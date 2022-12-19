Holiday travel week underway, what drivers and flyers can expect

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Whether you’re driving or flying to your holiday celebration this year, it’s going to be very busy! But before you hit the road or the skies, you’ll want to follow travel advice.

This is of course because it’s the merriest and busiest time of year.

“It’s safe to say travel is back,” says Matt Szwejbka, Marketing and Communications Specialist for Syracuse Regional Airport Authority.

Both on the road and in the sky.

“Over 100 million people are going to be driving and about seven to eight million people are going to be traveling by air,” says Valerie Puma, Communications Specialist at AAA Western and Central New York.

AAA expects people to hit the road starting Friday, with holiday travel running through the new year.

“We’re not expecting Christmas Day to be too busy but a lot of people will be traveling this Saturday. Everyone is going to have that day off, they’ll be traveling even if it’s just to the town over to see their family,” says Puma.

But, AAA says the busiest day for drivers is January 2.

“That’s going to be the day everybody is trying to make it home after the new year. So that’s going to be probably the worst travel day nationwide,” says Puma.

Remember, hit the road early and even fill up early, so you aren’t waiting at the pump longer.

Over at Syracuse Hancock International Airport, holiday travel has already begun.

“We’re using the time frame of this past Friday through January 3,” says Szwejbka.

The three busiest days? Monday and last Friday with more than 5,000 people flying out. This coming Friday is another. The airport is trying to make your trip a little easier through a new parking tool.

“You’ll know in real near time as you’re getting ready to head out the door to the airport precisely which lots still have availability,” says Szwejbka.

Nearly 80,000 passengers are expected to fly during that holiday stretch, which runs through January 3, which is higher than pre-pandemic levels.

