. It’s also unabashedly fun to drive in N form and a solid value proposition if you get the electric version. Now, Hyundai’s taken the wraps off the newly redesigned version for 2024.
Jalopnik
The Inflation Reduction Act's Most Stringent EV Credit Rules Have Been Delayed
The initial months of 2023 could be the best time to get that electric vehicle of your dreams, Hertz is in hot water for purportedly flaking on recalls, and Tesla draws ever closer to its Mexican plant. All that and more in this Tuesday edition of The Morning Shift for December 20, 2022.
Jalopnik
Formula E CEO Says Manufacturers Leaving Led to "Introspection"
Since its first race in 2014, all-electric open-wheel series Formula E has weathered the ups and downs of a burgeoning sport. During that inaugural season, few legitimate automakers were ready to commit to the sport; the entrance of big-name marques like Audi, Mercedes, and BMW just a few seasons later signaled a trend in the right direction. Then, those three automakers left — and the longevity and viability of the sport was called into question. For the sport’s CEO, Jamie Reigle, that departure was time for “introspection.”
Jalopnik
At $10,000, Is This 1987 Audi Coupe GT a Knowing Deal?
The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice Audi states in the ad: “If you know how rare this car is you know its value. If you don’t, then it’s probably not for you.” Most of us probably know the model, but we’ll still have to see if it’s priced for us.
Comments / 0