YMCA sees charitable spirit in ‘giving tree’ results

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — While people are tightening their budgets due to ongoing inflation woes, Erie County residents still have found a way to give. That’s evident in the success of the giving tree at Glenwood Park YMCA.

For the past five years, the giving tree has benefitted Foster Erie. This year, the giving tree participants were asked to give “placement bags.” Placement bags are given to foster children when they’re brought into foster care. Often, when children are removed from their homes to be placed in foster care, they are unable to take personal items with them. Placement bags give the children a bag of clothes, essentials and even toys that are theirs.

“(Foster Erie) relies on us to not just be a drop-off point, but our staff and members are invited to participate in giving back as well,” said Emily Irwin, Glenwood Park YMCA member engagement director. “It’s important to us to give back. The YMCA is a charitable organization. Our mission is to strengthen the community. In the Erie area, we feel this need is pretty great because there are children who are placed into foster care all the time.”

There are some 400 children in foster care in Erie County.

When people come into the Glenwood Park YMCA, they can select an ornament from the giving tree. On the back of the ornament is the age group of a child. Placement bags then are put together for children aged newborn to 18.

The giving tree at Glenwood Park YMCA held some 20 to 30 ornaments. Irwin said she had to replace the ornaments four times. Foster Erie was set to pick up the placement bags at the local YMCA for the third time this holiday season on Dec. 19. Each pickup has netted 50 or 60 donated placement bags.

“This time of year, everyone is looking for ways to give back and ways to serve, and the YMCA offers outlets to do that,” Irwin said. “Every month, we give back to a local organization or find somewhere in the community that needs our help… this time of year, more people are likely to be in the spirit of giving, and they’re offering what they can to others in need.”

The giving tree at Glenwood Park YMCA ended on Friday, Dec. 16, but that doesn’t mean that the need is completely filled. Foster children still need placement bags. Irwin said people with unfulfilled ornaments can still bring a placement bag to Glenwood Park YMCA.

“It’s OK if they’re getting in late,” Irwin said. “I’d like to give a big thank-you to those who are willing and able to give. When people like that come together, the impact is much greater. It’s nice to be a part of a community that does that, and I really find that at the Y we’re all here to help one another.”

