Malta, NY

WNYT

Group charged in Columbia County catalytic converter thefts

State police have arrested five people in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Columbia County. Police stopped a car matching a description of one used in the thefts. Inside were two stolen catalytic converters, as well as multiple cutting tools, say police. Five people were charged: Robert Perez, 41, Tonya...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in Hudson Falls bank robbery

A suspect has been caught in Tuesday’s Hudson Falls bank robbery. Harry Franklin is accused of walking into the TD bank at 14 Main Street and demanding money. He then left with cash, say police. There is no word yet on the exact charges he is facing.
HUDSON FALLS, NY
WNYT

Beauty business adopts Albany Ronald McDonald House for holidays

A local business is giving back to kids in need this holiday season. Upstate Beauty Collective is adopting a Ronald McDonald House for Christmas. They gave out all their gifts Thursday morning to try and make the holiday special. The initiative started in honor of the owner’s son, Lucas, who...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Employee accused of stealing $1,500 from Queensbury Dunkin’

A woman is under arrest, after allegedly stealing more than $1,500 from a Dunkin’ where she worked. Alexia Azan, 19, took the money at the end of the day, but didn’t deposit it or return the money to the shop, say police. Azan was processed in Queensbury and...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

900+ toys donated in Lansingburgh toy drive

The Lansingburgh School District is declaring success this holiday season. The Knights Football Program collected more than 900 toys for the students of Turnpike Elementary and Rensselaer Park Elementary. The district wants to thank all the community members who donated, 41 Sports Bar & Grille for hosting the event, and...
TROY, NY
WNYT

New owners announce big plans for Albany eyesore

Plans for Central Warehouse in Albany were unveiled Thursday morning – after the state awarded the city $10 million to revamp the eyesore. Redburn Development and Columbia Development are officially the new owners, and they have big plans. The president of Redburn, Jeff Buell, says the plan is to...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs mayor blasts district attorney over gag order

City officials in Saratoga Springs are blasting the Saratoga County district attorney – as the ongoing battle over an officer-involved shooting on the city streets continues. An off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont exchanged gunfire with a group from Utica – and was shot by a Saratoga Springs Police Officer,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Stuck loon rescued from frozen First Lake

A lone loon stuck on icy First Lake was rescued by conservationists just in time. The bird got trapped on the Herkimer County lake last week, making it likely prey for animals in the area. A photo shows a team from the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation coming to the...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

North Adams family escapes apartment fire

A North Adams family escaped a fire in their apartment, Tuesday night. The fire started around 9:15 in a four-unit complex on Old State Street, reportNewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The fire was caused by an improperly installed wood stove, reports the paper.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNYT

Rensselaer County duo charged with giving kids marijuana

Two people are under arrest, accused of giving three children marijuana in a Castleton on Hudson home. It happened back in September, and started with a report from Child Protective Services, say state police. They reported a child younger than 15 became ill after smoking marijuana. Kimberly Lyle of Troy,...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Upgrades could make Clifton Park internet among fastest in NY

Clifton Park could soon have some of the fastest internet service in New York. Fiber internet provider Greenlight Networks said Tuesday it’s expanding services further in the town. More than 300 homes have been hooked up so far. The company hopes to reach almost 12,000 households before it’s done,...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Crossgates Mall expanding hours after holiday season

Crossgates Mall is hoping to keep up with the shopping demand after the holiday season, so it’s changing its hours. Beginning Jan. 2, the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday – and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
WNYT

Food pantries report serious need for help as Christmas approaches

A group of dozens of food pantries in the area say expenses have doubled, and need is greater this year. That’s leaving some pantries worried they won’t be able to serve everyone who needs their help this holiday season. The Food Pantries is a group of 70 pantries...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Weekend Queensbury fire under investigation

Fire crews were battling a large fire in Queensbury this past weekend. The fire broke out on Juniper Drive early Sunday morning. A viewer sent NewsChannel 13 some photos. We have calls out to our sources, and will bring you updates as we get it on WNYT.com and our later newscasts.
QUEENSBURY, NY

