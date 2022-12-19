Crossgates Mall is hoping to keep up with the shopping demand after the holiday season, so it’s changing its hours. Beginning Jan. 2, the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday – and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

13 HOURS AGO