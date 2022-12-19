Kensington nonprofit aims to raise $500,000 to aid the growing homeless population

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A recent count in Philadelphia’s Kensington section identifies a significant increase in the number of homeless individuals . A public health nonprofit aims to raise funds and help those facing housing insecurity and addictions survive the winter.

Prevention Point in Kensington is hosting its Winter Warmth Campaign until Feb. 28. Their goal is to raise $500,000 to keep community members safe and warm, and expand their shelter.

“We serve about 36,000 Philadelphians, but the specific target of folks that we are looking to serve usually is around 700 that need extra help to get through the winter,” said Prevention Point Philadelphia Lead Executive Officer José Benitez.

“We have additional beds in our shelter. We also have a drop-in center in our shelter that will open during severe cold spells, so that people can come in and be out of the cold. Then in our main building which is on Kensington Avenue, we also extend our hours so we are open 24 hours during the extreme cold.”

They are also giving out meals, coffee, blankets and cold weather kits with hand warmers and gloves.

A group of funders has pledged to match donations dollar-for-dollar, up to $500,000.

Click here for more information on the Prevention Point Winter Warmth Campaign .