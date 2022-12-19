Read full article on original website
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Shooting at Walmart in New York StateBryan DijkhuizenQueensbury, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
Group charged in Columbia County catalytic converter thefts
State police have arrested five people in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Columbia County. Police stopped a car matching a description of one used in the thefts. Inside were two stolen catalytic converters, as well as multiple cutting tools, say police. Five people were charged: Robert Perez, 41, Tonya...
Last call? Saratoga Springs City Council considers earlier closing time for some bars
The Saratoga Springs City Council passed a resolution that calls for the city attorney to include a letter with the applications to the state liquor authority asking that it “prohibit the sale of alcohol…beyond 2:00 am as a condition of…granting any such application.”. This comes after a...
Arrest made in Hudson Falls bank robbery
A suspect has been caught in Tuesday’s Hudson Falls bank robbery. Harry Franklin is accused of walking into the TD bank at 14 Main Street and demanding money. He then left with cash, say police. There is no word yet on the exact charges he is facing.
Beauty business adopts Albany Ronald McDonald House for holidays
A local business is giving back to kids in need this holiday season. Upstate Beauty Collective is adopting a Ronald McDonald House for Christmas. They gave out all their gifts Thursday morning to try and make the holiday special. The initiative started in honor of the owner’s son, Lucas, who...
Employee accused of stealing $1,500 from Queensbury Dunkin’
A woman is under arrest, after allegedly stealing more than $1,500 from a Dunkin’ where she worked. Alexia Azan, 19, took the money at the end of the day, but didn’t deposit it or return the money to the shop, say police. Azan was processed in Queensbury and...
900+ toys donated in Lansingburgh toy drive
The Lansingburgh School District is declaring success this holiday season. The Knights Football Program collected more than 900 toys for the students of Turnpike Elementary and Rensselaer Park Elementary. The district wants to thank all the community members who donated, 41 Sports Bar & Grille for hosting the event, and...
SP: Dunkin Donuts employee arrested for stealing funds
State police arrested Alexia L. Azan, 19 of Fort Edward on December 21. Azan was allegedly involved in stealing money from the Dunkin' Donuts she worked at.
New owners announce big plans for Albany eyesore
Plans for Central Warehouse in Albany were unveiled Thursday morning – after the state awarded the city $10 million to revamp the eyesore. Redburn Development and Columbia Development are officially the new owners, and they have big plans. The president of Redburn, Jeff Buell, says the plan is to...
Saratoga Springs mayor blasts district attorney over gag order
City officials in Saratoga Springs are blasting the Saratoga County district attorney – as the ongoing battle over an officer-involved shooting on the city streets continues. An off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont exchanged gunfire with a group from Utica – and was shot by a Saratoga Springs Police Officer,...
Stuck loon rescued from frozen First Lake
A lone loon stuck on icy First Lake was rescued by conservationists just in time. The bird got trapped on the Herkimer County lake last week, making it likely prey for animals in the area. A photo shows a team from the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation coming to the...
Police investigating Hudson Falls bank robbery
The Hudson Falls Police Department, the New York State Police, and the Washington County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating an alleged bank robbery that occurred Tuesday morning. The robbery took place at the TD Bank on 14 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
North Adams family escapes apartment fire
A North Adams family escaped a fire in their apartment, Tuesday night. The fire started around 9:15 in a four-unit complex on Old State Street, reportNewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The fire was caused by an improperly installed wood stove, reports the paper.
Saratoga County fire under investigation
Three people are being helped by the Red Cross, after a fire in Saratoga County. The fire broke out Monday morning on Spier Falls Road in Greenfield Center. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Advisory committee formed in Saratoga Springs to focus on city’s future
There’s a new committee focusing on the future in Saratoga Springs. The new 14-member Downtown Advisory Committee includes leaders in both the public and private sector. The committee says its first order of business will be to coordinate a third-party audit of all protocols that are currently in place downtown.
Rensselaer County duo charged with giving kids marijuana
Two people are under arrest, accused of giving three children marijuana in a Castleton on Hudson home. It happened back in September, and started with a report from Child Protective Services, say state police. They reported a child younger than 15 became ill after smoking marijuana. Kimberly Lyle of Troy,...
Upgrades could make Clifton Park internet among fastest in NY
Clifton Park could soon have some of the fastest internet service in New York. Fiber internet provider Greenlight Networks said Tuesday it’s expanding services further in the town. More than 300 homes have been hooked up so far. The company hopes to reach almost 12,000 households before it’s done,...
Crossgates Mall expanding hours after holiday season
Crossgates Mall is hoping to keep up with the shopping demand after the holiday season, so it’s changing its hours. Beginning Jan. 2, the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday – and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Food pantries report serious need for help as Christmas approaches
A group of dozens of food pantries in the area say expenses have doubled, and need is greater this year. That’s leaving some pantries worried they won’t be able to serve everyone who needs their help this holiday season. The Food Pantries is a group of 70 pantries...
Weekend Queensbury fire under investigation
Fire crews were battling a large fire in Queensbury this past weekend. The fire broke out on Juniper Drive early Sunday morning. A viewer sent NewsChannel 13 some photos. We have calls out to our sources, and will bring you updates as we get it on WNYT.com and our later newscasts.
Neglected dogs taken to Washington County adoption center
Lucky Puppy Dog Rescue in Washington County welcomed 16 surrendered dogs, after responding to a plea for help from a home in Salem, involving over 20 neglected dogs and puppies.
