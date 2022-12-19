ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Kensington nonprofit aims to raise $500,000 to aid the growing homeless population

By John Mc Devitt
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JmEWh_0jo8BSpe00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A recent count in Philadelphia’s Kensington section identifies a significant increase in the number of homeless individuals . A public health nonprofit aims to raise funds and help those facing housing insecurity and addictions survive the winter.

Prevention Point in Kensington is hosting its Winter Warmth Campaign until Feb. 28. Their goal is to raise $500,000 to keep community members safe and warm, and expand their shelter.

“We serve about 36,000 Philadelphians, but the specific target of folks that we are looking to serve usually is around 700 that need extra help to get through the winter,” said Prevention Point Philadelphia Lead Executive Officer José Benitez.

“We have additional beds in our shelter.  We also have a drop-in center in our shelter that will open during severe cold spells, so that people can come in and be out of the cold. Then in our main building which is on Kensington Avenue, we also extend our hours so we are open 24 hours during the extreme cold.”

They are also giving out meals, coffee, blankets and cold weather kits with hand warmers and gloves.

A group of funders has pledged to match donations dollar-for-dollar, up to $500,000.

Click here for more information on the Prevention Point Winter Warmth Campaign .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phl17.com

Affordable Home Care donates $10,000 to Police Athletic League of Philadelphia

The Police Athletic League of Philadelphia, an organization dedicated to fostering a safe space for children to play, learn, and grow, recently hosted their 2022 holiday party. The party was complete with Santa Claus and kids from 3 different PAL centers in the city. The PAL kids were able to take pictures with Santa, open presents, and enjoy a pizza dinner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

Land justice legislation passes, making publicly owned property available

ABOVE PHOTO: Some of the members of the Philadelphia Coalition for Affordable Communities who gathered last Thursday in support of the legislation. (Photos/PCAC) Members of the Philadelphia Coalition for Affordable Communities gathered last Thursday to celebrate Philadelphia City Council passing Councilmember Jamie Gauthier’s (D-3rd Dist.) land justice legislation. The bill will facilitate the disposition of publicly owned property for affordable, community-led development projects and prioritize permanent affordability and community control of City-owned, vacant land.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly's African American Museum to host Kinara lighting on first day of Kwanzaa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Monday is the first day of Kwanzaa, and the African American Museum in Philadelphia is hosting a celebration.The Kinara lighting will be hosted at 6:30 p.m. to kick off this year's Kwanzaa season. Kwanzaa is rooted in African celebrations of the harvest and includes seven traditions aimed at building unity.The AAMP will honor the principle of Umoja, which means "to strive for and maintain unity in the family, community, nation and race."Additional activities will include open mic poetry and a drum circle. The holiday is celebrated until Jan. 1. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Underway at 1810 Federal Street in Point Breeze, South Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has discovered that construction has topped out at a three-story, three-unit apartment building at 1810 Federal Street in Point Breeze, South Philadelphia. The development is situated on the south side of the block between South 18th and South 19th streets. Designed by Designblendz, the structure will span 3,352 square feet. Permits list Michael Treacy as the contractor and specify a construction cost of $450,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy